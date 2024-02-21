Jervois to present at BMO's 33rd Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference

February 20 - - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTCQB: JRVMF) advises its executives will attend BMO Capital Markets' 33rd Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida, United States ("U.S."), from 25 to 28 February 2024.

Chief Executive Officer Mr. Bryce Crocker will deliver an investor presentation in Ballroom C at 4.45pm U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday 27 February 2024. The presentation will be both live streamed and available for viewing afterward at https://app.webinar.net/nb8KAx2lOD1, as well as on Jervois's website at https://jervoisglobal.com/investors/media.

In addition to the presentation, Mr. Crocker, together with Chief Financial Officer Mr. James May, will host institutional investor, government and customer 1-1 meetings across the conference.

