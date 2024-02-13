Sama Welcomes New Vice President of Corporate Development

Montreal, February 13, 2024 - Sama Resources Inc. ("Sama" or the "Company") (TSXV:SME) (OTC:SAMMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Johnston as Vice President of Corporate Development. Johnston's extensive experience will strengthen and propel Sama's corporate development plans and M&A strategy, further instilling the Company as a lead project generator in the resource exploration and development space.

"I'm thrilled to take on a bigger role with the Company and support the talented team here at Sama. The organization has an incredible senior management team and I'm exited to extend my capital markets experience to the group." said Johnston.

Prior to joining Sama, as the President of Johnston-Sequoia Capital Corporation, Mr. Johnston has been engaged in the business of assisting small-cap corporations with institutional targeting, market intelligence, buy-side advisory and venture capital for the past 16 years. He assisted in the development of Salares Lithium Inc. from its inception to its ultimate acquisition by Talison Lithium Ltd. in September 2010 (forming the largest pure play lithium company in the world) in a CAD$350,000,000 merger. He also assisted in the development of Talison Lithium Ltd. from its inception to its ultimate acquisition by Chengdu Tianqi Industry Group Ltd. in March 2013 in a CAD$864,000,000 merger. Additionally, he assisted in the development of Terraco Gold Corp. in its transition from grass roots green fields exploration in 2008 to acquiring Western Standard Metals in a CAD$64,000,000 merger in 2010, to the acquisition of the suite of Spring Valley Gold Royalties (from 2011-2016), to its ultimate acquisition by Sailfish Royalty Corp. in August 2019. Previous to his career in venture capital Mr. Johnston held independent advisory roles at RBC Insurance, RBC Investments and RBC Dominion Securities. He holds a Business Degree from The Gerald Schwartz School of Business at St. Francis Xavier University.

About Sama Resources Inc.

Sama is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented resource company focused on exploring the Samapleu nickel-copper project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The Company is managed by experienced industry professionals with a strong track record of discovery. Sama is committed to developing and exploiting the Samapleu Nickel-Copper and Platinum Group Element Resources.

Sama's projects are located approximately 600 km northwest of Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire and are flanked to the west by the Ivorian and Guinean borders. Sama's projects are located adjacent to the large world-class nickel-cobalt laterite deposits of Sipilou and Foungouesso, forming a 125 km-long new Base Metal Camp in West Africa.

Sama owns 70% interest in the Samapleu nickel-copper project in Côte d'Ivoire with its joint venture partner Ivanhoe Electric owning 30%. Ivanhoe Electric has the option to purchase up to a 60% interest in the project.

For more information about Sama, please visit Sama's website at www.samaresources.com.

About Ivanhoe Electric Inc.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE American: IE, TSX: IE), is an American technology and mineral exploration company that is re-inventing mining for the electrification of everything by combining advanced mineral exploration technologies, renewable energy storage solutions and electric metals projects predominantly located in the United States. For more information, visit www.ivanhoeelectric.com

Contact Information:

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, P. Geo, President and CEO

Tel: (514) 726-4158

Mr. Matt Johnston, Vice President of Corporate Development

Tel: (604) 443-3835

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone

bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416)-644-2020 or (212)-812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein are "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information such as "will", could", "expect", "estimate", "evidence", "potential", "appears", "seems", "suggest", are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the ability of the company to convert resources in reserves, its ability to see through the next phase of development on the project, its ability to produce a pre-feasibility study or a feasibility study regarding the project, its ability to execute on its development plans in terms of metallurgy or exploration, the availability of financing for activities, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results and the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, metal price fluctuations, environmental and regulatory requirements, availability of permits, escalating costs of remediation and mitigation, risk of title loss, the effects of accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration or development, the potential for delays in exploration or development activities, the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, expectations and beliefs of management and other risks and uncertainties.

In addition, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on various assumptions. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

