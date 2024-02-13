Bravo Intercepts Deeper, Wider and Higher-Grade PGM+Au+Ni Mineralization in the Central Sector, Luanga Project

Highlights include 42m at 2.97g/t PGM+Au, 0.30% Ni including 26m at 4.31g/t PGM+Au, 0.38% Ni, 37m at 2.04g/t PGM+Au, 0.26% Ni, and 27m at 1.80g/t PGM+Au, 0.20% Ni

VANCOUVER, Feb. 13, 2024 - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") announced that it has received assay results from nine diamond drill holes ("DDH") from the Central Sector of its 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel project ("Luanga" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil.

"The Phase 2 drill program has been completed as planned, with Phase 3 now well underway. Results continue to extend PGM+Au+Ni mineralization at depth, as far as ~400m below surface in the Central Sector or approximately double the typical depth of Bravo's maiden mineral resource estimate," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. "Furthermore, assay grades and mineralized thicknesses typically continue to improve at depth, as can be seen in Figure 2, indicating potential for significant resource growth."

Highlights Include:

Drilling in the Central Sector, such as DDH23LU223 (42m at 2.97g/t PGM+Au, 0.30% Ni including 26m at 4.31g/t PGM+Au, 0.38% Ni), extend known mineralization to approximately 400m below surface.

Results support the potential for future growth in Luanga's Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE").

Additional drill results from the North Sector are pending.

Trenching of near surface mineralization and testing of geophysical anomalies is underway.

HOLE-ID From To Thickness

(m) Pd Pt Rh Au PGM + Au Ni* (%)

Sulphide TYPE (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) DDH23LU211 263.05 290.30 27.25 1.23 0.40 0.14 0.03 1.80 0.20 FR Including 278.83 285.30 6.47 2.30 0.90 0.39 0.04 3.63 0.18 FR DDH23LU223 447.80 489.10 42.10 2.08 0.68 0.13 0.08 2.97 0.30 FR Including 463.90 487.90 26.00 3.03 0.99 0.19 0.10 4.31 0.38 FR And 611.30 611.80 0.50 1.19 4.46 1.55 0.03 7.23 0.02 LS/FR DDH23LU227 145.55 182.80 37.25 1.45 0.45 0.07 0.06 2.04 0.26 FR DDH23LU228 45.10 81.10 36.00 0.98 0.36 0.05 0.06 1.43 0.22 FR Including 63.10 81.10 18.00 1.48 0.53 0.07 0.07 2.15 0.26 FR DDH23LU230 33.80 69.00 35.20 0.97 0.50 0.09 0.08 1.59 0.14 FR Including 64.00 69.00 5.00 2.40 1.87 0.09 0.29 4.65 0.12 FR

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given orientation of drilling and mineralization, intercepts are estimated at 105-130% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. LS = Low Sulphur. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historical total nickel assays.

Luanga Drilling Update

Results from nine diamond drill holes have been received from the Central Sector. All the drill holes herein reported are angled holes (60 to 65 degrees) towards a 330° direction. Together, this set of drill holes comprise a total of 3,001 metres of diamond drilling.

Section 1 (Figure 1) in the Central Sector shows DDH23LU223 (42m at 2.97g/t PGM+Au, 0.30% Ni including 26m at 4.31g/t PGM+Au, 0.38% Ni), which lies down dip from previously reported DDH23LU204 (49m at 3.12g/t PGM+Au, 0.33% Ni), extending known mineralization to approximately 400m below surface, or approximately double the typical depth extent of the maiden MRE announced October 22, 2023.

Section 2 (Figure 2) shows DDH23LU211 (27m at 1.80g/t PGM+Au, 0.20% Ni), drilled at the northern extent of the Central Sector to testing the potential for higher-grade zones at depth, as observed in nearby sections. Drill hole DDH23LU211 not only intersects significantly higher grade than DDH23LU117 approximately 100m above (up dip), but over a much greater width, with the added presence of nickel sulphides. Again, this bodes well for the further definition of high-grade zones and for future MRE growth.

Section 3 (Figure 3) shows DDH23LU215 (30m at 1.73g/t PGM+Au, 0.25% Ni), drilled on the next section north of Section 1 (Figure 1) in the Central Sector. DDH23LU215 defines the continuation of mineralization a further 100m down dip, also now reaching approximately 400m below surface, further supporting the potential for future MRE growth in the Central Sector.

Drill Results Status Update

A total of 257 drill holes have been completed by Bravo to date, for 55,683.25 metres, including 8 metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying).

Results have been reported for 220 Bravo drill holes to date. Assay Results for 29 completed Bravo drill holes are currently outstanding (excluding the metallurgical holes).

Complete Table of Recent Intercepts.

HOLE-ID From To Thickness

(m) Pd Pt Rh Au PGM + Au Ni* (%)

Sulphide TYPE (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) DDH23LU200 500.85 515.60 14.75 0.73 0.22 0.03 0.03 1.01 0.06 FR DDH23LU211 0.00 2.00 2.00 0.37 0.43 0.07 0.02 0.89 NA Ox And 109.40 110.40 1.00 <0.01 0.01 <0.01 13.20 13.22 0.02 FR And 263.05 290.30 27.25 1.23 0.40 0.14 0.03 1.80 0.20 FR Including 268.05 275.05 7.00 1.08 0.23 0.05 0.02 1.39 0.30 FR Also Including 278.83 285.30 6.47 2.30 0.90 0.39 0.04 3.63 0.18 FR DDH23LU213 275.20 278.20 3.00 2.23 1.11 0.36 0.09 3.79 0.04 FR DDH23LU217 316.80 324.80 8.00 0.44 0.42 0.10 0.01 0.97 0.10 FR DDH23LU223 368.50 371.50 3.00 0.64 0.20 <0.01 0.08 0.93 0.22 FR And 447.80 489.10 42.10 2.08 0.68 0.13 0.08 2.97 0.30 FR Including 463.90 487.90 26.00 3.03 0.99 0.19 0.10 4.31 0.38 FR And 534.90 553.90 19.00 0.35 0.24 <0.01 0.04 0.63 0.03 FR And 611.30 611.80 0.50 1.19 4.46 1.55 0.03 7.23 0.02 LS/FR DDH23LU227 69.45 71.40 1.95 0.10 0.05 <0.01 1.41 1.55 0.12 FR And 145.55 182.80 37.25 1.45 0.45 0.07 0.06 2.04 0.26 FR And 182.80 218.80 36.00 0.24 0.23 <0.01 0.03 0.50 0.01 FR DDH23LU228 0.00 4.20 4.20 0.31 0.14 0.33 0.05 0.82 NA Ox And 22.63 41.10 18.47 0.54 0.21 0.03 0.13 0.90 0.16 FR And 45.10 81.10 36.00 0.98 0.36 0.05 0.06 1.43 0.22 FR Including 63.10 81.10 18.00 1.48 0.53 0.07 0.07 2.15 0.26 FR And 111.10 143.30 32.20 0.27 0.25 <0.01 0.05 0.57 0.02 FR DDH23LU229 0.00 29.90 29.90 0.36 0.34 0.01 0.01 0.72 NA Ox And 53.45 56.20 2.75 0.18 0.61 0.23 0.01 1.04 0.01 LS/FR DDH23LU230 14.34 20.35 6.01 0.52 0.21 0.04 0.02 0.80 NA Ox And 33.80 69.00 35.20 0.97 0.50 0.09 0.08 1.59 0.14 FR Including 64.00 69.00 5.00 2.40 1.87 0.09 0.29 4.65 0.12 FR

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given orientation of drilling and mineralization, intercepts are estimated at 105-130% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. LS = Low Sulphur. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historical total nickel assays

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and clean renewable hydro grid power. A fully funded 63,000m infill, step out and exploration drilling and trenching program is well advanced for 2024. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting high-value trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

Schedule 1: Drill Hole Collar Details

HOLE-ID Company East (m) North (m) RL (m) Datum Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip Sector DDH23LU200 Bravo 658370.94 9340243.96 252.332 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 585.00 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU211 Bravo 659920.87 9341462.81 193.544 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 350.00 330.00 -65.00 Central DDH23LU213 Bravo 659963.90 9341587.16 206.658 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 329.90 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU217 Bravo 659521.16 9341055.16 201.160 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 440.15 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU223 Bravo 658510.69 9340208.35 263.969 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 625.35 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU227 Bravo 658414.93 9340570.24 284.676 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 235.15 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU228 Bravo 658470.81 9340774.32 253.951 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 175.25 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU229 Bravo 658323.11 9340729.79 258.325 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 85.15 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU230 Bravo 658324.78 9340628.10 267.988 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 175.35 330.00 -60.00 Central

Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC

Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the SGS Geosol laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Para?, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas SGS Geosol laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the SGS Geosol website (SGS) in their analytical guides. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.

Bravo SGS Geosol Preparation Method Method Method Method For All Elements Pt, Pd, Au Rh Sulphide Ni, Cu Trace Elements PRPCLI (85% at 200#) FAI515 FAI30V AA04B ICP40B

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.