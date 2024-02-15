Cascade Copper Highlights 2023 Exploration Results And 2024 Programs

Continues Exploration Focus on Canadian Copper Projects

Summary of exploration on Cascade's five projects in Canada

2024 exploration focus on drilling at three of its five Copper Projects

Calgary - February 15, 2024. Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE: "CASC") ("Cascade" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a summary of exploration results at its five copper projects in Canada. It is also pleased to introduce its 2024 exploration programs at all five projects, which includes drilling at three of the five and developing targets at the remaining two.

Jeff Ackert, Cascade's President comments "Cascade has made some great progress at its copper projects during the 2023 season. Having only listed the company on the CSE in April, I believe we have added value to all projects in a short period of time. Our team has been able to bring a large amount of data together to produce a 3D database for three projects and has initiated the process on the remaining two. Initial field work has also provided new information with encouraging results. Our plans for 2024 include more 'boots on the ground' work and core drilling."

2023 Highlights

Corporate

Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker CASC in April.

Completion of an IPO financing of $1M.

Acquisition of Copper Plateau for shares and Centrefire through an earn-in option.

Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project

3D compilation including IP inversion modelling shows a high priority porphyry style drill ready target.

Hyperspectral survey of historic drill core has been initiated.

Drill permit application submitted.

First Nations engagement with Samahquam.

Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project

3D compilation including magnetic inversion modelling.

Field work completed including hyperspectral study.

High grade copper, gold, and silver values up to 1.88% Cu, 5.51 g/t Au, and 76.5 g/t Ag.

First Nations engagement with Xa'xtsa7 (Douglas Band).

Bendor Gold Project

LiDAR and airborne magnetics/radiometrics completed.

Compilation of historic data initiated.



Figure 1: Location of the Rogers Creek, Fire Mountain, and Bendor Projects in Southwestern BC

Copper Plateau Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project

New acquisition by an all share purchase for 90% of the project with no royalty or option payments.

High quality historic work including drilling, 3D Array IP, airborne magnetics, radiometrics, and EM.

Porphyry system with copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum mineralization.

Hyperspectral study completed including alteration mapping and sampling.

High grade copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum values up to 11.35% Cu, 1.55 g/t Au, 129 g/t Ag, and 0.17% Mo.

3D compilation initiated.



Figure 2: Location of the Copper Plateau Copper-Moly Project in South-Central British Columbia

Centrefire Copper Project

Option to earn 100% and additional staking along strike in VMS and Iron Formation style mineralized prospect in Ontario.

Initial sampling returned excellent copper and gold values up to 2.48% Cu and 1.22 g/t Au.

Compilation of historic data including airborne magnetics and EM, trenching, and drilling.

2024 Exploration Plans

Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project

Initial drilling up to 1500m in 2-3 holes at Target 1 North.

Ground truth geochemical anomalies at Target 1 South.



Click Image To View Full Size Figure 4: Rogers Creek Target I IP Chargeability >30mV/V Anomaly Isoshells (Red Polygons are 2024 Drill Targets)

Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project

Drilling and exploration permit submission.

Initial IP survey across Inferno Zone.

Mapping and sampling on the Mag-Low Anomaly.

Ground truth historic copper-gold showings including Money Spinner and Lilabet Zones.

Mapping and sampling along new logging road exposures.

Project-wide hyperspectral study of all collected samples.

Develop drill targets.



Figure 5: Inferno Zone and Extensions at Fire Mountain



Figure 6: Target Areas at Fire Mountain including Inferno, Mag-Low, Money Spinner, and Lilabet

Bendor Gold Project

Complete 3D compilation including inversion of new magnetic data.

Project wide mapping, sampling, and hyperspectral survey.

Develop drill targets.



Figure 7: Bendor Location in the Gold Bridge Bralorne Camp

Copper Plateau Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project

Drilling and exploration permit submission.

Expand IP coverage along strike.

Project wide mapping, sampling, and hyperspectral survey.

LiDAR survey with in-depth structural interpretation.

Scan all historic core with hyperspectral and high resolution photography.

Complete 3D compilation modelling of drilling, IP, magnetics, and hyperspectral analysis.

Develop drill targets and drill up to 1500m.

Figure 8:Copper Plateau IP Chargeability Isoshells with Drillhole Intercepts >500ppm Cu Figure 9: Copper Plateau Total Magnetic Intensity Showing Historic Drill Collars

Centrefire Copper Project

Drilling and exploration permit submission.

High resolution magnetics and EM surveys with inversion.

Project-wide mapping, sampling, and hyperspectral survey.

LiDAR survey with in-depth structural interpretation.

Trenching and channel sampling of newly stripped and historic zones.

Drill up to 1500m in 4-5 holes.



Figure 10:Centrefire 2024 Plans (LiDAR, EM, and Inversion of High-Resolution Magnetics)

Corporate

Equity Financing

Evaluate early to mid-stage, high potential copper exploration projects for low cost and low commitment acquisition.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Shannon Baird, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Cascade Copper Corp.

About Cascade Copper

The Corporation is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of copper based mineral resource properties. Cascade is focused on copper and gold, porphyry and epithermal deposits in British Columbia. Cascade's priority is to conduct exploration, including drilling on its flagship Rogers Creek Property located in the Coast Mountain Belt of British Columbia, 90 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, in the Southwest Mining Region. Cascade currently has five projects, including the Centrefire Copper Project, the Copper Plateau Copper-Moly Project, the Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project, the Bendor Gold Project, and the flagship Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Cascade Copper Corp.

Jeffrey S. Ackert, President and CEO

820-1130 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A4

Telephone: 1 613 851 7699

E-Mail: info@cascadecopper.com

Web: www.cascadecopper.com

