Amex Intersects 29.00 g/t Au over 3.50 m in New Western Extension of Gratien Gold Zone, Reports on Definition and Expansion of Team and E3 Gold Zones

Montreal, February 20, 2024 - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce high-grade gold results from a new western extension of the Gratien Gold Zone ("Gratien") that was previously undrilled, on the Perron Project in the Abitibi region of Quebec. In addition, a number of drill holes focused on expansion and definition drilling of the Team Zone ("Team") and E3 Gold Zone ("E3") are reported here within. See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the Perron Project, Figure 2 for a plan view of the Gratien Gold Zone, Figure 3 for a longitudinal of Gratien, Figure 4 for a cross section displaying the Gratien mineralization, Figure 5 for images of gold mineralization in Gratien, Figure 6 for a plan view of the Team and E3 Gold Zones, Figure 7 for images of gold mineralization in Team and E3 Gold Zones, Tables 1-3 for assay results, and Table 4 for drillhole coordinates.

Highlights include:

Western Extension Gratien Zone

PEG-24-728 returned 3.50 m of 29.00 g/t Au, including 0.50 m of 185.08 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~120 m in the Gratien Gold Zone;





PEG-24-730 returned 3.00 m of 18.66 g/t Au, including 0.60 m of 76.53 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~60 m in the Gratien Gold Zone;

E3 Zone

PE-23-660 returned 3.00 m of 17.52 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~55 m in the E3 Gold Zone;

Team Zone

PE-23-668 returned 21.10 m of 1.03 g/t Au including 2.70 m of 2.56 g/t Au and 2.20 m of 3.62 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~405 m in the Team Zone; and





PE-23-674 returned 22.20 m of 0.92 g/t Au including 0.50 m of 8.45 g/t Au and 1.30 m of 6.99 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~255 m in the Team Zone.

Results from PEG-24-728 and PEG-24-730 are the highest-grade intercepts seen to date on the western portion of Gratien and opens up an entirely new area for continued expansion. By referring to the longitudinal of Gratien in Figure 3, it can be observed that these heavily mineralized centimetric quartz-carbonate veins were found in a previously untested portion of Gratien West and appear to be a at-depth extension of the existing zone. Gold mineralization is hosted in quartz-carbonate veins parallel to iron formations and straddling mafic intrusions within the Normétal South Block. Additional drill holes have been planned to further define this new high-grade extension.

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration commented, "The Amex team is extremely encouraged by these new high-grade results from a new western extension of Gratien. We were truly impressed by the quantity of visible gold mineralization observed in these veins. A significant amount of drilling is planned around these intercepts to test their western extension and continuation at depth. Due to the cut-off date for the drilling database, the new western extension Gratien drilling will not be included in the resource estimate which is expected to be delivered in Q1 2024 and this area represents blue sky potential for the Perron property."

Drill results from the Team and E3 Gold Zones are focused on further definition and expansion of these zones. As can be observed in Figure 6, the two zones are found straddling the northern contact of the rhyolitic Beaupré Block, which is separated from the Normétal Volcanic Complex to the north by the Normétal Fault. The Team Zone remains open and the potential exists to join the Team Zone to the E3 Gold Zone with further exploratory drilling.

Mr. Trottier continued, "Also of significant importance, today's results continue to enhance and further define the Team Zone in addition to expanding upon the existing footprint of the E3 Gold Zone. By looking at the plan map, it can be clearly observed that there is a gap in the drilling between these two zones, with infill drilling, the potential exists to create one, large mineralized system. As we continue to prepare the mineral resource estimate, these results add important information to our database to better define our 3D modelling."



Figure 1: Geological map of the Perron Project, showing each of the significant mineralized zones identified to date, including the Team Zone, E3 Gold Zone and Gratien Gold Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/198533_d21ede8004ad880d_002full.jpg



Figure 2: Geological map of the Gratien Gold Zone, showing gold mineralization greater than 0.50 g/t Au. Three main gold zones occur at Gratien, hosted in an autoclastic rhyolite of the Beaupré Block and in the mafic to intermediate volcanic rocks of the Normétal South Block.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/198533_d21ede8004ad880d_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Longitudinal section of the Gratien Gold Zone looking to the south. Showing contoured metal factor (Au g/t*core length) and the location of today's released drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/198533_d21ede8004ad880d_004full.jpg



Figure 4: Cross section of the Gratien Gold Zone and the locations of today's released drillholes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/198533_d21ede8004ad880d_005full.jpg





Figure 5: Highlight photos of the Gratien Gold Zone in drillhole PEG-24-728. Gold mineralization is associated with centimetric quartz-carbonate veins and contains visible gold. Abbreviation: VG - Visible Gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/198533_d21ede8004ad880d_006full.jpg



Figure 6: Geological map of 210 Gold Zone, Team Zone and E3 Gold Zone of the Perron property, showing gold mineralization greater than 0.50 g/t Au. The outline of the zone identified on the map represents the surface expression of mineralization at depth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/198533_d21ede8004ad880d_007full.jpg



Figure 7: Highlight photos of the Team Zone in drillholes PE-23-674, PE-23-656 and the E3 Gold Zone in drillhole PE-23-660. Gold mineralization is associated with tension style quartz-sulfide veins and contains visible gold. Abbreviation: VG - Visible Gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/198533_d21ede8004ad880d_008full.jpg

Table 1: Assay results from the Gratien Zone at Perron.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Vertical depth (m) Metal Factor* (g/t Au*m) PEG-24-728 142.50 146.00 3.50 29.00 4.06 ~120 101.51 Including 142.50 143.00 0.50 9.30 1.50 ~45 4.65 Including 145.00 145.50 0.50 185.08 21.50 ~45 92.54 And 158.20 159.60 1.40 3.02 0.60 ~135 4.23 And 176.20 176.80 0.60 1.07 0.10 ~150 0.64 PEG-24-730 68.00 71.00 3.00 18.66 0.83 ~60 55.99 Including 68.00 68.60 0.60 76.53 2.00 45.92 Including 69.10 70.15 1.05 9.15 1.10 9.61 And 182.20 183.00 0.80 1.12 0.30 ~170 0.89

*Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by core length.

Table 2: Assay results from the Team Zone at Perron.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Vertical depth (m) Metal Factor* (g/t Au*m) PE-23-622 166.50 170.50 4.00 0.30 0.10 ~ 115 1.21 PE-23-624 129.00 136.00 7.00 1.15 0.13 ~110 8.02 Including 130.50 131.10 0.60 8.50 0.50 5.10 PE-23-629 34.70 35.20 0.50 6.39 0.20 ~25 3.20 And 129.00 135.00 6.00 0.54 0.21 ~110 3.21 PE-23-652 64.65 67.30 2.65 1.27 0.25 ~50 3.35 PE-23-654 225.20 226.00 0.80 1.26 0.40 ~190 1.01 And 332.20 334.00 1.80 0.85 0.10 ~290 1.52 PE-23-656 89.50 90.50 1.00 2.15 0.10 ~ 80 2.15 And 198.70 217.00 18.30 0.60 0.23 ~ 180 10.98 Including 200.20 200.80 0.60 6.69 1.60 4.01 And 290.50 292.00 1.50 1.52 0.10 ~ 250 2.28 And 381.00 382.00 1.00 1.07 0.10 ~ 325 1.07 And 408.00 408.50 0.50 14.37 2.60 ~ 350 7.19 And 439.45 440.50 1.05 8.26 0.60 ~ 375 8.67 PE-23-657 260.50 262.60 2.10 0.74 0.10 ~ 220 1.55 PE-23-659 99.10 100.20 1.10 2.24 0.10 ~85 2.47 PE-23-665 337.70 340.60 2.90 0.54 0.12 ~ 290 1.56 And 506.85 507.80 0.95 10.94 2.20 ~ 425 10.39 PE-23-668 219.20 220.70 1.50 1.97 0.10 ~ 185 2.96 And 286.00 287.30 1.30 4.94 0.20 ~ 240 6.42 And 429.10 440.50 11.40 0.50 0.11 ~ 355 5.71 Including 429.10 430.50 1.40 1.94 0.10 2.71 And 481.90 503.00 21.10 1.03 0.38 ~ 405 21.78 Including 481.90 484.60 2.70 2.56 0.45 6.91 Including 500.80 503.00 2.20 3.62 0.83 7.96 PE-23-674 53.10 56.60 3.50 1.52 0.15 ~ 45 5.32 Including 56.00 56.60 0.60 6.34 0.40 3.80 And 216.30 217.40 1.10 3.74 0.95 ~ 185 4.11 And 227.00 227.80 0.80 2.23 0.80 ~ 195 1.78 And 290.80 313.00 22.20 0.92 0.41 ~ 255 20.42 Including 301.00 301.50 0.50 8.45 2.30 4.23 Including 311.70 313.00 1.30 6.99 3.60 9.09 PE-23-677 101.00 101.50 0.50 3.74 0.20 ~ 85 1.87 And 176.30 176.80 0.50 7.10 1.10 ~ 150 3.55 And 200.50 204.50 4.00 0.62 0.10 ~ 170 2.47 And 211.50 215.90 4.40 1.31 0.09 ~ 175 5.76 And 422.50 424.00 1.50 1.48 0.20 ~ 350 2.22

*Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by core length.

Table 3: Assay results from the E3 Gold Zone at Perron.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Vertical depth (m) Metal Factor* (g/t Au*m) PE-23-653 275.00 275.90 0.90 4.11 0.50 ~ 240 3.70 PE-23-660 11.50 16.10 4.60 0.56 0.15 ~ 10 2.56 And 20.50 22.00 1.50 0.72 0.10 ~ 20 1.08 And 62.50 65.50 3.00 17.52 0.10 ~ 55 52.57 And 187.50 194.00 6.50 0.55 0.24 ~ 165 3.55 And 251.50 253.00 1.50 0.88 0.30 ~ 215 1.31 And 403.00 403.80 0.80 1.61 0.20 ~ 340 1.28 PE-23-671 130.20 131.70 1.50 0.67 0.10 ~ 115 1.01

*Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by core length.

Table 4: Drillhole coordinates for today's results.

Hole Id Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Start (m) End (m) Length (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) PE-23-622 150 -45 0 349 349 615457 5430944 352 PE-23-624 310 -60 0 523 523 615444 5430937 352 PE-23-629 310 -60 0 493 493 615284 5430965 351 PE-23-652 310 -60 0 520 520 615136 5431015 348 PE-23-653 130 -60 0 414 414 615525 5430769 349 PE-23-654 310 -60 0 520 520 615239 5430870 347 PE-23-656 310 -60 0 520 520 615553 5430820 350 PE-23-657 310 -60 0 511 511 615117 5430968 347 PE-23-659 310 -60 0 526 526 615213 5430837 345 PE-23-660 130 -60 0 412 412 615554 5430817 350 PE-23-665 310 -60 0 523 523 615507 5430841 351 PE-23-668 310 -60 0 523 523 615532 5430889 351 PE-23-671 120 -60 0 400 400 615535 5430887 351 PE-23-674 310 -60 0 523 523 615465 5430863 351 PE-23-677 310 -60 0 518 518 615483 5430912 351 PEG-24-728 185 -59 0 258 258 612538 5431044 328 PEG-24-730 202 -72 0 300 300 612538 5431045 328

Qualified Person and QA&QC

Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), an Independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Jérôme Augustin. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocols include insertion of blank or standard samples every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process. For all analyses targeting gold mineralization, gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property or neighbouring projects, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project host both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

For further information please contact:

Victor Cantore

President and Chief Executive Officer

Amex Exploration: +1-514-866-8209

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the HGZ and Denise Zone, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of the mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-Looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198533