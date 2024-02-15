Plata Latina Announces Corporate Update

Vancouver, February 15, 2024 - Plata Latina Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PLA) ("Plata Latina" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Joseph Longpre to the Board of Directors (the "Board") and the resignation of Margaret Brodie from the Board as she focuses on other professional commitments. The Company thanks Ms. Brodie for her contributions over the last 13 years and wishes her the best in her endeavours.

Mr. Longpre has over 35 years of finance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and risk management experience in the mining and metals industry and is a seasoned CFO. Prior to retirement, Mr. Longpre was previously CFO of Brio Gold Inc. and CFO of Augusta Resource Corp.. Mr. Longpre was also Vice President at URS Corporation and Managing Director at BMO Capital Markets. He has a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Physics from the University of Saskatchewan, as well as an MBA from Columbia Business School. Mr. Longpre is a CMA, CPA.

About Plata Latina Minerals

Plata Latina Minerals was a Canadian exploration company which was in the business of exploring and evaluating mineral property assets, principally in Mexico. The Company has since sold or relinquished its interests in four Mexican mineral properties and is undergoing a strategic review process, which includes capitalizing on the value of the Company as a clean listed shell with modest cash and cash flow. Following the completion of an option agreement in 2020 where the Company sold its Naranjillo Property to Fresnillo for a total of US $2,150,000 over three years, Plata Latina currently receives advance royalty payments of US $100,000 until the earlier of (i) US $1,000,000 of advance royalty payments have been paid, or (ii) Naranjillo commences commercial production of minerals. The Company also was granted a 3% net smelter return royalty.

