Bayhorse Silver Substantially Increasing Idaho Mineral Tenements

Vancouver, February 13, 2024 - Bayhorse Silver Inc., (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") announces that preliminary results of the recently completed Geotech Ltd. helicopter-borne VTEM and Horizontal Magnetic Gradiometer Geophysical Survey over its Bayhorse Silver Mine Property, Oregon and Idaho, USA have been received.

On the basis of the preliminary results, the Company is substantially increasing the number of its claims and exploration area in Idaho to 2,460 acres.

A comprehensive review of the final VTEM results when received will be undertaken by the Company's geophysical and geological consultants. The Company expects to receive the final VTEM report within the next two weeks.

The VTEM survey over the entire Bayhorse property in both Idaho and Oregon was to determine whether a long-postulated feeder anomaly is present at the Bayhorse Mine that could indicate the presence of either more high-grade silver mineralization or a porphyry copper deposit.

The Bayhorse and Hercules Silver property, 44 Km to the northeast of the Bayhorse Mine, have similar geological settings and copper/silver mineralization, including significant copper, antimony, and zinc credits.

The Company's senior geological consultants believe that it is also possible that the silver-rich Bayhorse epithermal mineralization may also be underlain by a gold-rich zone, as suggested by Buchanan's 1981 model.

Mark Abrams, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist, a Qualified Person and Director of the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

Graeme O'Neill, CEO

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA. With state of the art Steinert Ore-Sorting technology reducing waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%, we have created a minimum environmental impact facility capable of mining 200 tons of mineralization per day and the ability to process and supply 3,600 tons per year of silver/copper/antimony concentrate ranging between 7,500 to 15,000 g/t silver and 10-12% copper, 10-12% antimony, and 15-18% zinc using standard flotation processing at its milling facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA, with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company also has an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine high grade silver/gold property located in B.C. Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

