Awale Resources Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, February 14, 2024 - Awalé Resources Ltd.. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") wishes to announce that it has granted an aggregate 1,450,000 stock options to directors/officers, employees and consultants with an exercise price of C$0.12. An aggregate 350,000 of the options are subject to vesting and all but 100,000 of the remaining options (1,350,000) granted have a 5 year term with an expiry of February 6, 2029. The remaining 100,000 expire in 2 years on February 6, 2026.

For additional information, you are invited to visit the Awalé Resources Ltd. website at www.awaleresources.com, or contact Kathryn Witter, at Tel: 604.410.2277 or Andrew Chubb a.chubb@awaleresources.com.

