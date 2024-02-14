Barrick Declares Q4 Dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2024 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today announced the declaration of a dividend of $0.10 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend is consistent with the Company's Performance Dividend Policy announced at the start of 2022.



The Q4 2023 dividend will be paid on March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024.

"The performance of our business and the continued strength of our balance sheet allowed us to maintain the distribution of a robust dividend to our shareholders in 2023, whilst still ensuring Barrick has adequate liquidity to invest in our significant growth projects," said senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth.

