Awale Resources Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, February 14, 2024 - Awalé Resources Ltd.. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") wishes to announce that it has granted an aggregate 1,450,000 stock options to directors/officers, employees and consultants with an exercise price of C$0.12. An aggregate 350,000 of the options are subject to vesting and all but 100,000 of the remaining options (1,350,000) granted have a 5 year term with an expiry of February 6, 2029. The remaining 100,000 expire in 2 years on February 6, 2026.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED
"Andrew Chubb"
Andrew Chubb, CEO
For additional information, you are invited to visit the Awalé Resources Ltd. website at www.awaleresources.com, or contact Kathryn Witter, at Tel: 604.410.2277 or Andrew Chubb a.chubb@awaleresources.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
