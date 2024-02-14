Imperial Mining Announces Effective Date of New Trading Symbols after TSXV Approves of Name Change to Scandium Canada Ltd.

MONTRÉAL, February 14, 2024 - Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "Imperial") (TSXV:IPG) (OTC:IMPNF) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated February 7, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has approved the Company's name change from Imperial Mining Group Ltd. to Scandium Canada Ltd. / Scandium Canada Ltée, and trading symbol change from "IPG" to "SCD" on the TSXV. Furthermore, it is also expected that the Company's shares will trade under the new symbol "SCDCF" on the OTCQB. Trading in the common shares of the Company under the new name and symbols on the TSXV and OTCQB will commence at market opening on February 16, 2024.

"Scandium will become an important metal for the low carbon economy and Scandium Canada will lead the way." said Guy Bourassa, CEO. "We thank the TSXV for the quick approval of our new name and trading symbol."

There is no change in the capitalization of the Company pursuant to the change of name and new trading symbols. No action is required by existing shareholders of the Company with respect to the name change and new trading symbols. Outstanding common shares and warrants certificates or DRS notices do not need to be exchanged. The Company's new CUSIP number is 80600A103 and its new ISIN number is CA80600A1030.

In connection with its name change, the Company is also pleased to announce the launch of its new website at www.scandium-canada.com which will go live Friday morning February 16, 2024, to coincide with the trading under the new symbols.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian technology metals company focused on advancing its flagship Crater Lake scandium and rare earth projects in Québec.

For further information please contact:

Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (Scandium Canada Ltd.)

Guy Bourassa Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 (418) 580-2320 Email: info@scandium-canada.com Rebecca Greco Investor Relations Phone: +1 (416) 822-6483 Email: fighouse@yahoo.com

Website: www.imperialmgp.com Twitter: @imperial_mining Facebook: Imperial Mining Group

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.