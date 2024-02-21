Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Jervois to present at BMO's 33rd Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference

00:55 Uhr  |  The Newswire

February 20 - - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTCQB: JRVMF) advises its executives will attend BMO Capital Markets' 33rd Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida, United States ("U.S."), from 25 to 28 February 2024.

Chief Executive Officer Mr. Bryce Crocker will deliver an investor presentation in Ballroom C at 4.45pm U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday 27 February 2024. The presentation will be both live streamed and available for viewing afterward at https://app.webinar.net/nb8KAx2lOD1, as well as on Jervois's website at https://jervoisglobal.com/investors/media.

In addition to the presentation, Mr. Crocker, together with Chief Financial Officer Mr. James May, will host institutional investor, government and customer 1-1 meetings across the conference.

On behalf of Jervois

Bryce Crocker, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

Alicia Brown

Group Manager - External Affairs

Jervois Global

alicia.brown@jervoisglobal.com

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Jervois Global Ltd.

Jervois Global Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
867183
AU000000JRV4
www.jervoisglobal.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap