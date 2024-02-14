TDG Gold Announces Definitive Purchase Agreement for Oxide Peak, Toodoggone

WHITE ROCK, February 14, 2024 - TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") announces that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with ArcWest Exploration Inc. ("ArcWest") pursuant to which TDG will acquire from ArcWest a 100% interest in the Oxide Peak mineral claims ("Oxide Peak") located in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C. (the "Acquisition").

Oxide Peak covers 8,490 hectares of prospective exploration ground to the north of and contiguous with TDG's Baker Complex. Oxide Peak provides multiple opportunities for copper-gold porphyry discoveries. Since signing the initial option agreement with ArcWest in December 2019 (the "Option Agreement"), TDG has completed approximately $3.3 million of exploration expenditures on Oxide Peak including 2050 metres of diamond drilling.

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, in consideration for the Acquisition, TDG will pay ArcWest $100,000 and will issue to Arcwest 412,031 common shares of TDG (the "TDG Shares"). Additionally, ArcWest will receive a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Oxide Peak property, of which 1% may be repurchased by TDG for $1,000,000. The Purchase Agreement replaces the Option Agreement, which has been terminated. The TDG Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws, as well as certain orderly sales requirements agreed to between TDG and ArcWest. The Acquisition remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Fletcher Morgan, TDG's CEO, commented: "With 100% ownership of the Oxide Peak mineral claims, we are able to prioritize our work across our Toodoggone properties based on TDG's needs and interests. Our exploration work on Oxide Peak has demonstrated a potential geological relationship with our Baker Complex to the south of Oxide Peak and with our Bot property to the northwest. It makes sense to put these projects together and prioritize targets across the entire property package as we start to finalize our plans for the 2024 exploration season."

