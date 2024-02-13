New Pacific Reports Financial Results For The Three And Six Month Ended December 31, 2023

VANCOUVER, Feb. 13, 2024 - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") reports its financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023. All figures are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 was $1.52 million and $3.27 million or $0.01 and $0.02 per share, respectively (three and six months ended December 31, 2022 - net loss of $1.87 million and $3.96 million or $0.01 per share and $0.03 per share, respectively). The Company's financial results were mainly impacted by the following items:

Operating expenses for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 of $1.82 million and $3.69 million, respectively (three and six months ended December 31, 2022 - $1.93 million and $3.99 million, respectively).

Net Income from investments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 of $0.28 million and $0.30 million, respectively (three and six months ended December 31, 2022 - $0.08 million and $0.04 million, respectively).

Gain on disposal of plant and equipment for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 of $nil and $0.05 million, respectively (three and six months ended December 31, 2022 - $nil and $nil, respectively).

Foreign exchange gain for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 of $0.02 million and $0.07 million, respectively (three and six months ended December 31, 2022 - loss of $0.03 million and $0.01 million, respectively).

Working Capital: As of December 31, 2023, the Company had working capital of $25.70 million.

PROJECT EXPENDITURE

The following schedule summarized the expenditure incurred by category for each of the Company's projects for relevant periods:

New Pacific Metals Corp.



Mineral property interests

As of December 31, 2023













Cost Silver Sand Carangas Silverstrike Total Balance, July 1, 2022 $ 76,568,598 $ 5,460,946 $ 3,269,232 $ 85,298,776 Capitalized exploration expenditures Reporting and assessment 1,008,174 88,558 - 1,096,732 Drilling and assaying 1,925,695 8,289,678 977,881 11,193,254 Project management and support 2,719,120 1,424,573 256,569 4,400,262 Camp service 467,690 1,005,158 174,651 1,647,499 Permit and license 195,821 9,389 - 205,210 Foreign currency impact (201,972) (8,831) (24,680) (235,483) Balance, June 30, 2023 $ 82,683,126 $ 16,269,471 $ 4,653,653 $ 103,606,250 Capitalized exploration expenditures Reporting and assessment 258,404 112,700 - 371,104 Drilling and assaying 47,217 23,894 - 71,111 Project management and support 821,846 557,248 51,047 1,430,141 Camp service 218,747 233,584 26,394 478,725 Permit and license 33,047 9,308 - 42,355 Foreign currency impact 23,199 13,053 971 37,223 Balance, December 31, 2023 $ 84,085,586 $ 17,219,258 $ 4,732,065 $ 106,036,909

SILVER SAND PROJECT

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2023, total expenditures of $0.41 million and $1.38 million, respectively (three and six months ended December 31, 2022 - $1.70 million and $4.20 million, respectively) were capitalized under the project.

CARANGAS PROJECT

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2023, total expenditures of $0.32 million and $0.94 million, respectively (three and six months ended December 31, 2022 - $2.87 million and $5.85 million, respectively) were capitalized under the project.

SILVERSTRIKE PROJECT

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2023, total expenditures of $0.01 million and $0.08 million, respectively (three and six months ended December 31, 2022 - $0.70 million and $1.15 million, respectively) were capitalized under the project.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's management discussion and analysis and the unaudited condensed and consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the corresponding period, which have been filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca,on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. The Company is also rapidly advancing its Carangas project towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment. For the Silverstrike project, the Company completed a discovery drill program in 2022.

