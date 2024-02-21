K9 Gold to Complete Rollback

West Vancouver, February 21, 2024 - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: WDFCF) ("K9" or the "Company") announces that effective February 23, 2024, K9 Gold will implement the previously announced share consolidation on the basis of one postconsolidation common share for ten preconsolidation common shares. The share consolidation was approved by a director's resolution dated January 16th, 2024, and the company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Following the share consolidation, the common shares are scheduled to begin trading on a postconsolidation basis at market open on February 23, 2024. The new Cusip number will be 482627205, and the new ISIN number will be CA4826272052. Following the share consolidation, the company will have approximately 9,013,600 common shares issued and outstanding prior to rounding for fractional shares.

No fractional shares shall be issued in connection with the share consolidation. Any fractional share resulting from the share consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, and any such fractional interest will be cancelled without consideration.

About K9 Gold Corp

K9 Gold Corp. has assembled a highly-experienced and dynamic team to explore its JB Lithium Project. K9 also operates the Stony Lake Gold Project in central Newfoundland. The project has been acquired from District Copper Corp. by an option agreement, whereby K9 can earn up to a 100% interest in the project (see Company release dated July 30, 2020). The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Desert Eagle Vanadium-Uranium project located in the historic Henry Mountains Mining District in SE Utah. The area has seen extensive historic vanadium and uranium mining and is close to Anfield Energy Inc.'s Shootaring Canyon mill.

Kosta Tsoutsis

Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: kosta@k9goldcorp.com

Telephone: 604 808-9134

Brian Morrison

Chief Financial Officer and Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: brian@k9goldcorp.com

Telephone: 604 312-6910

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

