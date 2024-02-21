Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Amaroq publishes a Supplementary Prospectus in connection with Fundraising

19:09 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 - ("Amaroq" or the "Corporation" or the "Company")

Amaroq publishes a Supplementary Prospectus in connection with Fundraising

TORONTO, ONTARIO - 21 February 2024 - Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mining company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic energy transition mineral assets in Southern Greenland, announces publication of a Supplementary Prospectus, consisting of a Supplement to the Registration Document dated 12 September 2023 and a Securities Note, along with a Summary, all dated 21 February 2024, related to fundraising, details of which were disclosed in announcements on 12 and 13 February 2024.

The Supplementary Prospectus dated 21 February 2024, has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland. The Supplementary Prospectus which is written in English, has been published electronically to the company's website https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/documents-circulars/.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, the Supplementary Prospectus includes information from the management accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023. That information, which is unaudited and has not previously been published, is provided below. The audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 are expected to be released on 25 March 2024.

Selected Financial Information

LIABILITIES C$, December 31, 2023
Current liabilities - unguaranteed and unsecured
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,273,978
Lease liabilities - current portion 80,206
6,354,184
Current liabilities -guaranteed and secured
Convertible notes 36,018,312
36,018,312
Non-current liabilities - unguaranteed and unsecured
Lease liabilities 577,234
577,234
Total liabilities- unguaranteed and unsecured 6,931,418
Total liabilities- guaranteed and secured 36,018,312
Total liabilities 42,949,730
EQUITY
Capital stock 131,883,371
Contributed surplus 6,960,168
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,772)
Deficit (75,580,698)
Total equity 63,226,068
Total liability and equity 106,175,799

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Landsbankinn hf. (Listing Agent)
Ellert Arnarson
Ellert.Arnarson@landsbankinn.is

Fossar Investment Bank (Advisor)
Thordur Hlynsson
Thordur.hlynsson@fossar.is
+354 896 7641

Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Company updates:
Follow @Amaroq_minerals on Twitter
Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information
This announcement does not contain inside information.

Attachment

  • Amaroq publishes a Supplementary Prospectus in connection with Fundraising


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DQ02
CA02312A1066
www.amaroqminerals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap