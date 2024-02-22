O3 Mining Announces Director Resignation

TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") today announced the resignation of Mélissa Desrochers as a Director of O3 Mining to pursue other endeavours. Ms. Desrochers has been a Director of O3 Mining since April 8, 2021. In her resignation, Ms. Desrochers expressed her privilege of working with dedicated and talented people, and particularly her pride in the Sustainability Committee and Management Team on developing leading ESG practices adapted to the context of the company and its stakeholders.

During her time with the Corporation, Ms. Desrochers served as the Chair of the Sustainable Development Committee.

"On behalf of the members of the Board, the management team and the staff of O3 Mining, I would like to thank Mélissa for her valued contributions and commitment to the success of O3 Mining," said José Vizquerra, President, CEO and a Director of O3 Mining. "We wish Mélissa all the best in her future endeavours."

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support and expertise of a team of industry leaders as it grows towards becoming a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (75,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.

