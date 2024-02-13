Ellis Martin: Goviex Uranium Inc.'s: Daniel Major-The Path to Uranium Production this Cycle in Africa

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin on MONEYTALK Radio for a chat with Daniel Major, the CEO of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) (OTCMKTS:GVXXF). GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. With a substantial resource inventory, GoviEx's main objective is to become a major uranium supplier by exploring and developing its key projects: the Madaouela Project in Niger and the Muntanga Project in Zambia, both of which are forecast to be in production in this uranium cycle.- Mining permits granted in Niger and Zambia- Strong shareholder base- A growing Africa-based company- One of the largest uranium resources amongst its peer group- Considerable exploration upside potentialGoviEX Uranium will be exhibiting at the Mines and Money Miami Conference February 22,23 2024. Investors register here:https://minesandmoney.com/americas/Ellis Martin will be speaking at this event.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/KG9IR916





GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) (OTCMKTS:GVXXF) is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Muntanga Project in Zambia, and its other uranium properties in Africa.



