Marvel Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, February 15, 2024 - Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FSE:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF) (the "Company") announces that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 2,525,000 non flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at $0.04 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $101,000 (the "Final Tranche").

Each NFT Unit consists of one non flow-through share (an "NFT Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire an additional NFT Share at an exercise price of $0.075 per NFT Share for a period of five years.

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate 12,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at $0.05 per FT Unit and 3,775,000 NFT Units at $0.04 per NFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $751,000.

The gross proceeds from the Final Tranche will be used for general working capital purposes, more specifically for general and administrative expenses (50%) and for exploration and property maintenance (50%). None of the proceeds from the Final Tranche will be used for payments to non-arm's length parties or persons conducting investor relations activities.

All securities issued in connection with the Final Tranche will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the issuance date. Final acceptance is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marvel Discovery Corp.

"Karim Rayani"

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Tel: 604 716 1036

Email: info@marveldiscovery.ca

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Marvel Discovery Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com