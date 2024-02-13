Blue Thunder Identifies High Priority Target at Muus

Montreal, February 13, 2024 - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has identified the Lac Bernard area as a high priority target as it continues planning for its upcoming exploration program on the Muus Project near Chibougamau, Québec.

The Company's CEO, Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, commented, "Our ongoing review of existing geological, geochemical, and geophysical data has identified the area around Lac Bernard, in the western part of the project, as a high priority target. Gold in glacial till anomalies in the Lac Bernard area are among the highest ever recorded in Québec and hydrothermal alteration observed in drill core from 2022 drilling confirms the possibility of Nelligan-style gold mineralization in that area. IAMGOLD's multi-million-ounce Nelligan gold deposit is adjacent to our Muus Project and on the same geologic trend. I am excited to be working in collaboration with IAMGOLD and renewing our exploration in this highly prospective area."

Blue Thunder Retains Market Making Services

The Company has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making service and to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company with effect from November 23, 2023.

The market-making service will be undertaken by ITG a registered broker in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, Blue Thunder initially agreed to pay ITG $7,000 per month (the "Initial Term") with the agreement renewing each subsequent month (the "Additional Term") unless each party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or Additional Term, as applicable. The monthly fee has since been reduced to $5,000 per month. Blue Thunder and ITG act at arm's length, and ITG has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in Blue Thunder or its securities. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between ITG and the Company and ITG will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc.

Independent Trading Group specializes in market maintenance services and has been providing its market maintenance services to companies ranging from TSX Venture Exchange listed companies to certain of Canada's largest publicly traded companies for over 20 years. Independent Trading Group is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), and is a member of all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. For further information on ITG, please contact +1 (416) 583-5987 or info@itg84.com.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder is an exploration and growth company that owns 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Gold project covers approximately 25,250 hectares of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Muus Project is prospective for gold mineralization and is adjacent to and on strike with IAMGOLD's 5-million-ounce Nelligan gold project. Blue Thunder has announced that exploration of the Muus project will advance in technical collaboration with IAMGOLD, which owns approximately 12.5% of the Company. Field work completed during 2022 established that the northern portion of the Muus Project is also prospective for copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization, as well as confirming that it is prospective for high-grade gold mineralization similar to IAMGOLD's nearby Monster Lake gold deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, CEO & Director

For more information, please visit our website www.bluethundermining.com, or contact Mr. Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, dusty@bluethundermining.com +1 (604) 828-5886.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

