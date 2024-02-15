Metals Creek Closes Private Placement and Gives Exploration Update

Thunder Bay, February 15, 2024 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces that, further to its November 29, 2023, December 20, 2023 and 16 January 2024 news releases, it has closed its private placement financing ("Private Placement").

The Company has issued 11,173,400 flow-through units ("FT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of $335,202. Each FT Unit consists of 1 flow-through common share and 1 common share purchase warrant ("Warrants"), each Warrant being exercisable at $0.06 for 24 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month and one day hold period.

Proceeds of this Private placement will be used for ongoing exploration at the Company's Shabaqua Corners Gold Property and Tillex Copper Project and for general working capital purposes.

The Company also announces that permits have been received for the initial drill program at the Shabaqua Corners Gold Project (SCGP) (see figure 1 below). Drilling will commence once a drill rig has been secured. Prospecting and mechanical trenching conducted during this past summer at SCGP was highlighted by numerous new gold discoveries as well as high grade channel samples of 29.12 grams per tonne (g/t) Gold (Au) over 0.75 meters (m), 29.4 g/t Au over 0.6m at Main Zone and 1.04 g/t Au over 18.7m at the newly discovered Echo Zone. (see table 1 below).

The eastern boundary of SCGP is located 1.57 kilometers(km) west of Delta Resources (DLTA) drill hole DL-22-18 which returned an intercept of 5.92 g/t Au over 31m (Source: Delta New Release October 31, 2022). Trenching conducted on Delta's ground 390m east of the property boundary, returned an interval of 2.22 g/t Au over 8m (Source: Delta Resources Website).

(Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.)





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/197981_079e713ac427c8bb_002full.jpg



Zone Grab or Channel width (m) Gold g/t Main channel 0.60 29.40 Main channel 0.75 29.12 Main channel 0.90 6.95 Main grab

42.80 Main grab

10.10 Main grab

42.00 Main grab

10.80 Main grab

32.10 Main grab

18.10 Main grab

45.00 Main grab

31.80 Echo channel 18.70 1.04 Echo grab

4.70 Echo grab

18.40 Echo grab

4.00 Echo South grab

51.00 Anomalous grab

13.10 Anomalous grab

6.08 Anomalous grab

3.97 Western Shear grab

18.50 Western Shear grab

9.56 Western Shear grab

9.18 Western Shear Ext grab

18.10 Western Shear Ext grab

17.00 Western Shear Ext grab

6.18

Table 1 (Select channel and grab samples)



Drilling at Tillex will follow later in the Winter/Spring. Most recent intercept at Tillex in 2011 returned 85.48 m of 1.65% copper (Cu) and 33 g/t silver (Ag), including 5 meters of 5.55% Cu and 355 g/t Ag. (See News Release September 28, 2011), (see table 2 below).

Metals Creek Tillex Drilling Highlights

Hole From To Meters Cu % Ag g/t TX08-002 30.95 128.00 97.05 1.19 NA Incl 30.95 68.00 37.05 2.58 NA TX08-003 36.10 41.00 4.90 0.62 NA and 50.63 73.50 22.87 1.05 NA Incl 54.00 62.30 8.30 2.36 NA TX08-004 42.00 123.13 81.13 1.83 NA Incl 53.00 80.00 27.00 2.73 NA TX08-005 51.51 123.00 71.49 1.29 NA Incl 73.66 107.95 34.29 2.16 NA TX08-006 39.84 93.03 53.19 0.66 NA Incl 64.00 85.00 21.00 1.06 NA TX08-007 110.43 124.80 14.37 0.87 NA Incl 110.43 117.30 6.87 1.27 NA TX08-008 48.00 90.00 42.00 1.40 NA Incl 48.00 71.00 23.00 2.14 NA TX08-010 46.70 68.30 21.60 0.83 NA TX08-015 41.20 49.00 7.80 0.66 NA and 100.00 114.00 14.00 1.11 NA TX11-01 40.70 107.00 66.30 1.43 6.78 Incl 87.20 102.00 14.80 2.95 14.99 TX11-002 39.30 82.50 43.20 1.27 5.45 TX11-003 86.84 96.88 10.04 1.39 8.97 TX11-004 55.10 60.00 4.90 1.20 6.81 TX11-005 41.64 83.00 41.36 0.45 5.44 TX11-006 48.00 81.00 33.00 0.86 9.36 incl 48.00 57.50 9.50 2.06 6.35 and incl 73.53 79.35 5.82 0.30 20.19 TX11-008 54.77 140.25 85.48 1.65 33.23 Incl 89.00 94.00 5.00 5.55 355.29

Table 2

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek owns and/or has option agreements in place to acquire a 100% interest in claims in the Shabaqua Corners area of North western Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp.

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

MetalsCreek.com

