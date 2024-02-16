Market Update - Infintium Copper Applies for Mining Permits and Receives Results of Metallurgical Test Work

VANCOUVER, February 16, 2024 - Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV:INFI)(OTCQB:INUMF) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has applied for a mining permit to the environmental authority ("SEMARNAT") in Mexico following receipt of successful metallurgical test work.

Mining Permits

A Mining Impact Assessment ("MIA") was recently completed and has now been submitted to the Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales ("SEMARNAT"). SEMARNAT is the Mexican government department responsible for the issue of mining permits. La Adelita has seen historic artisanal mining focused around the adit on the eastern flank of the Cerro Grande anticline. As mining has traditionally taken place in the Cerro Grande area and the Company expects to access the mineralised body through the existing adit the permitting process is not expected to be overly complex.

Metallurgical Test Work

The Company has also recently received the results of metallurgical tests from Servicio Geologico Mexicano ("SGM"). Approximately 20 kilograms of material with a head grade of 1.88% Cu, 1.05 g/t Au and 74 g/t Ag was delivered to SGM in Chihuahua in Late 2023. Flotation tests demonstrated that the material is amenable to standard flotation process with 77% Au recovered, 86.14% Ag and 85.21% Cu. The material has a high specific gravity of 3.485.

"We are very pleased with the results of the metallurgical test work. With these results in hand we will look to find an offtake partner among the many operating mines in the surrounding area. Using historic drilling in the Cerro Grande area we will look to follow the mineralised body from the adit back towards known mineralised zones. Approaching the mineralised body from underground will further develop our understanding of the La Adelita mineralization" says Matt Hudson, President and CEO of Infinitum Copper.

Qualified Person

Steve Robertson, Chairman of the Company, has acted as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 for this disclosure and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release.

