West Oak Announces Management Changes

Vancouver, February 13, 2024 - West Oak Gold Corp. (CSE: WO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Morgan Good as Chief Executive Officer, Bennett Liu as Chief Financial Officer and Leighton Bocking to its board of directors (the "Board").

Mr. Good was appointed to the Board on December 22, 2023 (please see the Company's news release dated December 22, 2023).

Mr. Liu has considerable experience in the areas of financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and treasury for Canadian public companies. Mr. Liu has held diverse leadership roles within the mining and technology sectors, contributing his expertise to companies such as Inverite Insights, K92 Mining, South Star Battery, and Aton Resources. Mr. Liu has earned his Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Professional Accountant designations.

Mr. Bocking has been working in the capital markets for over 18 years and has been particularly focused on financing and structuring companies. He has held various director roles. In addition, he has worked in Corporate Development roles at Gold Standard Ventures Corp. and Timmins Gold Corp. (now Alio Gold Inc.).

In connection with the appointments above, Paul John has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and director and Robert Doyle has resigned as Chief Financial Officer. The Company would like to thank Mr. John and Mr. Doyle for their contributions and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

The Financing

The Company intends to conduct a private placement financing (the "Financing") in order to fund general working capital and its exploration efforts. Further details will be provided in a subsequent news release.

About West Oak

West Oak is focused on gold exploration in Canada. It is currently actively exploring the Hedge Hog gold project located 15km north of the town of Wells in the Caribou Mining Division of central British Columbia. Investors are encouraged to review West Oak's prospectus and the technical report for the Hedge Hog Property available at www.sedarplus.ca. Management and the board of directors of West Oak currently consists of Morgan Good (Chief Executive Officer and director), Leighton Bocking (director), Adrian Smith (director) and Bennett Liu (Chief Financial Officer).

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer and Director

West Oak Gold Corp.

Website: www.westoakgold.com

T: 604-715-4751

E: info@westoakgold.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's intention to conduct the Financing and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Financing. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will complete the Financing, and the Company will use the proceeds of the Financing as currently anticipated.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Financing as currently anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for

dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197830