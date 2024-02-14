24/02/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Feb. 13, 2024 -



TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0472

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI.WR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, February 20, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 22, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business February 22, 2024.

TRADE DATES

February 20, 2024 - TO SETTLE - February 21, 2024

February 21, 2024 - TO SETTLE - February 22, 2024

February 22, 2024 - TO SETTLE - February 22, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 - Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0473

Atacama Copper Corp. ("ACOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Company Tier Reclassification, Reverse Takeover-Completed, Consolidation, Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since October 26, 2023 pending completion of a Reverse Take-Over.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 15, 2024, the common shares of Atacama Copper Corp. will resume trading on a consolidated basis on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ACOP".

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening, Thursday, February 15, 2024, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to Tier 1:

Classification

Tier 1 - Mining Issuer

Reverse Takeover-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ('RTO'), which includes the following transactions:

The RTO consists of the arm's length amalgamation of TCP1 Corporation for consideration of 41,686,618 post-consolidation shares at a deemed price of $1.08 per share.

7,219,935 post-consolidation common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the RTO are subject to a Tier 1 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 17,500,116 post-consolidation common shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the RTO are legended in accordance with a Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period and 2,132,868 post-consolidation common shares issued to non-Principals are legended to be released after a 4-month hold.

308,642 post-consolidation shares were issued to Company officers to settle accrued salaries totaling $233,333, and to settle 3 promissory notes totaling $100,000, at a deemed price of $1.08 per share. 1,157,407 post-consolidation shares were issued to an arm's length party in relation to a success fee paid upon completion of the RTO.

In addition, 231,481 shares were issued pursuant to the settlement of a termination agreement regarding consulting services with a company controlled by an officer and director of the Resulting Issuer.

Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on February 6, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a six (6) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 15, 2024, the common shares of Atacama Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis.

Private Placement - Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on October 26, 2023, December 15, 2023 and December 20, 2023:

Number of Shares (Post-Consolidation): 11,834,159 shares Purchase Price: $1.08 per share Number of Placees: 75 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 3,975,978

















Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Agent(s) Fee: $442,794.66 N/A 2,459,970

The Company issued news releases on December 20, 2023, January 11, 2024, and February 1, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated February 7, 2024, which is filed on SEDAR+.

The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post-Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

61,300,981 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 25,771,801 common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Symbol: ACOP (unchanged)

CUSIP #: 04590A 20 4 (new)

Company Contact: Tim Warman, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Company Address:

Unit 550, 800 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6

Company Phone Number: +1 (604) 646-1890

Company Email Address: info@atacamacopper.ca

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0474

SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC. ("MSCL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on February 15, 2024, under the symbol "MSCL".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "MSCL" on the TSX Venture Exchange after the close of the market on February 14, 2024, and its shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-0475

ZIDANE CAPITAL CORP. ("ZZE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 15, 2024, the securities of Zidane Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated October 30, 2023, a news release was issued on February 9, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

24/02/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0476

ANGUS GOLD INC. ("GUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 19, 2024:

Number of Shares: 5,800,000 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per charity flow-through share



Warrants: 2,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,900,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A











Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 8, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0477

Barksdale Resources Corp. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debentures, Amendment; Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an amendment to a non-brokered private placement of convertible debenture originally issued on January 25, 2022, and amended on October 12, 2022 ("Convertible Debenture"):

Aggregate Principal of

Convertible Debenture: $1,500,000. Original Maturity Date: December 31, 2022 (amended to December 31, 2023)

. New Maturity Date: December 31, 2024.





As consideration for the amendment to the Convertible Debenture, the Company has cancelled the existing aggregate 2,777,777 transferable share purchase warrants issued to the arm's length lender ("Lender") in connection with the Convertible Debenture, and has issued 2,777,777 new transferable common share purchase warrants ("New Warrants") to the Lender. The New Warrants will entitle the holder thereof to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at an exercise price of $0.60 per Share, until December 31, 2024.

For further information, please reference the Company's press releases dated December 17, 2021; December 13, 2023; December 21, 2023, and January 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0478

BLOCKCHAINK2 CORP. ("BITK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 18, 2024:

Number of Common Shares: 5,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.105 per common share



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 1,809,523

The Company issued a news release on February 6, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0479

CASA MINERALS INC. ("CASA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 20,000,000 Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: February 20, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 20, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (Unchanged, but previously adjusted on July 28,

2023).





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 shares with 20,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 25, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0480

CASA MINERALS INC. ("CASA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,014,200 Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: February 20, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 20, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (Unchanged, but previously adjusted on July 28,

2023).





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,014,200 shares with 1,014,200 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 2, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0481

COSA RESOURCES CORP. ("COSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:59 p.m. PST, Feb. 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0482

COSA RESOURCES CORP. ("COSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 13, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0483

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Acquisition Agreement dated January 16, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between Delta Resources Limited (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire 100% interest in twenty-one claims covering 1,170 hectares at the Delta-2 property (the "Property"). The Property is a mining claims property located 35 kilometers southeast of the Town of Chibougamau, Quebec.

As consideration on closing, the Company shall pay the Vendors a one-time cash payment of $5,000, and issue 350,000 common shares of the Company priced at $0.105 per share. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Vendors shall retain a 2% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty on the claims. The Company retains the right to buy back a 1% NSR from the Vendors for $1,000,000 and retains a right of first refusal on the purchase of the remaining 1% NSR royalty.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0484

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 17, 2024:

Number of Shares: 6,700,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 3,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,350,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 14 placees



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $35,820 N/A 358,200

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 12, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0485

Libero Copper & Gold Corp. ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 750,000 bonus warrants to a non-arm's length party in consideration of a non-interest bearing loan in the amount of $300,000 with a term of one year. Each warrant is exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 per year for a one-year period.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0486

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. ("OMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 10, 2024:

Number of Shares: 29,467,399 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 14,733,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,733,700 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for an 18-month period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 700,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $110,713.08 N/A 1,581,615

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the

price of $0.07. 159,000 of the finders' warrants expire on February 2, 2025 and 1,422,615 expire on February 2, 2026.

The Company issued a news release on February 02, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0487

OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,849,557 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.13 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 30, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0488

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, Feb. 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0489

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 13, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0490

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2023 and December 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period subject to an acceleration expiry clause



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 2 1,122,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $9,732.00 N/A N/A

The Company issued news release on February 2, 2024 and February 13, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0491

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 11, 2023 and January 22, 2024:

Number of Shares: 5,098,088 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$1.22 per share



Warrants: 5,098,088 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,098,088 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$1.52 for a period of five (5)-years following the closing date



Number of Placees: 72 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 9 358,583 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 30,000



Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: CDN$43,828.50 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 25, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0492

PENDER GROWTH FUND INC. ("PTF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 13, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 630,188 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 15, 2024 to February 14, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0493

PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 285,715 shares to settle outstanding debt for $120,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 4 $120,000 $0.42 285,715 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0494

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 16, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 16, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.175, subject to an acceleration clause

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,000,000 shares with 2,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 2, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0495

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 5, 2024:

Number of Shares: 6,666,670 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 6,666,670 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,666,670 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 35 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 7 1,310,502 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,500 N/A 4,166 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of 5 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 5, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0496

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2023, and November 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 700,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").

3,553,948 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one Share

and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

4,829,950 flow-through common share units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit

consisting of one common share of the Company on a flow-through basis ("FT

Share") and one-half of one Warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.90 per Share, $0.90 per Unit, and $1.05 per FT Unit.



Warrants: 4,191,946 Warrants to purchase 4,191,946 Shares.



Warrant Price: $1.35 exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 55 placees.





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of NFT Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

[1 Existing Insiders] Y 1,111,100

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [10 Finders] $401,734.70 CAD $6,000.12 USD N/A 373,950

Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional Share at a price of $1.35 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on December 13, 2023, and on February 1, 2024 to confirm the closing details of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0497

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. ("VSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:44 a.m. PST, Feb. 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0498

WestKam Gold Corp. ("WKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,133,333 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Purchase Price: $0.075 per Unit. Warrants: 2,133,333 Warrants to purchase 2,133,333 Shares. Warrant Price: $0.10 exercisable for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance. Number of Placees: 4 placees. Finder's Fees: None.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

[2 Existing Insiders] Y 966,666

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 2, 2024, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

