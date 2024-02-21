Menü Artikel
Wesdome Appoints Fernando Ragone as Chief Financial Officer

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO, OTCQX: WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") announces today the appointment of Mr. Fernando Ragone as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer effective March 11, 2024. Jonathan Singh, Interim Chief Financial Officer will continue in his role until Mr. Ragone commences employment with the Company.

Fernando is a qualified chartered accountant with almost three decades of global experience in the mining industry. Most recently, Mr. Ragone was the Chief Financial Officer of Bear Creek Mining Corp. Prior to that, Mr. Ragone was the Chief Financial Officer of Baffinland Iron Mines Corp., a position he held from 2019 to 2023. Prior to Baffinland, he held various senior Finance and Business Improvement roles with First Majestic Silver Corp. and Primero Mining Corp. Previously Mr. Ragone also worked in several countries for Glencore for 14 years and was the Chief Financial Officer of Glencore Canada Corporation - Zinc from 2008 to 2013, overseeing a network of five operating mines and three smelters. Mr. Ragone has extensive capital markets experience having completed complex financing transactions with a combined value of $3.5 billion. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Catholic University of Valparaiso, and he is a Chartered Professional Accountant in Ontario, Canada.

Ms. Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "We welcome Fernando to our executive team and thank Jonathan for his contributions to date. Fernando is a seasoned mining executive with demonstrated leadership in both finance and operations, with extensive experience in establishing strong internal systems and optimizing financial performance. We look forward to him contributing from the outset."

About Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO," with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol "WDOFF."

For further information, please contact:
Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop
VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2025
invest@wesdome.com

220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620

Website: www.wesdome.com

