Maritime to Attend PDAC 2024 and Present at the Canada's Atlantic Edge Event on March 5th

Toronto, February 21, 2024 - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") conference on March 3-6, 2024, in Toronto, Canada. Maritime's representatives, including members of senior management, technical staff and investor relations, will be happy to meet with investors and other interested parties at its Booth 2816 (Investors Exchange) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Maritime is also pleased to announce that it has been invited to participate at the Canada's Atlantic Edge event organized by the Atlantic Canada Mining Alliance. Please see details below.

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Location: Ontario/ Niagara Room, Intercontinental Hotel, adjoins Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Time: Technical Sessions will take place at 9 am - 4:30 pm ET, followed by a B2B reception

Maritime's Presentation: President and CEO Garett Macdonald will be presenting at 9:50 am ET

Maritime is inviting investors to attend the event and speak to the Management. Registration is free and available at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/canadas-atlantic-edge-mining-investment-event-pdac-toronto-2024-tickets-795240344277.

For more information on the event, please check https://www.atlanticcanadaminingalliance.com and reach out to edmoriarty@miningnl.com or sobrien@miningnl.com.





About Maritime Resources Corp.

Maritime (TSXV: MAE) is a gold exploration and development company focused on advancing the Hammerdown Gold Project in the Baie Verte District of Newfoundland and Labrador, a top tier mining jurisdiction. Maritime holds a 100% interest directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership in the Green Bay Property which includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project. Maritime controls over 450 km2 of exploration land including the Green Bay, Whisker Valley, Gull Ridge and Point Rousse projects. Mineral processing assets owned by Maritime in the Baie Verte mining district include the Pine Cove mill and the Nugget Pond gold circuit. The Company also owns the Lac Pelletier gold project in Rouyn Noranda, Québec.

