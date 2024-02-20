Laramide Confirms High-Grade Uranium Expansion Potential at Westmoreland

Highlights:

2023 drilling campaign included 13 holes for infill and extension at the Huarabagoo uranium deposit.

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 - Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce assay results received from the 2023 drilling campaign at the Huarabagoo deposit at the Westmoreland Project in NW Queensland.

Thirteen drill holes were successfully completed in November 2023, with the primary objective of infilling zones that had been historically drilled, and to test for potential extensions of mineralisation to the northeast, beyond the footprint of the existing resource1.

All 13 holes intercepted multiple zones of mineralisation (>100ppm U 3 O 8 ) with some zones displaying grades exceeding 1.0% U 3 O 8 (see Table 2). The uranium mineralisation is hosted in the Westmoreland sandstone unit adjacent to the intrusive mafic Redtree dyke system.

The high-grade mineralisation intercepted at Huarabagoo improves the confidence in the integrity of the deposit with tighter spacing of less than 50m in some places. Ultimately, once modelled, this may lead to an improved resource classification of the deposit which is currently described with 5.8Mlbs U 3 O 8 @ 0.109 % (Inferred) and 2.7Mlbs U 3 O 8 @ 0.083% (Indicated).2 Furthermore, some drilling tested 200m to the north-east of the currently modelled zones and showed continuity of mineralisation that requires further investigation.

Commenting on the exploration results, Laramide's President and CEO, Marc Henderson said:

"We are pleased to continue to report more positive results from the drilling campaign at Westmoreland, which was completed in November 2023. The high-grade results underscore the quality of the Westmoreland asset lending confidence to the technical merits of the project and that there is significant scope for growth, conceivably doubling the size of the Huarabagoo Resource.

"Resource growth is one of key goals of the 2024 field season and the technical team is in the final planning stages of a multi-rig drilling program.

"In addition to the strong uranium grades, the deposits also host zones of significant gold and vanadium mineralisation. Evidence of significant gold grades had been explored in the early 1980s, and while Laramide remains focused on the uranium opportunity, further studies will help us identify whether possible beneficiation of these minerals will enhance the economics of the project as we progress towards development."

_______________________________ 1 https://laramide.com/projects/westmoreland-uranium-project/ 2 https://laramide.com/projects/westmoreland-uranium-project/

Huarabagoo deposit

The Huarabagoo deposit is about 3km northeast from the Redtree uranium deposit along the Redtree dyke zone (Figure 1) and straddles the contact between the Seigal Volcanics and the Westmoreland Conglomerate. The mineralisation outcrops at the southern end and is concealed to the north under 2 to 3m of sandy alluvium and 5 to 8m of weathered basalt of the Seigal Volcanics. The deposit comprises a 3km zone of vertical mineralisation associated with a complex dyke geometry with vertical and horizontal branches between two principal dykes.

All 13 holes intercepted multiple zones of mineralisation (>100ppm U 3 O 8 ) with some zones displaying grades exceeding 1.0% U 3 O 8 (Table 2).

Mineralisation is hosted in the coarse-grained to granular Westmoreland conglomerate with the higher grades (>0.1%) associated with the fractured footwall contact of intrusive dolerite dykes. Zones of higher grade generally occur within moderate patchy chlorite altered sandstone, with highest grade displaying pervasive chlorite and hematite alteration.

The 2.5km corridor between Huarabagoo deposit and the Junnagunna deposit (Figure 3) is a compelling target for resource growth. The results from the northeast extensions provide further confidence in this target as it has historically been very sparsely drilled. Indeed, Laramide previously reported a 'new zone' of significant uranium mineralisation 900m to the northeast of Huarabagoo in 2012.3

______________________________ 3 TSX: Laramide Identifies New Zone of Mineralization in Initial Drilling Results at Westmoreland (October 17th, 2012)

Gold Mineralisation

In 2012 Laramide intercepted significant gold mineralisation (4m @ 30.9g/t Au) in drillhole WDD12-1674. Drillholes HB23DD002 to 007 (Figure 2) were designed to not only test infill of uranium mineralisation, but also assess the continuity of the gold mineralisation. The results now support extensions to over 250m strike of the gold zone drilled in 2012. Further work and validation are required as no systematic assessment of gold mineralisation has been undertaken since the 1980s.

Significant results from this year's drilling include: HB23DD002 - 1m @ 0.90g/t Au from 15m

2m @ 3.10g/t Au from 56m

1m @ 0.31g/t Au from 74.5m



HB23DD004 - 8m @ 0.84 g/t Au from 47m

including 4m @1.17g/t Au from 51m

AND 9.55m @ 0.53g/t Au from 56.45m

Including 2.38m @ 1.13g/t Au from 63m



HB23DD005 - 8m @ 0.54 g/t Au from 58m

Including 1m @2.06g/t Au from 64m



_______________________________ 4 TSX: Laramide Continues to Expand New Zone of Mineralization at Westmoreland High grade gold also drilled at Huarabagoo (January 9th, 2013)

Table 1: 2023 Huarabagoo - Drill Collar details Hole ID Prospect GDA94_Easting GDA94_Northing Dip Azimuth Depth

(m) HB23DD001 Huarabagoo 194411 8063082 -60 124 129.7 HB23DD002 Huarabagoo 194236 8062844 -60 124 126.7 HB23DD003 Huarabagoo 194156 8062727 -70 124 126.7 HB23DD004 Huarabagoo 194130 8062703 -55 124 68.7 HB23DD005 Huarabagoo 194128 8062703 -57 124 126.5 HB23DD006 Huarabagoo 194280 8062674 -60 304 126.5 HB23DD007 Huarabagoo 194332 8062760 -60 304 126.5 HB23DD008 Huarabagoo 194528 8063070 -60 304 126.5 HB23DD009 Huarabagoo 194510 8063039 -60 304 126.5 HB23DD010 Huarabagoo 194360 8063039 -60 124 126.4 HB23DD011 Huarabagoo 194875 8063599 -60 304 126.6 HB23DD012 Huarabagoo 194875 8063599 -90 355 126.7 HB23DD013 Huarabagoo 194875 8063599 -60 124 126.5

Table 2: Huarabagoo Significant uranium intercepts (>100ppm U 3 O 8 ) HOLE ID

From To (m) Interval Length (m) U3O8 ppm HB23DD001

86.00 87.00 1.00 192.21 HB23DD001

125.10 126.00 0.90 216.97 HB23DD002

14.00 15.00 1.00 357.30 HB23DD002

57.00 58.00 1.00 188.67 HB23DD002

74.50 76.00 1.50 1447.67 HB23DD002 including 75.00 76.00 1.00 2034.12 HB23DD002

78.00 80.00 2.00 692.84 HB23DD002

83.00 85.00 2.00 169.51 HB23DD002

89.00 91.00 2.00 186.02 HB23DD002

93.10 94.00 0.90 491.73 HB23DD003

1.00 2.00 1.00 398.57 HB23DD003

63.00 64.00 1.00 258.25 HB23DD003

68.00 69.00 1.00 180.42 HB23DD003

100.00 101.00 1.00 457.53 HB23DD004

0.00 4.00 4.00 310.28 HB23DD004

47.00 66.00 19.00 519.44 HB23DD004 including 53.00 55.00 2.00 1690.44 HB23DD005

0.00 4.00 4.00 420.44 HB23DD005

45.00 48.00 3.00 205.46 HB23DD005

50.00 56.00 6.00 682.10 HB23DD005 including 50.00 51.00 1.00 1066.00 HB23DD005 including 54.75 55.64 0.89 1798.28 HB23DD005

58.00 67.05 9.05 277.65 HB23DD005

93.00 97.00 4.00 203.56 HB23DD006

99.00 100.00 1.00 135.02 HB23DD006

102.00 105.00 3.00 1236.20 HB23DD006 including 103.00 104.00 1.00 2305.34 HB23DD007

42.00 53.00 11.00 746.97 HB23DD007 including 45.00 47.00 2.00 1388.51 HB23DD007 including 49.00 50.00 1.00 1739.32 HB23DD007

66.00 69.00 3.00 173.74 HB23DD007

71.00 76.00 5.00 832.99 HB23DD007 including 73.00 74.00 1.00 1650.88 HB23DD007

80.00 87.00 7.00 3041.24 HB23DD007 including 81.00 86.00 5.00 4203.61 HB23DD007 including 82.00 83.00 1.00 10353.38 HB23DD008

43.00 49.00 6.00 846.86 HB23DD008 including 44.00 45.00 1.00 1097.84 HB23DD008 including 47.54 47.90 0.36 6851.15 HB23DD008

56.00 57.00 1.00 313.67 HB23DD008

61.00 61.67 0.67 189.85 HB23DD008

72.00 72.94 0.94 113.09 HB23DD009

61.00 66.00 5.00 2477.74 HB23DD009 including 62.00 66.00 4.00 2921.47 HB23DD009

69.80 71.00 1.20 465.78 HB23DD009

74.00 77.00 3.00 993.52 HB23DD009 including 74.00 75.00 1.00 2771.12 HB23DD010

65.00 73.00 8.00 721.82 HB23DD010 including 71.00 72.45 1.45 2027.61 HB23DD010

75.00 86.90 11.90 914.75 HB23DD010 including 78.00 83.00 5.00 1621.40 HB23DD010

91.00 92.00 1.00 577.81 HB23DD011

112.00 113.00 1.00 136.79 HB23DD012

72.00 76.07 4.07 358.24 HB23DD012

84.00 85.00 1.00 285.37 HB23DD012

87.00 88.00 1.00 119.69 HB23DD012

90.00 92.00 2.00 142.09 HB23DD013

17.00 18.00 1.00 404.47 HB23DD013

83.00 88.00 5.00 140.21

Table 3: Huarabagoo Significant gold intercepts (>0.1g/t Au) HOLE ID

From To (m) Interval Length (m) Au g/t HB23DD001

19.00 20.00 1.00 0.18 HB23DD002

15.00 17.00 2.00 0.67 HB23DD002 including 15.00 16.00 1.00 0.90 HB23DD002

56.00 58.00 2.00 3.11 HB23DD002

74.50 76.00 1.50 0.31 HB23DD002

78.00 80.00 2.00 0.21 HB23DD003

1.00 3.40 2.40 0.20 HB23DD003

44.00 48.00 4.00 0.14 HB23DD003

101.00 102.00 1.00 0.15 HB23DD004

47.00 55.00 8.00 0.84 HB23DD004 including 48.00 49.00 1.00 1.69 HB23DD004 including 51.00 55.00 4.00 1.17 HB23DD004

56.45 66.00 9.55 0.53 HB23DD004 including 56.45 57.00 0.55 1.59 HB23DD004 including 60.00 61.00 1.00 0.53 HB23DD004 including 63.00 65.38 2.38 1.13 HB23DD005

46.00 55.64 9.64 0.74 HB23DD005 including 47.00 48.00 1.00 1.37 HB23DD005 including 50.00 52.00 2.00 2.28 HB23DD005 including 54.75 55.64 0.89 0.76 HB23DD005

58.00 66.00 8.00 0.54 HB23DD005 including 58.00 59.00 1.00 1.36 HB23DD005 including 64.00 65.00 1.00 2.06 HB23DD007

47.00 52.00 5.00 0.15 HB23DD008

44.00 45.00 1.00 0.24 HB23DD008

47.00 47.54 0.54 0.10 HB23DD008

72.94 74.00 1.06 0.39 HB23DD009

64.00 65.00 1.00 0.26 HB23DD010

65.00 67.00 2.00 0.58 HB23DD010 including 66.00 67.00 1.00 0.97

QP/CP Statement

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies, a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two largest projects are considered late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia, is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine-life of 13 years. Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States, Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project. An NI 43-101 PEA study completed in 2023 has described an in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal, in Lisbon Valley, Utah.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

