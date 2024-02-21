Euro Manganese Inc. Engages North American and Australian Communications Advisors

VANCOUVER, Feb. 21, 2024 - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce the appointment of North American and Australian investor relations advisors to assist the Company in raising greater awareness within the investment community.



The Company has engaged LodeRock Advisors Inc. ("LodeRock") effective February 8, 2024 as its investor relations advisor in North America. Concurrently, effective February 14, 2024, the Company has appointed Jane Morgan Management Pty Ltd. ("JMM") as its investor relations advisor in Australia. Both firms provide numerous investor relations services for publicly traded companies, including assisting in disseminating press releases, assisting in increasing investor awareness amongst the retail and institutional investment community, and assisting in overall marketing of the Company. Investors can trade the Company's common shares under the symbol "EMN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, "EUMNF" on the OTC Markets Group, "EMN" on the Australian Securities Exchange, and "E06" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Under the terms of the agreement with LodeRock, which will continue until either party has terminated the agreement with sixty (60) days' notice, the Company will pay LodeRock a monthly fee of CAD$12,500 for strategic communication services. JMM will be paid a monthly fee of AUD$6,500 for an initial three-month period, following which the Company may choose to continue to work with JMM on a month-by-month basis, with one months' prior written notice provided in the event the services are to be terminated by the Company. Neither LodeRock nor JMM are current shareholders of the Company.

These appointments are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About LodeRock Advisors

With more than 250 years of collective experience in investor relations, equity research and investment management, LodeRock is among Canada's leading investor relations and capital markets communication firms, helping companies build market awareness, credibility and long-term shareholder value. For more details, visit www.loderockadvisors.com.

About JMM

JMM delivers over 17 years' experience as investor relations and media communications advisors, with an award-winning team of account directors, copywriters, creatives, designers and digital marketers to provide ASX listed companies with a full suite of traditional and digital services, facilitating more effective communications with shareholders and investors.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and pursuing an opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX Venture and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

