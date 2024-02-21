Sierra Metals Obtains Key Operating Permit for Yauricocha Mine in Peru

Permit to operate below the 1120 Level is expected to increase throughput, reduce costs, extend mine life, and support overall growth strategy

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX:SMT; OTCQX:SMTSF) ("Sierra Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the required permit to develop and mine below the 1120 level at its Yauricocha Mine ("Yauricocha") in Peru.

Ernesto Balarezo, Sierra Metals' CEO, stated, "We are very excited to have received the environmental permit to mine below the 1120 level at our Yauricocha Mine. As I have stated before, this permit is a game changer for Yauricocha and a key pillar to support the overall growth strategy for Sierra Metals."

"The ore body below the 1120 level is vast and is expected to allow us to raise throughput rates back to full mill capacity of 3,600 tons per day, representing an increase of approximately 40% from current levels; lower operating costs given higher production volumes and less expensive mining methods; and secure Yauricocha's long-term potential," added Mr. Balarezo.

The granting of the 1120 level permit has the potential to provide several significant catalysts for Sierra Metals, such as operational enhancements, maximized operating capacity and cost efficiencies. Most notably, with a modest capital investment in mining operations, the development below the 1120 level is expected to commence in the following weeks. Ramp up to full production levels will be progressive and is expected to take between six and nine months to achieve.

Ricardo Salazar Milla (AIG #8551), Corporate Manager - Mineral Resources, is a Qualified Person as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Salazar has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

Sierra Metals is a Canadian mining company focused on copper production with additional base and precious metals by-product credits at its Yauricocha Mine in Peru and Bolivar Mine in Mexico. The Company is intent on safely increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company has large land packages at each of its mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information relates to future events or the anticipated performance of Sierra Metals and reflects management's expectations or beliefs regarding such future events and anticipated performance based on an assumed set of economic conditions and courses of action including the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource estimates, that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals, and that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its production estimates, the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates, that all required approvals will be obtained for the Company's business operations on acceptable terms, mining methods to be used, capital requirements to commence development below the 1120 level, steps required to ramp up production levels below the 1120 level and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations. In certain cases, statements that contain forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to increasing throughput rates, lowering operating costs, maximizing Yauricocha's life of mine potential, results of a modest capital investment in mining operations and length of time to ramp up to full production levels. By its very nature forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual performance of Sierra Metals to be materially different from any anticipated performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 28, 2023 for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and other risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements about the future and is inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

