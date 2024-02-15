Sayona Mining Limited: Appointment of New Non-Executive Director

Brisbane, Australia - North American lithium producer Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) has appointed a new independent Non-Executive Director, highly experienced mining executive Lucas Dow, a move that further strengthens the Board and allows for significant enhancement of the Company's corporate governance practices.Mr Dow has a proven track record of outstanding performance across a diverse range of businesses, commodities and geographies, skills which will facilitate Sayona's next stage of growth as a leading North American lithium producer.Mr Dow is senior resources sector professional who has led resources organisations at the Chief Executive Officer level and held executive and non-executive director roles in both listed and unlisted entities. Mr Dow has previously been a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of an ASX listed company.As a mining engineer with extensive hands-on operational experience in both the mining resources and the renewable energy sector, he is well versed in global resource trends and growth markets.Mr Dow has deep technical and executive experience and proven performance in leading resources businesses through difficult operating environments including project development, major business turnarounds and transformations both domestically and internationally.Mr Dow previously held the role of CEO, Bravus Mining & Resources, being critical to the successful commencement of the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Central Queensland.Earlier roles included serving as CEO and Asset President for the BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) and VP - Operations and Director at diversified miner South32. In addition, he has also led hard rock mining operations in international locations. Having operated in international jurisdictions Mr Dow has demonstrated his ability to engage with key stakeholders in addition to serving and holding board roles on industry groups such as Vice President of the Queensland Resources Council.Mr Dow's qualifications include a Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) Honours, Mining from the University of Queensland.Welcoming his appointment, Philip Lucas, chairman of the Company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee, said: "Lucas has a track record of delivering results across a range of jurisdictions, with his operational experience a huge asset for Sayona as we advance production at our flagship North American Lithium operation."With his skills in engaging successfully with a range of industry stakeholders to ensure successful outcomes, Lucas will make an excellent addition to our Board and further enhances our corporate governance practices."Mr Dow has been appointed to the Company's Audit and Risk Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Sayona confirms that its Audit and Risk Committee now complies with the requirements of ASX Listing Rule 12.7. Sayona also confirms its Nomination and Remuneration Committee complies with the requirements of ASX Listing Rules 12.8.The Company's Audit and Risk Committee consists of Philip Lucas (Chair), Allan Buckler and Lucas Dow. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee also comprises Philip Lucas (Chair), Allan Buckler and Lucas Dow.Mr Dow said he welcomed the opportunity to join Sayona at this stage in the Company's development."Sayona has assembled a leading hard-rock lithium resource base in Quebec, Canada and successfully restarted production at its North American Lithium operation, achievements for which it can be immensely proud," he said."Now as the Company approaches the next stage of life as a producing miner, and amid difficult market conditions, I look forward to applying my operational experience to help overcome challenges and achieve further success for the benefit of all stakeholders."Mr Dow's appointment is effective 14 February 2024.





