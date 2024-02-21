Mosaic Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

TAMPA, February 21, 2024 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2023. The company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results.
Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Thursday, February 22 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date.
About The Mosaic Company The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
