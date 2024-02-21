Forum Energy Metals to Present in March at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto, Canada

Vancouver, February 21, 2024 - You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase on Thursday, February 29 and Friday, March 1 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel followed by the PDAC Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Sunday March 3rd through Wednesday March 6th.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, VP, Exploration will be presenting at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase at 10:00am on Thursday, February 29th. Dr. Hunter will update investors on her plans for drilling on Forum's Thelon Basin uranium discovery in Nunavut, the next premier uranium mining district. For registration details visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/.

Visit Forum management at PDAC 2024 Investor Exchange Booth #2825. Meetings with Richard Mazur, CEO, Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President, Exploration and Allison Rippin Armstrong, VP, Nunavut Affairs can be arranged at the Forum booth, or contact: Rick Mazur, President & CEO, to arrange a time for an on-site or off-site meeting mazur@forumenergymetals.com; 604-630-1585

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, VP, Exploration will be presenting at the PDAC 2024 Uranium Technical Session at 10:00am on Tuesday, March 5th in Room 801A. Dr. Hunter will update investors on her plans for drilling on the Thelon Basin uranium discovery in Nunavut, a geologic analogue to the prolific Athabasca Basin. For registration details visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. In addition, Forum holds a diversified energy metal portfolio of copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan and Idaho. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

