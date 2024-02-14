Olive Resource Capital Announces January 31, 2024 NAV of C$0.064 per Share

Toronto, February 14, 2024 - Olive Resource Capital Inc. (TSXV: OC) ("Olive" or the "Company") is pleased to provide investors an updated, unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share. Management has estimated the NAV of the Company at C$0.064 per share for January 31, 2024 (Table 1). At the end of January, the Company's price per share was C$0.03.

Table 1: Olive NAV Breakdown

Name Ticker Value Value per Share Black Sheep Income Corp. Private $1,268,923 $0.012 Nevada Zinc Corp. NZN:TSXv $449,960 $0.004 Guided Therapeutics Inc. Private $391,767 $0.004 Working Capital1 and Liquid Investments2 $3,071,301 $0.028 Other Public Equity Investments $954,625 $0.009 Other Private Equity Investments $764,142 $0.007 Other Merchant Banking Investments $74,180 $0.001 Total $6,974,897 $0.064

Working Capital is calculated as cash, minus management's estimate for known liabilities and is subject to change with future estimates or financial reports. Olive defines Liquid Investments as investments whose position can be liquidated in less than one day's average trading volume for that security.

Samuel Pelaez, the Company's President, CEO, CIO and Director stated: "The new year started with decent performance for major commodities and for larger resource equities. Junior resource stocks were volatile and, in most cases, dropped during the month. Global financial conditions continue to ease driven by China's monetary system which continues to inject substantial liquidity to the system. This macroeconomic environment should be favourable for junior resource equities; however, we are taking a measured approach to capital deployment as price action in the sector is showcasing weakness."

Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman stated: "After a strong performance in in 2023 (up ~12%), we started 2024 effectively flat net of expenses month-over-month, which continues to outperform major resource indices (TSX Gold Index -8.3%; TSXV Materials Index -9.5%). In particular, a few of the investments where we started redeploying capital in Q4 2023, were Olive's strongest performing investments. While there are bright spots in the broader commodity market, like uranium, the current market presents attractive opportunities in precious, base, and battery metals to get positioned in top quality assets at very attractive valuations."

Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB")

During the month of January, the Company did not purchase any shares pursuant to its NCIB. As of the date of this release, the Company currently holds nil shares in treasury pending cancellation.

As of the date of this release Olive Resource Capital Inc. has 109,174,709 common shares outstanding.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains references to NAV or "net asset value per share" which is a non-GAAP financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company's performance, and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP. Existing NAV of the Company is not necessarily predictive of the Company's future performance or the NAV of the Company as at any future date.

About Olive Resource Capital Inc.:

Olive is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The Company's assets consist primarily of investments in natural resource companies in all stages of development.

For further information, please contact:

Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman at derek@olive-resource.com or by phone at (416)294-6713 or Samuel Pelaez, President, CEO & CIO at sam@olive-resource.com or by phone at (202)677-8513. Olive's website is located at www.olive-resource.com.

