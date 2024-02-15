DFR Gold Inc. Announces Board Changes

Vancouver, February 15, 2024 - DFR Gold Inc. (TSXV: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") announces changes to its Board to conserve cash and focus resources on its exploration projects in view of the continued challenging market environment for West African gold exploration companies.

John McGloin has agreed to step down as CEO and Director of DFR with immediate effect. John will remain as an advisor to the Board until 31 December 2024 as DFR continues to progress its portfolio of assets in Burkina Faso, Nigeria and Mali.

Brian Kiernan will assume the role of Interim CEO and President in addition to his current role as DFR's Chairman. He has broad experience of discovery in the West African gold sector having previously led the development of Moydow Mines International during the discovery, development and sale of the Wassa and Ahafo projects, both of which are now producing assets.

In addition, Al Gourley and David Reading will also step down as Directors of the Company with immediate effect. The Board would like to thank John, Al and David for their important contributions to the Company's transition to a West African gold explorer and developer as well as in assembling DFR's well regarded exploration team.

The DFR Board now comprises five directors, three of whom are independent, namely: Carlo Baravalle, Bertrand Boulle and Len Comerford. Brian Kiernan, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, and Sybrand Van Der Spuy, Chief Operating Officer, are the remaining Directors. The Audit Committee comprises Bertrand Boulle (Chairman), Len Comerford and Carlo Baravalle.

Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO Brian Kiernan said: "I would like to thank John for his leadership and significant efforts in consolidating and developing Cascades into a world class project over the last two years, despite the difficult market backdrop. Al and David have also provided invaluable support following the creation of DFR Gold through the merger with Moydow. We wish them all well for the future."

Outgoing CEO John McGloin said: "We have made several important discoveries at the Cascades Project over the past 18 months, and I am convinced that the project has the potential to become a multi-million ounce deposit. Nevertheless, I believe that cutting overheads and focussing expenditure on exploration is the best approach for the Company in the current environment."

Notes to Editors:

DFR Gold Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration, and mine development company focused on gold in West Africa. DFR holds interests in a portfolio of West African gold exploration projects including the highly prospective Cascades gold project ("Cascades") in Burkina Faso. Cascades has a Mineral Resource* prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. Please see the Company's technical report titled "Amended and Re-stated Technical Report on the Labola Project Burkina Faso" dated April 2, 2022, with an effective date of April 20, 2022, for further information regarding Cascades. This report can be located at www.dfrgold.com.

In Madagascar, DFR has an advanced high grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the west of the country, approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano and close to a state road. DFR acquired Beravina from Pala Investments and Austral Resources in 2016.

Additional Mineral Resource Estimate Disclosures

*Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues.

