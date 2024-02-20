Elemental Altus Announces $12M in Payments from Ming Sale

Vancouver, February 20, 2024 - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental Altus" or "the Company") announces that it expects to receive an initial US$12.1 million in cash and equity as a result of its secured creditor claim against Rambler Metals and Mining Limited in relation to the Company's Ming gold stream ("Ming stream").

Highlights

The initial US$12.1 million relating to the Ming stream contributes to ~US$20 million in one-off payments the Company expects to receive from across the portfolio in 2024-2025

This total of ~US$20 million in one-off payments are in addition to the Company's upcoming 2024 royalty revenue guidance, which is expected to represent material growth from 2023

Elemental Altus received an initial US$2.3 million (A$3.5 million) in shares of Firefly Metals Ltd ("Firefly") (ASX: FFM) in February 2024

The Company will receive a further US$9.8 million (A$15 million) split equally between cash and equity in April 2025

Including US$0.5m in stream revenue received, the Company expects a minimum total return of US$12.6 million from the Ming Stream, compared to the 2022 acquisition for US$11 million A further US$0.9 million (C$1.2 million) has been held back subject to final determinations, with any remaining balance to be paid to Elemental Altus in cash



Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental Altus commented:

"The conclusion of the process relating to the Ming stream delivers certainty moving forwards as well as material funds to redeploy in a gold sector that is trading at multi-year lows. The diversified nature of our portfolio combined with the downside protection structured into the stream means that we will receive more than our investment even in a higher-risk, higher-reward scenario where our original thesis did not play out.

Near term, Elemental Altus now expects to receive over US$60 million in combined Adjusted Revenue and milestone payments over 2024 and 2025. Combined with over US$10 million in cash and materially lower costs versus 2023, the Company is in the strongest financial position it has been in at a time when funding to the mining sector is near to cyclical lows.

We look forward to releasing our 2024 guidance, which we expect to be another consecutive record, with higher revenue expected in particular from Ballarat and Bonikro as well as maiden production from Diba."

Ming Payments

Following a formal Sales and Investment Solicitation Process ("SISP") relating to Rambler Metals and Mining Limited, the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador approved a bid from Firefly to acquire the Rambler Group for a total consideration of up to A$65 million on 11 September 2023.

The Company had the right to submit a secured claim against the total consideration being paid alongside other secured creditors. Following shareholder approval and completion of the acquisition by Firefly, the Company has now received an initial approximately A$3.5 million in Firefly shares with a further A$7.5 million in cash and A$7.5 million in equity, based on the volume weighted average price at the time, to be received in April 2025.

There is a further amount of up to C$1.2 million potentially receivable, which has been held back subject to determination of final claims. The Company expects this to occur in the coming months and any balance due to Elemental Altus will be received in cash as this process concludes.

