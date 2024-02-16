Pierre Lassonde Files Early Warning Report

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2024 - This press release is being disseminated as required by securities legislation in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the common shares (the "Common Shares") of Atacama Copper Corp. (the "Issuer") held by Firelight Holdings Ltd, (the "Company"), a company wholly-owned by Pierre Lassonde.

The requirement to file the Early Warning Report was triggered on February 9, 2024 as a result of the closing of the business combination of the Issuer with TCP1 Corporation (the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the terms of the business combination, TCP1 Corporation became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Issuer and each former shareholder of TCP1 Corporation received 64.815 Common Shares in the capital of the Issuer in exchange for each common share of TCP1 Corporation that they held at a deemed price of C$70.00 per TCP1 Corporation common share. Following the completion of the Transaction, the 103,100 common shares in the capital of TCP1 Corporation that were previously held by the Company were exchanged for 6,682,426 Common Shares in the capital of the Issuer, along with the 6-for-1 share consolidation of 2,777,800 subscription receipts into 462,966 Common Shares in the capital of the Issuer, representing an aggregate of 7,145,392 Shares or approximately 11.66% of the Common Shares of the Issuer on a non-diluted basis and approximately 10.53% of the Common Shares of the Issuer on a fully diluted basis.

The Common Shares received by the Company pursuant to the Transaction will continue to be held by the Company for investment purposes. The Company does not currently intend to acquire or dispose of any additional securities of the Issuer. Nonetheless, the Company may, depending on price, market conditions or other conditions or factors it considers relevant from time to time, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

An early warning report in connection with this press release is being filed by the Company in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For further information or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact:

Firelight Holdings Ltd

45 Hazelton Ave., Suite A

Toronto, ON, M5R 2E3

SOURCE Pierre Lassonde