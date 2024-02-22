Menü Artikel
Newmont Announces 2023 Mineral Reserves for Integrated Company of 136 Million Gold Ounces with Robust Copper Optionality of 30 Billion Pounds

13:10 Uhr

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) reported higher gold Mineral Reserves ("reserves") of 135.9 million attributable ounces for 2023 compared to the Company's 96.1 million ounces at the end of 2022. Newmont has significant upside to other metals, including more than 30 billion pounds of copper reserves and nearly 600 million ounces of silver reserves.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222480917/en/

Percentage of Gold Reserves by Jurisdiction (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Newmont has strengthened its position as the responsible gold leader with the industry's highest concentration of quality operations, reserves and resources," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2023, we added more than 47 million ounces of gold reserves and 14 billion pounds of copper reserves through the acquisition of Newcrest and the continuation of our industry-leading exploration program. With the largest gold and copper reserve base in the industry, Newmont is well-positioned to deliver stable production and meaningful value to stakeholders today and in the future."

2023 Reserves & Resources Highlights

  • Robust gold reserves of 135.9 million ounces
  • Newcrest acquisition accounted for net addition of 44 million ounces of gold reserves in 2023 (net of revisions)
  • Nearly all gold and copper reserves and resources are attributable to the Newmont Tier 1 Portfolio1
  • Underpinned by a strong base of operating sites with gold reserve life of 10 years or more, including Boddington, Lihir, Cadia, Tanami, Ahafo, Merian, Pueblo Viejo and Nevada Gold Mines (NGM), and further enhanced by Newmont's broader portfolio and organic project pipeline
  • Measured & Indicated Gold Mineral Resources of 104.8 million ounces and Inferred Resources of 69.1 million ounces
  • Significant exposure to copper with 30.1 billion pounds in reserves, 33.1 billion pounds in Measured & Indicated resources and 24.0 billion pounds in Inferred resources; nearly all copper reserves and resources are attributable to the Newmont Tier 1 Portfolio1
  • Additional exposure to other metals including silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum

Percentage of Gold Reserves by Jurisdiction2

Newmont's reserve base is a key differentiator with an average reserve grade of 0.97 grams per tonne and an operating reserve life of more than ten years at six managed sites and two non-managed joint ventures, with significant upside potential from a robust organic project pipeline. In addition, Newmont has substantial exposure to other metals, with 112 million gold equivalent ounces3 of reserves from copper, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum.

PROVEN AND PROBABLE GOLD RESERVES1
In thousands of ounces
2022 Gold Reserves

96.1

Additions

2.8

Acquisitions4

55.9

Net Revisions

(11.6

)
Depletion

(7.3

)
2023 Gold Reserves

135.9

For 2023, Newmont reported 135.9 million ounces of gold Mineral Reserves, a 41 percent increase from the prior year total of 96.1 million ounces. The acquisition of Newcrest drove the increase by adding a net 44.3 million ounces after revisions, primarily due to changes in regulatory requirements and technical assumptions.

The gold reserve increases were primarily driven by Lihir and Cadia acquired in the Newcrest transaction; notably,

  • Lihir added 17.5 million ounces of reserves, with a projected mine life of 16 years
  • Cadia added 14.7 million ounces of reserves, with a projected mine life of 34 years

These increases were supported by over 3 million ounces at the Brucejack mine, over 5 million ounces at the Wafi-Golpu project and nearly 4 million ounces the Red Chris project.

Newmont's legacy sites had additions through drilling of 2.2 million ounces, which were offset by net negative revisions of 1.8 million ounces driven by Peñasquito, Tanami, Musselwhite and Ahafo. Peñasquito site had net negative revisions of 0.6 million ounces, before depletion, primarily due to an updated resource model that will further support future production planning. Sites including Éléonore, Porcupine, Cerro Negro and Merian substantially replaced depletion.

Newmont's 38.5 percent interest in NGM represented 18.3 million attributable ounces of gold reserves at year end, compared to 18.6 million ounces at the end of 2022. Newmont's 40 percent interest in Pueblo Viejo represented 8.0 million attributable ounces of gold reserves at year end, compared to 8.2 million ounces at the end of 2022.

Gold reserve grade decreased 10 percent to 0.97 grams per tonne compared to 1.09 grams per tonne in the prior year, primarily due to the lower grade of the acquired Newcrest assets.

GOLD RESOURCES5
In thousands of ounces
2022 Gold Resources

111.5

Additions

5.8

Acquisitions4

74.6

Net Revisions

(11.9

)
Conversions

(6.1

)
2023 Gold Resources

173.9

In 2023, Newmont reported Measured and Indicated Gold Mineral Resources of 104.8 million ounces, a 39 percent increase from the prior year total of 75.3 million ounces. Inferred Gold Mineral Resources totaled 69.1 million ounces, a 91 percent increase from the prior year total of 36.1 million ounces. The Newcrest acquisition added a total of 66.1 million ounces of resource growth to the Newmont portfolio, with reported Measured and Indicated Gold Mineral Resources of 32.3 million ounces and Inferred Gold Mineral Resources of 33.8 million ounces.

Total Mineral Resources at Newmont's legacy sites were largely unchanged from 2022, with 90.4 million ounces in 2023 compared to 92.3 million ounces in 2022. Significant growth in resources was supported by the acquisition of the Tier 1 assets at Cadia and Lihir, with the addition of 20.6 and 20.2 million ounces, respectively. The newly acquired projects of Wafi-Golpu, Namosi and Red Chris contributed nearly 17 million ounces of total resources.

Total Mineral Resources at Tanami increased by approximately 1.0 million ounces due to the addition of the Oberon Underground project. Total Mineral Resources at Peñasquito decreased by 2.2 million ounces due to the updated resource model and technical assumptions that resulted in the removal of a resource layback at the Peñasco pit. The layback could come back into Mineral Resources pending additional optimization work, including cost reductions, metallurgical recovery enhancements and metal price increases.

Newmont's Measured and Indicated Gold Mineral Resource grade decreased to 0.57 grams per tonne compared to 0.67 grams per tonne in the prior year. Inferred Gold Mineral Resource grade of 0.6 grams per tonne decreased compared to 0.7 grams per tonne in the prior year.

OTHER METALS

In 2023, copper reserves and resources increased significantly, primarily due to the addition of the assets acquired in the Newcrest transaction, particularly Cadia, Wafi-Golpu and Red Chris. Copper reserves increased to 30.1 billion pounds from 15.7 billion pounds in the prior year, with a 20 percent increase in reserve grade from 0.29% in 2022 to 0.35% in 2023. Measured and Indicated copper resources increased to 33.1 billion pounds from 17.9 billion pounds. Inferred copper resources increased to 24.0 billion pounds from 8.6 billion pounds.

Silver reserves were largely stable at 596 million ounces compared to 593 million ounces in the prior year, primarily due to the addition of the assets acquired in the Newcrest transaction, specifically Brucejack and Cadia, which offset depletion and negative revisions at Peñasquito as a result of the updated resource model. Silver resources decreased during the year due to the impact of the negative revisions at Peñasquito, which were partially offset by the Newcrest asset additions. Measured and Indicated silver resources decreased to 457 million ounces from 500 million ounces in the prior year. Inferred silver resources decreased to 108 million ounces from 152 million ounces in the prior year.

Lead and zinc reserves and resources were impacted by the updated resource model at Peñasquito. Lead reserves decreased to 2.1 billion pounds from 2.3 billion pounds, Measured and Indicated lead resources decreased to 1.4 billion pounds from 1.6 billion pounds, and Inferred lead resources decreased to 100 million pounds from 440 million pounds in the prior year. Zinc reserves decreased to 4.9 billion pounds from 5.5 billion pounds, Measured and Indicated zinc resources decreased to 3.3 billion pounds from 3.7 billion pounds, and Inferred zinc resources decreased to 0.3 billion pounds from 1.0 billion pounds in the prior year.

Molybdenum reserves of 500 million pounds were declared in the current year due to the addition of the operating site at Cadia. Measured and Indicated molybdenum resources increased to 200 million pounds, with Inferred molybdenum resources of 100 million pounds.

NOTES ON NEWMONT'S DECLARATION

Newmont has reported the assets acquired in the Newcrest transaction in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC's) rule S-K 1300 which has different requirements than those in the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) 2012 guidance, which was the ruling the assets were previously declared under. These differences include a requirement to report only the attributable portion of the company's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources and to report Mineral Resources as Exclusive of Reserves, whereas the previous declaration of Mineral Resources were at 100% and included the metal also declared as Mineral Reserves.

EXPLORATION OUTLOOK

Newmont's attributable exploration expenditure for managed operations is expected to be approximately $270 million in 2024 with 70 percent of total exploration investment dedicated to near-mine expansion programs and brownfields and the remaining 30 percent allocated to the advancement of greenfield projects.

Additionally, Newmont's share of exploration investment for its non-managed operations is expected to be approximately $30 million, for a total consolidated exploration expense outlook of $300 million for 2024.

Geographically, the Company expects to invest approximately 27 percent in North America, 22 percent in Australia, 21 percent in South America and the remainder in Papua New Guinea, Africa and other locations.

GOLD RESERVE SENSITIVITY

A $100 increase in gold price would result in an approximate 5 percent increase in gold reserves while a $100 decrease in gold price would result in an approximate 6 percent decrease in gold reserves. These sensitivities assume an oil price of $75 per barrel (WTI), Australian dollar exchange rate of $0.70 and Canadian dollar exchange rate of $0.75. These sensitivities assume all other inputs remain equal, including all cost and capital assumptions, which may also have a material impact on these approximate estimates.

KEY RESERVE AND RESOURCE ASSUMPTIONS6

At December 31,

2023

2022

Gold Reserves ($/oz)

$1,400

$1,400

Gold Resources ($/oz)

$1,600

$1,600

Copper Reserves ($/lb)

$3.50

$3.50

Copper Resources ($/lb)

$4.00

$4.00

Silver Reserves ($/oz)

$20.00

$20.00

Silver Resources ($/oz)

$23.00

$23.00

Lead Reserves ($/lb)

$1.00

$1.00

Lead Resources ($/lb)

$1.20

$1.20

Zinc Reserves ($/lb)

$1.20

$1.20

Zinc Resources ($/lb)

$1.45

$1.45

Molybdenum Reserves ($/lb)

$8.00

-

Molybdenum Resources ($/lb)

$10.00

-

Tungsten Resources ($/lb)

$16.00

-

Australian Dollar (A$:US$)

$0.70

$0.75

Canadian Dollar (C$:US$)

$0.75

$0.80

West Texas Intermediate ($/bbl)

$75.00

$85.00

For additional details on Newmont's reported gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum and tungsten Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, please refer to the tables at the end of this release.

_________________________

1 Newmont's go-forward portfolio is focused on Tier 1 assets, consisting of (1) six managed Tier 1 assets (Boddington, Tanami, Cadia, Lihir, Peñasquito and Ahafo), (2) assets owned through two non-managed joint ventures at Nevada Gold Mines and Pueblo Viejo, including four Tier 1 assets (Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge and Pueblo Viejo), (3) three emerging Tier 1 assets (Merian, Cerro Negro and Yanacocha), which do not currently meet the criteria for Tier 1 Asset, and (4) an emerging Tier 1 district in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia (Red Chris and Brucejack), which does not currently meet the criteria for Tier 1 Asset. Newmont's Tier 1 portfolio also includes attributable production from the Company's equity interest in Lundin Gold (Fruta del Norte). Tier 1 Portfolio cost and capital metrics include the proportional share of the Company's interest in the Nevada Gold Mines Joint Venture.

2 North America includes 38.5 percent interest in Nevada Gold Mines; South America includes Newmont's 40 percent interest in Pueblo Viejo.

3 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) are calculated using 2023 Mineral Reserve pricing for Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.), Zinc ($1.20/lb.) and Molybdenum ($8.00/lb.) and Resource pricing for Gold ($1,600/oz.), Copper ($4.00/lb.), Silver ($23.00/oz.), Lead ($1.20/lb.), Zinc ($1.45/lb.), Molybdenum ($10.00/lb.), Tungsten ($16.00/lb.) and metallurgical recoveries for each metal on a site by site basis, as metal * [(metal price * metal recovery) / (gold price * gold recovery)].

4 In 2023, Newmont completed the acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited ("Newcrest").

5 Includes Measured and Indicated Gold Mineral Resources and Inferred Gold Mineral Resources.

6 For 2023 and 2022, Newmont reserves and resources were estimated using the price assumptions noted above, except for certain sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction, which have used more conservative price assumptions. Refer to the reserves and resources tables below for additional details.

RESERVE AND RESOURCE TABLES

Proven and probable reserves are based on extensive drilling, sampling, mine modeling and metallurgical testing from which Newmont determined economic feasibility. The reference point for mineral reserves is the point of delivery to the process plant. Metal price assumptions, adjusted for Newmont's exchange rate assumption, are based on considering such factors as market forecasts, industry consensus and management estimates. The price sensitivity of reserves depends upon several factors including grade, metallurgical recovery, operating cost, waste-to-ore ratio and ore type. Metallurgical recovery rates vary depending on the metallurgical properties of each deposit and the production process used. The reserve tables below list the average metallurgical recovery rate for each deposit, which takes into account the relevant processing methods. The cut-off grade, or lowest grade of mineralization considered economic to process, varies between deposits depending upon prevailing economic conditions, mineability of the deposit, by-products, amenability of the ore to gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc or molybdenum extraction and type of milling or leaching facilities available. Reserve estimates may have non-material differences in comparison to our joint venture partners due to differences in classification and rounding methodology.

The proven and probable reserve figures presented herein are estimates based on information available at the time of calculation. No assurance can be given that the indicated levels of recovery of gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum will be realized. Ounces of gold or silver or pounds of copper, lead, zinc or molybdenum included in the proven and probable reserves are those contained prior to losses during metallurgical treatment. Reserve estimates may require revision based on actual production. Market fluctuations in the price of gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum, as well as increased production costs or reduced metallurgical recovery rates, could render certain proven and probable reserves containing higher cost reserves uneconomic to exploit and might result in a reduction of reserves.

The measured, indicated, and inferred resource figures presented herein are estimates based on information available at the time of calculation and are exclusive of reserves. A "mineral resource" is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade, or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a mineral resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling. The reference point for mineral resources is in situ. Mineral resources are sub-divided, in order of increasing geological confidence, into inferred, indicated and measured categories. Ounces of gold and silver or pounds of copper, zinc, lead, molybdenum and tungsten included in the measured, indicated and inferred resources are those contained prior to losses during metallurgical treatment. The terms "measured resource," "indicated resource," and "inferred resource" mean that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of geological evidence and sampling that is considered to be comprehensive, adequate, or limited, respectively. Market fluctuations in the price of gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, molybdenum and tungsten as well as increased production costs or reduced metallurgical recovery rates, could change future estimates of resources.

Newmont publishes reserves annually, and will recalculate reserves at December 31, 2024, taking into account metal prices, changes, if any, to future production and capital costs, divestments and depletion as well as any acquisitions and additions during 2024.

Please refer to the reserves and resources cautionary statement at the end of the release.

Gold Reserves (1)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Proven Reserves

Probable Reserves

Proven and Probable Reserves

Proven and Probable Reserves

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces (3)
 (000)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces (3)
 (000)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces (3)
 (000)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces (3)
 (000)

CC&V Open Pit

100%

38,800

0.42

500

7,800

0.35

100

46,600

0.40

600

58%

61,400

0.37

740

CC&V Leach Pads (4)

100%

-

-

-

28,300

0.74

700

28,300

0.74

700

56%

32,600

0.78

820

Total CC&V, United States (5)

38,800

0.42

500

36,100

0.66

800

75,000

0.53

1,300

57%

94,000

0.52

1,560

Musselwhite, Canada (6)

100%

3,200

6.78

700

3,800

6.30

800

7,000

6.52

1,500

96%

10,400

5.76

1,920

Porcupine Underground (7)

100%

1,400

7.06

300

1,600

8.34

400

3,000

7.75

700

94%

2,500

8.49

690

Porcupine Open Pit (8)

100%

3,200

1.43

100

26,600

1.54

1,300

29,700

1.53

1,500

93%

34,500

1.46

1,610

Total Porcupine, Canada

4,500

3.14

500

28,200

1.93

1,700

32,700

2.10

2,200

93%

37,000

1.93

2,300

Éléonore, Canada (9)

100%

2,100

5.08

300

6,800

5.47

1,200

8,900

5.38

1,500

92%

9,400

5.22

1,570

Red Chris Open Pit

70%

-

-

-

30,200

0.37

300

30,200

0.37

300

53%

-

-

-

Red Chris Underground

70%

-

-

-

171,700

0.64

3,500

171,700

0.64

3,500

70%

-

-

-

Total Red Chris, Canada (10)(33)

-

-

-

201,900

0.60

3,900

201,900

0.60

3,900

68%

-

-

-

Brucejack, Canada (11)(33)

100%

-

-

-

11,500

8.44

3,100

11,500

8.44

3,100

96%

-

-

-

Peñasquito, Mexico (12)(31)

100%

123,700

0.57

2,200

167,300

0.44

2,400

291,000

0.50

4,600

59%

316,500

0.53

5,410

Merian, Suriname (13)

75%

29,600

1.19

1,100

74,400

1.15

2,800

104,000

1.16

3,900

93%

104,800

1.16

3,900

Cerro Negro, Argentina (14)

100%

1,900

11.81

700

7,300

10.75

2,500

9,200

10.97

3,200

94%

9,400

10.02

3,030

Yanacocha Open Pit (15)

100%

21,700

0.80

600

107,000

0.75

2,600

128,600

0.76

3,200

56%

146,500

0.72

3,380

Yanacocha Underground (16)

100%

-

-

-

12,300

6.06

2,400

12,300

6.06

2,400

97%

12,300

6.06

2,400

Total Yanacocha, Peru (31)

21,700

0.80

600

119,200

1.30

5,000

140,900

1.22

5,500

73%

158,800

1.13

5,780

Pueblo Viejo Open Pit

40%

25,800

2.28

1,900

50,800

2.08

3,400

76,600

2.15

5,300

82%

78,500

2.19

5,530

Pueblo Viejo Stockpiles (17)

40%

-

-

-

39,700

2.12

2,700

39,700

2.12

2,700

83%

38,200

2.17

2,670

Total Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (18)(31)

25,800

2.28

1,900

90,500

2.10

6,100

116,300

2.14

8,000

82%

116,600

2.19

8,200

NuevaUnión, Chile (19)(30)

50%

-

-

-

341,100

0.47

5,100

341,100

0.47

5,100

66%

341,100

0.47

5,110

Norte Abierto, Chile (20)(30)

50%

-

-

-

598,800

0.60

11,600

598,800

0.60

11,600

74%

598,800

0.60

11,620

Boddington Open Pit

100%

215,300

0.67

4,600

192,600

0.64

3,900

407,900

0.66

8,600

85%

446,700

0.66

9,490

Boddington Stockpiles (17)

100%

2,000

0.72

-

70,000

0.43

1,000

72,000

0.44

1,000

80%

78,300

0.43

1,090

Total Boddington, Australia (10)

217,300

0.67

4,700

262,600

0.58

4,900

479,900

0.62

9,600

84%

524,900

0.63

10,580

Tanami, Australia (21)

100%

9,900

5.58

1,800

16,600

5.71

3,100

26,600

5.66

4,800

98%

33,000

5.34

5,660

Cadia, Australia (22)(31)(33)

100%

-

-

-

1,102,300

0.42

14,700

1,102,300

0.42

14,700

81%

-

-

-

Lihir Open Pits

100%

-

-

-

159,900

2.76

14,200

159,900

2.76

14,200

78%

-

-

-

Lihir Stockpiles (17)

100%

-

-

-

57,200

1.83

3,400

57,200

1.83

3,400

78%

-

-

-

Total Lihir, Papua New Guinea (23)(31)(33)

-

-

-

217,100

2.51

17,500

217,100

2.51

17,500

78%

-

-

-

Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea (10)(30)(33)

50%

-

-

-

194,500

0.82

5,100

194,500

0.82

5,100

68%

-

-

-

Ahafo South Open Pit (24)

100%

5,200

2.76

500

35,500

1.68

1,900

40,700

1.82

2,400

90%

47,600

1.81

2,770

Ahafo South Underground (25)

100%

8,300

3.13

800

14,300

2.35

1,100

22,600

2.64

1,900

94%

22,600

3.06

2,230

Ahafo South Stockpiles (17)(26)

100%

23,400

1.01

800

-

-

-

23,400

1.01

800

91%

22,100

0.91

640

Total Ahafo South, Ghana

36,900

1.73

2,100

49,800

1.88

3,000

86,700

1.82

5,100

92%

92,300

1.90

5,650

Ahafo North, Ghana (27)

100%

26,000

2.38

2,000

27,100

2.43

2,100

53,100

2.41

4,100

91%

50,100

2.37

3,820

Akyem Open Pit

100%

13,000

1.52

600

5,900

1.61

300

19,000

1.55

900

90%

22,300

1.66

1,190

Akyem Stockpiles (17)

100%

6,700

0.78

200

-

-

-

6,700

0.78

200

90%

11,900

0.71

270

Total Akyem, Ghana (28)

19,700

1.27

800

5,900

1.61

300

25,600

1.35

1,100

90%

34,200

1.33

1,460

NGM Open Pit

38.5%

-

-

-

154,700

1.01

5,000

154,700

1.01

5,000

77%

159,400

1.00

5,110

NGM Stockpiles (17)

38.5%

15,100

2.01

1,000

14,000

2.44

1,100

29,100

2.22

2,100

69%

25,100

2.32

1,880

NGM Underground

38.5%

5,100

11.58

1,900

35,100

8.19

9,300

40,200

8.62

11,100

87%

41,300

8.75

11,610

Total NGM, United States (29)

20,200

4.42

2,900

203,900

2.35

15,400

224,100

2.54

18,300

82%

225,800

2.56

18,590

Total Gold

581,400

1.22

22,800

3,766,800

0.94

113,200

4,348,100

0.97

135,900

80%

2,757,100

1.09

96,140

(1)

Gold reserves, at sites in which Newmont is the operator for 2023 and 2022, were estimated at a gold price of $1,400 per ounce, unless otherwise noted. Reserves provided by other operators may use pricing that differs. Amounts presented may not recalculate in total due to rounding.

(2)

Tonnages include allowances for losses resulting from mining methods. Tonnages are rounded to the nearest 100,000.

(3)

Ounces are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Ounces may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 100,000 in 2023 and nearest 10,000 in 2022.

(4)

Leach pad material is the material on leach pads at the end of the year from which gold remains to be recovered. In-process reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves.

(5)

Cut-off grade utilized in 2023 reserves not less than 0.10 gram per tonne.

(6)

Cut-off grade utilized in 2023 reserves not less than 3.80 gram per tonne.

(7)

Cut-off grade utilized in 2023 reserves not less than 4.89 gram per tonne.

(8)

Cut-off grade utilized in 2023 reserves not less than 0.64 gram per tonne.

(9)

Cut-off grade utilized in 2023 reserves not less than 4.11 gram per tonne.

(10)

Gold cut-off grade varies with level of copper credits.

(11)

Gold cut-off grade varies with level of silver credits.

(12)

Gold cut-off grade varies with level of silver, lead, and zinc credits.

(13)

Cut-off grade utilized in 2023 reserves not less than 0.29 gram per tonne.

(14)

Cut-off grade utilized in 2023 reserves not less than 4.30 gram per tonne.

(15)

Gold cut-off grades utilized in 2023 reserves were as follows: oxide leach material not less than 0.14 gram per tonne and refractory mill material not less than 1.23 gram per tonne.

(16)

Gold cut-off grades utilized in 2023 were as follows: oxide mill material not less than 3.37 gram per tonne and refractory mill material varies with level of copper and silver credits.

(17)

Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves.

(18)

The Pueblo Viejo mine, which is 40% owned by Newmont, is accounted for as an equity method investment. Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo.

(19)

Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture.

(20)

Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture.

(21)

Cut-off grade utilized in 2023 reserves not less than 2.40 gram per tonne.

(22)

Gold cut-off grade varies with level of copper, silver, and molybdenum credits.

(23)

Cut-off grade utilized in 2023 reserves not less than 1.20 gram per tonne.

(24)

Cut-off grade utilized in 2023 reserves not less than 0.63 gram per tonne.

(25)

Cut-off grade utilized in 2023 reserves not less than 2.20 gram per tonne.

(26)

Cut-off grade utilized in 2023 reserves not less than 0.56 gram per tonne.

(27)

Cut-off grade utilized in 2023 reserves not less than 0.58 gram per tonne.

(28)

Cut-off grade utilized in 2023 reserves not less than 0.52 gram per tonne.

(29)

Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture.

(30)

Currently included in Corporate and Other which includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments.

(31)

Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 100,000 in 2023 and nearest 10,000 in 2022 for ounces and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties.

(32)

In 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 100% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest and Sumitomo's 5% noncontrolling interest.

(33)

Sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction. Gold reserves at sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction were estimated at a gold price of $1,300 per ounce, with the exception of Lihir, for which gold reserves were estimated using Newmont's price assumptions, and certain legacy estimates, which have applied older, more conservative price assumptions.

Gold Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2023

Measured Resource

Indicated Resource

Measured and Indicated Resource

Inferred Resource

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces(3)
 (000)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces(3)
 (000)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces(3)
 (000)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces(3)
 (000)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

CC&V, United States

100%

77,400

0.43

1,100

43,700

0.36

500

121,100

0.40

1,600

22,400

0.43

300

56%

Musselwhite, Canada

100%

900

4.36

100

1,300

4.17

200

2,200

4.25

300

1,200

4.96

200

96%

Porcupine Underground

100%

200

4.55

-

1,100

6.89

200

1,300

6.49

300

2,400

8.04

600

94%

Porcupine Open Pit

100%

100

0.60

-

66,300

1.65

3,500

66,300

1.65

3,500

59,800

1.46

2,800

92%

Total Porcupine, Canada

300

3.67

-

67,400

1.73

3,800

67,700

1.74

3,800

62,200

1.71

3,400

92%

Éléonore, Canada

100%

700

4.59

100

2,100

4.70

300

2,800

4.68

400

1,800

5.70

300

92%

Red Chris, Canada (11)

70%

-

-

-

334,700

0.34

3,600

334,700

0.34

3,600

62,100

0.35

700

55%

Brucejack, Canada (11)

100%

-

-

-

1,800

7.64

500

1,800

7.64

500

12,100

10.35

4,000

96%

Coffee, Canada

100%

900

2.14

100

49,300

1.27

2,000

50,200

1.28

2,100

6,700

1.04

200

81%

Galore Creek, Canada (4)

50%

212,800

0.29

2,000

385,600

0.22

2,700

598,400

0.25

4,700

118,900

0.19

700

75%

Peñasquito, Mexico (9)

100%

37,400

0.26

300

157,300

0.22

1,100

194,700

0.23

1,400

22,800

0.19

100

57%

Noche Buena, Mexico

50%

-

-

-

19,900

0.37

200

19,900

0.37

200

1,600

0.21

-

50%

Merian, Suriname

75%

6,000

1.01

200

38,000

1.10

1,300

44,000

1.09

1,500

30,800

1.00

1,000

88%

Cerro Negro, Argentina

100%

1,300

3.71

200

2,100

6.17

400

3,400

5.22

600

6,200

4.73

900

94%

Conga, Peru

100%

-

-

-

693,800

0.65

14,600

693,800

0.65

14,600

230,500

0.39

2,900

75%

Yanacocha Open Pit

100%

16,800

0.41

200

111,300

0.43

1,500

128,000

0.42

1,700

186,500

0.80

4,800

67%

Yanacocha Underground

100%

500

4.07

100

6,200

4.70

900

6,700

4.65

1,000

3,400

4.99

500

97%

Total Yanacocha, Peru

17,300

0.52

300

117,500

0.65

2,500

134,800

0.64

2,800

189,900

0.88

5,400

73%

Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (5)

40%

7,300

1.47

300

37,300

1.49

1,800

44,600

1.49

2,100

3,200

1.58

200

82%

NuevaUnión, Chile (6)

50%

4,800

0.47

100

118,300

0.59

2,300

123,100

0.59

2,300

239,800

0.40

3,100

68%

Norte Abierto, Chile (7)

50%

77,200

0.61

1,500

596,900

0.49

9,300

674,200

0.50

10,800

369,600

0.37

4,400

76%

Boddington, Australia

100%

98,200

0.55

1,700

169,700

0.54

2,900

267,900

0.54

4,700

2,400

0.51

-

83%

Tanami Open Pit

100%

9,400

1.67

500

23,800

1.47

1,100

33,200

1.53

1,600

4,200

1.13

200

90%

Tanami Underground

100%

2,500

3.82

300

5,600

4.43

800

8,000

4.24

1,100

15,900

4.48

2,300

96%

Total Tanami, Australia

11,900

2.12

800

29,400

2.03

1,900

41,200

2.06

2,700

20,100

3.78

2,400

94%

Cadia Underground

100%

-

-

-

1,596,600

0.32

16,200

1,596,600

0.32

16,200

497,000

0.24

3,800

80%

Cadia Stockpiles and Open Pit

100%

30,900

0.30

300

-

-

-

30,900

0.30

300

11,000

0.71

200

65%

Total Cadia, Australia (9)(11)

30,900

0.30

300

1,596,600

0.32

16,200

1,627,500

0.32

16,500

508,000

0.25

4,100

80%

Telfer Open Pit

100%

-

-

-

25,900

0.56

500

25,900

0.56

500

-

-

-

78%

Telfer Underground

100%

-

-

-

1,700

2.31

100

1,700

2.31

100

-

-

-

90%

Total Telfer, Australia (11)

-

-

-

27,600

0.67

600

27,600

0.67

600

-

-

-

81%

Havieron, Australia (11)

70%

-

-

-

33,200

2.65

2,800

33,200

2.65

2,800

11,400

1.71

600

87%

Namosi, Fiji (11)

73%

-

-

-

105,500

0.22

700

105,500

0.22

700

1,346,900

0.10

4,300

72%

Lihir Open Pit

100%

-

-

-

25,000

2.03

1,600

25,000

2.03

1,600

227,400

2.40

17,500

80%

Lihir Stockpiles

100%

-

-

-

22,200

1.47

1,000

22,200

1.47

1,000

-

-

-

78%

Lihir, Papua New Guinea (9)(11)

-

-

-

47,100

1.77

2,700

47,100

1.77

2,700

227,400

2.40

17,500

79%

Wafi-Golpu Open Pit

50%

-

-

-

53,600

1.66

2,900

53,600

1.66

2,900

15,500

1.30

600

65%

Wafi-Golpu Underground

50%

-

-

-

140,800

0.45

2,000

140,800

0.45

2,000

91,900

0.65

1,900

68%

Total Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea (11)

-

-

-

194,500

0.78

4,900

194,500

0.78

4,900

107,300

0.74

2,600

67%

Ahafo South Open Pit

100%

3,200

1.21

100

5,600

0.92

200

8,800

1.03

300

6,100

1.40

300

88%

Ahafo South Underground

100%

-

-

-

27,200

3.71

3,200

27,200

3.71

3,200

13,800

3.00

1,300

91%

Total Ahafo South, Ghana

3,200

1.21

100

32,800

3.24

3,400

36,000

3.05

3,500

19,900

2.51

1,600

91%

Ahafo North, Ghana

100%

5,000

1.46

200

12,700

1.88

800

17,700

1.76

1,000

6,600

1.57

300

91%

Akyem, Ghana

100%

900

0.72

-

9,800

3.83

1,200

10,600

3.57

1,200

5,600

2.95

500

92%

NGM Open Pit and Stockpiles

38.5%

4,000

0.99

100

175,200

0.99

5,500

179,200

0.99

5,700

101,000

0.76

2,500

75%

NGM Underground

38.5%

1,400

7.51

300

20,900

5.95

4,000

22,200

6.04

4,300

23,100

6.52

4,800

84%

Total NGM, United States (8)

5,300

2.66

500

196,000

1.52

9,600

201,400

1.55

10,000

124,100

1.83

7,300

80%

Total Gold

599,700

0.52

9,900

5,121,900

0.58

94,900

5,721,600

0.57

104,800

3,761,500

0.57

69,100

78%

Gold Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2022

Measured Resource

Indicated Resource

Measured and Indicated Resource

Inferred Resource

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces(3)
 (000)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces(3)
 (000)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces(3)
 (000)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces(3)
 (000)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

CC&V, United States

100%

79,700

0.38

980

42,300

0.32

440

122,000

0.36

1,420

32,200

0.34

350

59%

Musselwhite, Canada

100%

1,300

3.92

170

2,600

3.93

330

3,900

3.93

490

3,000

4.15

410

95%

Porcupine Underground

100%

300

6.69

70

1,000

8.64

270

1,300

8.15

340

1,800

8.08

480

92%

Porcupine Open Pit

100%

200

0.51

-

73,000

1.53

3,600

73,200

1.53

3,600

66,000

1.36

2,890

91%

Total Porcupine, Canada

500

4.36

70

73,900

1.63

3,860

74,500

1.64

3,940

67,900

1.54

3,370

91%

Éléonore, Canada

100%

400

5.05

70

2,100

5.10

350

2,500

5.09

420

2,600

5.45

460

92%

Coffee, Canada

100%

-

-

-

53,900

1.23

2,140

53,900

1.23

2,140

7,200

1.01

230

80%

Galore Creek, Canada (4)

50%

212,800

0.29

2,010

385,600

0.22

2,710

598,400

0.25

4,720

118,900

0.19

720

75%

Peñasquito, Mexico

100%

47,400

0.25

390

263,500

0.26

2,190

311,000

0.26

2,570

84,700

0.41

1,110

69%

Noche Buena, Mexico

50%

-

-

-

19,900

0.37

240

19,900

0.37

240

1,600

0.21

10

50%

Merian, Suriname

75%

5,600

0.99

180

35,300

1.26

1,430

40,900

1.22

1,610

37,000

0.86

1,020

89%

Cerro Negro Underground

100%

200

6.11

30

1,500

7.33

360

1,700

7.22

390

5,700

6.19

1,140

95%

Cerro Negro Open Pit

100%

1,200

3.28

130

1,200

3.15

120

2,400

3.22

250

300

2.46

20

90%

Total Cerro Negro, Argentina

100%

1,400

3.60

160

2,700

5.49

480

4,100

4.86

630

6,000

6.00

1,160

94%

Conga, Peru (10)

100%

-

-

-

693,800

0.65

14,590

693,800

0.65

14,590

230,500

0.39

2,880

75%

Yanacocha Open Pit

100%

13,500

0.38

170

114,900

0.42

1,570

128,400

0.42

1,730

189,700

0.79

4,830

66%

Yanacocha Underground

100%

500

4.07

70

6,200

4.70

940

6,700

4.65

1,010

3,400

4.99

550

97%

Total Yanacocha, Peru (10)

14,100

0.52

240

121,100

0.64

2,510

135,100

0.63

2,740

193,100

0.87

5,380

72%

Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (5)(9)

40%

7,300

1.43

340

33,200

1.51

1,610

40,600

1.49

1,950

3,000

1.77

170

88%

NuevaUnión, Chile (6)

50%

4,800

0.47

70

118,300

0.59

2,260

123,100

0.59

2,330

239,800

0.40

3,050

68%

Norte Abierto, Chile (7)

50%

77,200

0.61

1,510

596,900

0.49

9,320

674,200

0.50

10,820

369,600

0.37

4,360

76%

Boddington, Australia

100%

92,800

0.55

1,630

167,400

0.54

2,900

260,200

0.54

4,530

2,800

0.51

50

83%

Tanami Open Pit

100%

9,400

1.67

500

23,800

1.47

1,120

33,200

1.53

1,630

4,200

1.13

150

90%

Tanami Underground

100%

1,700

3.26

180

5,400

4.29

750

7,100

4.04

920

8,800

5.19

1,460

97%

Total Tanami, Australia

100%

11,000

1.91

680

29,200

1.99

1,870

40,200

1.97

2,550

13,000

3.88

1,620

94%

Ahafo South Open Pit

100%

200

0.56

-

20,000

1.09

700

20,200

1.09

710

10,200

1.29

420

86%

Ahafo South Underground

100%

-

-

-

24,700

3.53

2,810

24,700

3.53

2,810

11,000

3.44

1,220

92%

Total Ahafo South, Ghana

200

0.56

-

44,700

2.44

3,510

44,900

2.43

3,510

21,200

2.41

1,640

91%

Ahafo North, Ghana

100%

2,900

1.28

120

12,700

1.94

790

15,700

1.81

910

10,000

1.50

490

92%

Akyem, Ghana

100%

1,000

0.70

20

9,000

3.68

1,060

10,000

3.38

1,090

7,100

2.74

620

92%

NGM Open Pit and Stockpiles

38.5%

23,200

1.89

1,410

175,200

0.99

5,600

198,400

1.10

7,000

129,900

0.69

2,880

73%

NGM Underground

38.5%

9,800

6.48

2,040

16,600

5.84

3,110

26,400

6.08

5,150

19,500

6.63

4,150

86%

Total NGM, United States (8)

33,000

3.25

3,450

191,700

1.41

8,700

224,800

1.68

12,160

149,300

1.47

7,040

79%

Total Gold

593,600

0.63

12,080

2,900,000

0.68

63,250

3,493,600

0.67

75,330

1,600,700

0.70

36,130

79%

(1)

Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. Amounts presented may not recalculate in total due to rounding.

(2)

Resources, at sites in which Newmont is the operator, are estimated at a gold price of $1,600 per ounce for 2023 and 2022, unless otherwise noted. Resources provided by other operators may use pricing that differs. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000.

(3)

Ounces are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Ounces may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 100,000 in 2023 and nearest 10,000 in 2022.

(4)

Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Teck Resources, the Galore Creek joint venture partner.

(5)

Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo.

(6)

Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture.

(7)

Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture.

(8)

Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture.

(9)

Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 100,000 in 2023 and nearest 10,000 in 2022 for ounces and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties.

(10)

In 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 100% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest and Sumitomo's 5% noncontrolling interest.

(11)

Sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction. Gold resources at sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction were estimated at a gold price of $1,400 per ounce, with the exception of Havieron and Lihir, for which gold resources were estimated using Newmont's price assumptions, and certain legacy estimates, which have applied older, more conservative price assumptions.

Copper Reserves (1)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Proven Reserves

Probable Reserves

Proven and Probable Reserves

Proven and Probable Reserves

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(Cu %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(Cu %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(Cu %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(Cu %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Red Chris Open Pit

70%

-

-%

-

30,200

0.43%

300

30,200

0.43%

300

80%

-

-%

-

Red Chris Underground

70%

-

-%

-

171,700

0.52%

2,000

171,700

0.52%

2,000

84%

-

-%

-

Total Red Chris, Canada (4)(14)

-

-%

-

201,900

0.51%

2,300

201,900

0.51%

2,300

84%

-

-%

-

Yanacocha, Peru (5)(13)

100%

-

-%

-

111,100

0.63%

1,500

111,100

0.63%

1,500

83%

111,100

0.63%

1,530

NuevaUnión, Chile (6)(11)

50%

-

-%

-

1,118,000

0.40%

9,800

1,118,000

0.40%

9,800

88%

1,118,000

0.40%

9,800

Norte Abierto, Chile (7)(11)

50%

-

-%

-

598,800

0.22%

2,900

598,800

0.22%

2,900

87%

598,800

0.22%

2,890

Boddington Open Pit

100%

215,300

0.09%

400

192,600

0.11%

400

407,900

0.10%

900

82%

446,700

0.10%

1,010

Boddington Stockpiles (8)

100%

2,000

0.15%

-

70,000

0.09%

100

72,000

0.09%

100

73%

78,300

0.09%

150

Total Boddington, Australia (4)

217,300

0.09%

400

262,600

0.10%

600

479,900

0.10%

1,000

80%

524,900

0.10%

1,160

Cadia, Australia (9)(12)(14)

100%

-

-%

-

1,102,300

0.29%

7,100

1,102,300

0.29%

7,100

86%

-

-%

-

Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea (4)(11)(14)

50%

-

-%

-

194,500

1.20%

5,100

194,500

1.20%

5,100

95%

-

-%

-

NGM, United States (10)

38.5%

3,700

0.16%

-

82,400

0.17%

300

86,100

0.17%

300

65%

88,700

0.16%

320

Total Copper

221,000

0.09%

500

3,671,500

0.37%

29,700

3,892,500

0.35%

30,100

88%

2,441,500

0.29%

15,710

(1)

Copper reserves, at sites in which Newmont is the operator, for 2023 and 2022 were estimated at a copper price of $3.50 per pound, unless otherwise noted. Reserves provided by other operators may use pricing that differs. Amounts presented may not recalculate in total due to rounding.

(2)

Tonnages include allowances for losses resulting from mining methods. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000.

(3)

Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 100 million for 2023 and nearest 10 million for 2022.

(4)

Copper cut-off grade varies with level of gold credits.

(5)

Reserve estimates relate to the undeveloped Yanacocha Sulfides project. Copper cut-off grade varies with level of gold and silver credits.

(6)

Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture.

(7)

Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture.

(8)

Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpiles are reported separately where pounds exceed 100 million and are greater than 5% of the total site reported reserves.

(9)

Copper cut-off grade varies with level of gold, silver, and molybdenum credits.

(10)

Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture.

(11)

Currently included in Corporate and Other which includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments.

(12)

Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 100 million for pounds and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties.

(13)

In 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 100% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest and Sumitomo's 5% noncontrolling interest.

(14)

Sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction. Copper reserves at sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction were estimated at a copper price of $3.00 per pound, with the exception of certain legacy estimates, which have applied older, more conservative price assumptions.

Copper Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2023

Measured Resource

Indicated Resource

Measured and Indicated Resource

Inferred Resource

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Cu%)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Cu%)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Cu%)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Cu%)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

Red Chris, Canada (10)

70%

-

-%

-

334,700

0.34%

2,500

334,700

0.34%

2,500

62,100

0.36%

500

81%

Galore Creek, Canada (4)

50%

212,800

0.44%

2,100

385,600

0.47%

4,000

598,400

0.46%

6,100

118,900

0.26%

700

93%

Conga, Peru

100%

-

-%

-

693,800

0.26%

4,000

693,800

0.26%

4,000

230,500

0.19%

900

84%

Yanacocha, Peru

100%

1,500

1.02%

-

99,800

0.36%

800

101,300

0.37%

800

39,700

0.37%

300

81%

NuevaUnión, Chile (5)

50%

164,300

0.19%

700

349,900

0.34%

2,700

514,100

0.30%

3,400

602,200

0.39%

5,200

89%

Norte Abierto, Chile (6)

50%

57,600

0.24%

300

551,300

0.19%

2,300

608,900

0.20%

2,600

361,800

0.18%

1,400

90%

Boddington, Australia

100%

98,200

0.11%

200

169,700

0.11%

400

267,900

0.11%

700

2,400

0.07%

-

82%

Cadia Underground

100%

-

-%

-

1,596,600

0.23%

8,200

1,596,600

0.23%

8,200

497,000

0.17%

1,900

85%

Cadia Open Pit

100%

30,900

0.13%

100

-

-%

-

30,900

0.13%

100

11,000

0.52%

100

80%

Total Cadia, Australia (8)(10)

30,900

0.13%

100

1,596,600

0.23%

8,200

1,627,500

0.23%

8,300

508,000

0.18%

2,000

85%

Telfer Open Pit

100%

-

-%

-

20,300

0.06%

-

20,300

0.06%

-

-

-%

-

49%

Telfer Stockpiles

100%

-

-%

-

5,600

0.07%

-

5,600

0.07%

-

-

-%

-

46%

Telfer Underground

100%

-

-%

-

1,700

0.56%

-

1,700

0.56%

-

-

-%

-

94%

Total Telfer, Australia (10)

-

-%

-

27,600

0.09%

100

27,600

0.09%

100

-

-%

-

65%

Havieron, Australia (10)

70%

-

-%

-

33,200

0.34%

300

33,200

0.34%

300

11,400

0.16%

-

86%

Telfer Projects, Australia (10)

100%

-

-%

-

51,700

0.29%

300

51,700

0.29%

300

1,900

0.28%

-

78%

Namosi Open Pit

73%

-

-%

-

105,500

0.61%

1,400

105,500

0.61%

1,400

1,346,900

0.32%

9,500

84%

Namosi Underground

73%

-

-%

-

-

-%

-

-

-%

-

209,900

0.43%

2,000

92%

Total Namosi, Fiji (10)

-

-%

-

105,500

0.61%

1,400

105,500

0.61%

1,400

1,556,800

0.33%

11,500

85%

Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea (10)

50%

-

-%

-

140,800

0.73%

2,300

140,800

0.73%

2,300

91,900

0.68%

1,400

95%

NGM, United States (7)

38.5%

-

-%

-

136,000

0.15%

500

136,000

0.15%

500

19,300

0.16%

100

65%

Total Copper

565,300

0.28%

3,400

4,676,100

0.29%

29,700

5,241,400

0.29%

33,100

3,606,800

0.30%

24,000

88%

Copper Resources at December 31, 2022 (1)(2)

Measured Resources

Indicated Resources

Measured and Indicated Resources

Inferred Resources

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Cu%)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Cu%)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Cu%)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Cu%)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

Galore Creek, Canada (4)

50%

212,800

0.44%

2,060

385,600

0.47%

4,020

598,400

0.46%

6,080

118,900

0.26%

690

93%

Conga, Peru (9)

100%

-

-%

-

693,800

0.26%

3,970

693,800

0.26%

3,970

230,500

0.19%

950

84%

Yanacocha, Peru (9)

100%

500

0.18%

-

100,800

0.37%

830

101,300

0.37%

830

39,700

0.37%

320

81%

NuevaUnión, Chile (5)

50%

164,300

0.19%

700

349,900

0.34%

2,650

514,100

0.30%

3,360

602,200

0.39%

5,170

89%

Norte Abierto, Chile (6)

50%

57,600

0.24%

310

551,300

0.19%

2,340

608,900

0.20%

2,640

361,800

0.18%

1,450

90%

Boddington, Australia

100%

92,800

0.11%

230

167,400

0.11%

420

260,200

0.11%

650

2,800

0.08%

10

82%

NGM, United States (7)

38.5%

2,600

0.14%

10

116,900

0.14%

350

119,500

0.14%

360

19,900

0.13%

60

65%

Total Copper

530,600

0.28%

3,310

2,365,500

0.28%

14,580

2,896,100

0.28%

17,890

1,375,800

0.28%

8,640

88%

(1)

Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. Amounts presented may not recalculate in total due to rounding.

(2)

Resources, at sites in which Newmont is the operator, are estimated at a copper price of $4.00 per pound for 2023 and 2022, unless otherwise noted. Resources provided by other operators may use pricing that differs. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000.

(3)

Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 100 million in 2023 and nearest 10 million in 2022.

(4)

Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Teck Resources.

(5)

Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture.

(6)

Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture.

(7)

Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture.

(8)

Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 100 million for pounds and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties.

(9)

In 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 100% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest and Sumitomo's 5% noncontrolling interest.

(10)

Sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction. Copper resources at sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction were estimated at a copper price of $3.40 per pound, with the exception of Havieron, for which copper resources were estimated using Newmont's price assumptions, and certain legacy estimates, which have applied older, more conservative price assumptions.

Silver Reserves (1)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Proven Reserves

Probable Reserves

Proven and Probable Reserves

Proven and Probable Reserves

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces (3)
 (000)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces (3)
 (000)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces (3)
 (000)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces (3)
 (000)

Brucejack, Canada (4)(17)

100%

-

-

-

11,500

34.71

12,800

11,500

34.71

12,800

85%

-

-

-

Peñasquito Open Pits

100%

121,700

37.98

148,600

142,800

30.31

139,200

264,500

33.84

287,800

80%

288,500

34.82

323,000

Peñasquito Stockpiles (5)

100%

2,000

33.97

2,200

24,500

28.79

22,700

26,500

29.18

24,900

80%

28,000

25.57

23,050

Total Peñasquito, Mexico (6)(15)

123,700

37.91

150,800

167,300

30.09

161,800

291,000

33.42

312,600

80%

316,500

34.00

346,050

Cerro Negro, Argentina (4)

100%

1,900

85.48

5,200

7,300

69.23

16,300

9,200

72.58

21,500

75%

9,400

64.47

19,490

Yanacocha Open Pits and Underground (7)

100%

-

-

-

93,400

19.89

59,800

93,400

19.89

59,800

54%

93,400

19.90

59,760

Yanacocha Stockpiles and Leach Pads (5)(8)

100%

-

-

-

86,000

9.07

25,100

86,000

9.07

25,100

13%

96,400

8.71

27,010

Total Yanacocha, Peru (16)

-

-

-

179,500

14.70

84,800

179,500

14.70

84,800

42%

189,800

14.22

86,770

Pueblo Viejo Open Pits

40%

25,800

13.15

10,900

50,800

12.31

20,100

76,600

12.59

31,000

74%

78,500

12.87

32,460

Pueblo Viejo Stockpiles (5)

40%

-

-

-

39,700

14.48

18,500

39,700

14.48

18,500

70%

38,200

15.10

18,520

Total Pueblo Viejo, Dominican

Republic (9)(15)

25,800

13.15

10,900

90,500

13.26

38,600

116,300

13.24

49,500

73%

116,600

13.60

50,980

NuevaUnión, Chile (10)(14)

50%

-

-

-

1,118,000

1.31

47,200

1,118,000

1.31

47,200

66%

1,118,000

1.31

47,170

Norte Abierto, Chile (11)(14)

50%

-

-

-

598,800

1.52

29,300

598,800

1.52

29,300

74%

598,800

1.52

29,340

Cadia, Australia (12)(15)(17)

100%

-

-

-

1,102,300

0.68

24,000

1,102,300

0.68

24,000

67%

-

-

-

NGM, United States (13)

38.5%

2,400

7.97

600

60,800

6.93

13,600

63,200

6.97

14,200

38%

65,500

6.34

13,340

Total Silver

153,900

33.87

167,600

3,335,900

4.00

428,400

3,489,800

5.31

596,000

70%

2,414,600

7.64

593,140

(1)

Silver reserves, at sites in which Newmont is the operator, for 2023 and 2022 were estimated at a silver price of $20.00 per ounce, unless otherwise noted. Reserves provided by other operators may use pricing that differs. Amounts presented may not recalculate in total due to rounding.

(2)

Tonnages include allowances for losses resulting from mining methods. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000.

(3)

Ounces are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Ounces may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 100,000 for 2023 and nearest 10,000 for 2022.

(4)

Silver cut-off grade varies with gold credits.

(5)

Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves.

(6)

Silver cut-off grade varies with gold, lead, and zinc credits.

(7)

Silver cut-off grade varies with gold and copper credits.

(8)

Leach pad material is the material on leach pads at the end of the year from which silver remains to be recovered. In-process reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves.

(9)

The Pueblo Viejo mine, which is 40% owned by Newmont, is accounted for as an equity method investment. Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo.

(10)

Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture.

(11)

Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture.

(12)

Silver cut-off grade varies with gold, copper, and molybdenum credits.

(13)

Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture.

(14)

Currently included in Corporate and Other which includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments.

(15)

Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 100,000 in 2023 and nearest 10,000 in 2022 for ounces and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties.

(16)

In 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 100% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest and Sumitomo's 5% noncontrolling interest.

(17)

Sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction. Silver reserves at sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction were estimated at a silver price of $18.00 per ounce.

Silver Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2023

Measured Resource

Indicated Resource

Measured and Indicated Resource

Inferred Resource

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces (3)
 (000)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces (3)
 (000)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces (3)
 (000)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces (3)
 (000)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

Brucejack, Canada (11)

100%

-

-

-

1,800

8.09

500

1,800

8.09

500

12,100

10.02

3,900

85%

Galore Creek, Canada (4)

50%

212,800

4.08

27,900

385,600

4.77

59,100

598,400

4.52

87,000

118,900

2.60

9,900

73%

Peñasquito, Mexico

100%

37,400

24.48

29,400

157,300

25.12

127,100

194,700

25.00

156,500

22,800

25.41

18,700

79%

Noche Buena, Mexico

50%

-

-

-

19,900

13.99

9,000

19,900

13.99

9,000

1,600

10.98

500

25%

Cerro Negro Underground

100%

100

61.50

200

900

60.12

1,800

1,000

60.28

2,000

5,900

27.47

5,200

75%

Cerro Negro Open Pit

100%

1,200

6.77

300

1,200

6.63

300

2,400

6.70

500

300

6.68

100

71%

Total Cerro Negro, Argentina

1,300

11.71

500

2,100

30.02

2,000

3,400

22.95

2,500

6,200

26.45

5,300

75%

Conga, Peru

100%

-

-

-

693,800

2.06

45,900

693,800

2.06

45,900

175,000

1.13

6,300

70%

Yanacocha Open Pit

100%

16,100

6.76

3,500

105,200

10.43

35,300

121,300

9.94

38,800

26,400

13.51

11,500

44%

Yanacocha Underground

100%

500

0.37

-

6,200

37.02

7,300

6,700

34.23

7,400

3,400

40.45

4,400

83%

Total Yanacocha, Peru

16,600

6.57

3,500

111,300

11.91

42,600

128,000

11.21

46,100

29,800

16.56

15,900

51%

Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (5)

40%

7,300

7.96

1,900

37,300

8.04

9,600

44,600

8.02

11,500

3,200

8.14

800

74%

NuevaUnión, Chile (6)

50%

164,300

0.96

5,100

349,900

1.19

13,400

514,100

1.12

18,400

602,200

1.16

22,500

66%

Norte Abierto, Chile (7)

50%

77,200

1.20

3,000

596,900

1.07

20,600

674,200

1.09

23,500

369,600

0.95

11,300

78%

Cadia, Australia (9)(11)

100%

-

-

-

1,596,600

0.61

31,300

1,596,600

0.61

31,300

497,000

0.47

7,500

65%

Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea (11)

50%

-

-

-

53,600

4.42

7,600

53,600

4.42

7,600

15,500

4.46

2,200

45%

NGM Open Pit

38.5%

-

-

-

93,000

5.59

16,700

93,000

5.59

16,700

16,700

5.38

2,900

38%

NGM Stockpiles

38.5%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,800

5.63

300

38%

NGM, United States (8)

-

-

-

93,000

5.59

16,700

93,000

5.59

16,700

18,400

5.41

3,200

38%

Total Silver

516,900

4.29

71,300

4,099,200

2.92

385,400

4,616,200

3.08

456,700

1,872,300

1.80

108,100

68%

Silver Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2022

Measured Resource

Indicated Resource

Measured and Indicated Resource

Inferred Resource

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces (3)
 (000)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces (3)
 (000)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces (3)
 (000)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(g/tonne)

Ounces (3)
 (000)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

Galore Creek, Canada (4)

50%

212,800

4.08

27,950

385,600

4.77

59,100

598,400

4.52

87,040

118,900

2.60

9,940

73%

Peñasquito, Mexico

100%

47,400

23.94

36,510

263,500

23.99

203,240

311,000

23.98

239,740

84,700

27.24

74,220

86%

Noche Buena, Mexico

50%

-

-

-

19,900

13.99

8,970

19,900

13.99

8,970

1,600

10.98

550

25%

Cerro Negro Underground

100%

200

42.43

210

1,500

51.31

2,490

1,700

50.51

2,690

5,700

35.10

6,450

76%

Cerro Negro Open Pit

100%

1,200

6.77

260

1,200

6.63

250

2,400

6.70

520

300

6.68

70

60%

Total Cerro Negro, Argentina

1,400

10.72

470

2,700

31.64

2,740

4,100

24.64

3,210

6,000

33.66

6,520

75%

Conga, Peru (10)

100%

-

-

-

693,800

2.06

45,910

693,800

2.06

45,910

175,000

1.13

6,330

70%

Yanacocha Open Pit

100%

12,500

3.30

1,330

108,100

11.11

38,610

120,600

10.30

39,930

29,600

12.52

11,920

41%

Yanacocha Underground

100%

500

0.37

10

6,200

37.02

7,350

6,700

34.23

7,350

3,400

40.45

4,390

83%

Total Yanacocha, Peru (10)

13,000

3.19

1,330

114,200

12.51

45,950

127,200

11.56

47,290

33,000

15.38

16,310

49%

Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (5)(9)

40%

7,300

7.68

1,810

33,200

8.28

8,840

40,600

8.17

10,650

3,000

10.49

1,030

74%

NuevaUnión, Chile (6)

50%

164,300

0.96

5,080

349,900

1.19

13,370

514,100

1.12

18,440

602,200

1.16

22,530

66%

Norte Abierto, Chile (7)

50%

77,200

1.20

2,990

596,900

1.07

20,550

674,200

1.09

23,540

369,600

0.95

11,340

78%

NGM, United States (8)

38.5%

2,400

5.33

410

81,700

5.46

14,340

84,100

5.46

14,760

18,700

5.57

3,350

38%

Total Silver

525,900

4.53

76,550

2,541,500

5.18

423,010

3,067,400

5.07

499,560

1,412,800

3.35

152,120

75%

(1)

Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. Amounts presented may not recalculate in total due to rounding.

(2)

Resources, at sites in which Newmont is the operator, are estimated at a silver price of $23.00 per ounce for 2023 and 2022, unless otherwise noted. Resources provided by other operators may use pricing that differs. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000.

(3)

Ounces are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Ounces may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 100,000 in 2023 and nearest 10,000 in 2022.

(4)

Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Teck Resources.

(5)

Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the Pueblo Viejo.

(6)

Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture.

(7)

Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture.

(8)

Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture.

(9)

Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 100,000 in 2023 and nearest 10,000 in 2022 for ounces and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties.

(10)

In 2022, the Company increased its ownership interest in Yanacocha to 100% by acquiring Buenaventura's 43.65% noncontrolling interest and Sumitomo's 5% noncontrolling interest.

(11)

Sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction. Silver resources at sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction were estimated at a silver price of $21.00 per ounce, with the exception of certain legacy estimates, which have applied older, more conservative price assumptions.

Lead Reserves (1)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Proven Reserves

Probable Reserves

Proven and Probable Reserves

Proven and Probable Reserves

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(Pb %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(Pb %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(Pb %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(Pb %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Peñasquito Open Pits, Mexico (4)(6)

100%

121,700

0.37%

1,000

142,800

0.28%

900

264,500

0.32%

1,900

73%

288,500

0.33%

2,090

Peñasquito Stockpiles, Mexico (4)(5)(6)

100%

2,000

0.32%

-

24,500

0.38%

200

26,500

0.37%

200

73%

28,000

0.33%

200

Total Lead

123,700

0.37%

1,000

167,300

0.30%

1,100

291,000

0.33%

2,100

73%

316,500

0.33%

2,300

(1)

Lead reserves for 2023 and 2022 were estimated at a lead price of $1.00 per pound. Amounts presented may not recalculate in total due to rounding.

(2)

Tonnages include allowances for losses resulting from mining methods. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000.

(3)

Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 100 million in 2023 and nearest 10 million in 2022.

(4)

Lead cut-off grade varies with level of gold, silver, and zinc credits.

(5)

Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where pounds exceed 100 million and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves.

(6)

Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 100 million for pounds and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties as provided under exhibit 96.

Lead Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2023

Measured Resource

Indicated Resource

Measured and Indicated Resource

Inferred Resource

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Pb %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Pb %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Pb %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Pb %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

Peñasquito, Mexico (4)

100%

37,400

0.28%

200

157,300

0.24%

800

194,700

0.24%

1,000

22,800

0.23%

100

72%

Telfer Projects, Australia (5)

100%

-

-%

-

51,700

0.30%

300

51,700

0.30%

300

1,900

0.24%

-

89%

Total Lead

37,400

0.28%

200

209,100

0.25%

1,200

246,500

0.26%

1,400

24,700

0.23%

100

76%

Lead Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2022

Measured Resource

Indicated Resource

Measured and Indicated Resource

Inferred Resource

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Pb %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Pb %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Pb %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Pb %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

Peñasquito, Mexico

100%

47,400

0.26%

270

263,500

0.23%

1,360

311,000

0.24%

1,630

84,700

0.23%

440

72%

Total Lead

47,400

0.26%

270

263,500

0.23%

1,360

311,000

0.24%

1,630

84,700

0.23%

440

72%

(1)

Resources are reported exclusive of reserves.

(2)

Resources are estimated at a lead price of $1.20 per pound for 2023 and 2022. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000.

(3)

Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 100 million in 2023 and nearest 10 million in 2022.

(4)

Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 100 million for pounds and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties.

(5)

Site acquired through the Newcrest transaction. Lead resources at sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction were estimated at a lead price of $1.07 per pound.

Zinc Reserves (1)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Proven Reserves

Probable Reserves

Proven and Probable Reserves

Proven and Probable Reserves

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(Zn %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(Zn %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(Zn %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(Zn %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Peñasquito Open Pits, Mexico (4)(6)

100%

121,700

0.95%

2,500

142,800

0.66%

2,100

264,500

0.79%

4,600

82%

288,500

0.82%

5,240

Peñasquito Stockpiles, Mexico (4)(5)(6)

100%

2,000

0.66%

-

24,500

0.52%

300

26,500

0.53%

300

82%

28,000

0.47%

290

Total Zinc

123,700

0.94%

2,600

167,300

0.63%

2,300

291,000

0.77%

4,900

82%

316,500

0.79%

5,540

(1)

Zinc reserves for 2023 and 2022 were estimated at a zinc price of $1.20 per pound. Amounts presented may not recalculate in total due to rounding.

(2)

Tonnages include allowances for losses resulting from mining methods. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000.

(3)

Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 100 million in 2023 and nearest 10 million in 2022.

(4)

Zinc cut-off grade varies with level of gold, silver, and lead credits.

(5)

Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where pounds exceed 100 million and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves.

(6)

Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 100 million for pounds and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties as provided under exhibit 96.

Zinc Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2023

Measured Resource

Indicated Resource

Measured and Indicated Resource

Inferred Resource

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Zn %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Zn %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Zn %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Zn %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

Peñasquito, Mexico (4)

100%

37,400

0.69%

600

157,300

0.59%

2,000

194,700

0.61%

2,600

22,800

0.57%

300

81%

Telfer Projects, Australia (5)

100%

-

-%

-

51,700

0.63%

700

51,700

0.63%

700

1,900

0.47%

-

78%

Total Zinc

37,400

0.69%

600

209,100

0.60%

2,800

246,500

0.61%

3,300

24,700

0.56%

300

80%

Zinc Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2022

Measured Resource

Indicated Resource

Measured and Indicated Resource

Inferred Resource

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Zn %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Zn %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Zn %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Zn %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

Peñasquito, Mexico

100%

47,400

0.62%

650

263,500

0.53%

3,080

311,000

0.54%

3,740

84,700

0.53%

1,000

81%

Total Zinc

47,400

0.62%

650

263,500

0.53%

3,080

311,000

0.54%

3,740

84,700

0.53%

1,000

81%

(1)

Resources are reported exclusive of reserves.

(2)

Resources are estimated at a zinc price of $1.45 per pound for 2023 and 2022. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000.

(3)

Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 100 million in 2023 and nearest 10 million in 2022.

(4)

Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 10 million for pounds and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties.

(5)

Site acquired through the Newcrest transaction. Zinc resources at sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction were estimated at a zinc price of $1.15 per pound.

Molybdenum Reserves (1)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Proven Reserves

Probable Reserves

Proven and Probable Reserves

Proven and Probable Reserves

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(Mo %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(Mo %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(Mo %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

Tonnage (2)
 (000 tonnes)

Grade
(Mo %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

NuevaUnión, Chile (4)(5)

50%

-

-%

-

776,900

0.02%

300

776,900

0.02%

300

48%

776,900

0.02%

270

Total Cadia, Australia (6)(7)(8)

100%

-

-%

-

1,085,100

0.01%

200

1,085,100

0.01%

200

72%

-

-%

-

Total Molybdenum

-

-%

-

1,862,000

0.01%

500

1,862,000

0.01%

500

55%

776,900

0.02%

270

(1)

Molybdenum reserves, at sites in which Newmont is the operator, for 2023 were estimated at a molybdenum price of $8.00 per pound. Reserves for NuevaUnión are estimated based on a molybdenum price set by NuevaUnión joint venture. Amounts presented may not recalculate in total due to rounding.

(2)

Tonnages include allowances for losses resulting from mining methods. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000.

(3)

Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 100 million in 2023 and nearest 10 million in 2022.

(4)

Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture.

(5)

Currently included in Corporate and Other which includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments.

(6)

Molybdenum cut-off grade varies with level of gold, silver, and copper credits.

(7)

Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 100 million for pounds and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties.

(8)

Site acquired through the Newcrest transaction.

Molybdenum Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2023

Measured Resource

Indicated Resource

Measured and Indicated Resource

Inferred Resource

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Mo %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Mo %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Mo %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Mo %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

NuevaUnión, Chile (4)

50%

159,500

0.01%

-

231,500

0.01%

-

391,000

0.01%

100

362,300

0.01%

100

52%

Cadia, Australia (5)(6)

100%

-

-%

-

1,515,400

0.01%

200

1,515,400

0.01%

200

497,000

-%

-

72%

Total Molybdenum

159,500

0.01%

-

1,746,900

0.01%

200

1,906,400

0.01%

200

859,400

0.01%

100

60%

Molybdenum Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2022

Measured Resource

Indicated Resource

Measured and Indicated Resource

Inferred Resource

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Mo %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Mo %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Mo %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(Mo %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

NuevaUnión, Chile (4)

50%

159,500

0.01%

20

231,500

0.01%

40

391,000

0.01%

70

362,300

0.01%

100

52%

Total Molybdenum

159,500

0.01%

20

231,500

0.01%

40

391,000

0.01%

70

362,300

0.01%

100

52%

(1)

Resources are reported exclusive of reserves.

(2)

Resources, at sites in which Newmont is the operator, are estimated at a molybdenum price of $10.00 per pound for 2023. Resources for NuevaUnión are estimated based on a molybdenum price set by NuevaUnión joint venture. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000.

(3)

Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 100 million in 2023 nearest 10 million in 2022.

(4)

Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by NuevaUnión joint venture.

(5)

Amounts presented herein have been rounded to the nearest 100 million for pounds and 100,000 for tonnes and therefore may not agree to the respective Technical Report Summaries provided for certain properties.

(6)

Site acquired through the Newcrest transaction.

Tungsten Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2023

Measured Resource

Indicated Resource

Measured and Indicated Resource

Inferred Resource

Deposits/Districts

Newmont
Share

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(W %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage

(000 tonnes)

Grade
(W %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(W %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Tonnage
(000 tonnes)

Grade
(W %)

Pounds (3)
 (millions)

Metallurgical
Recovery (3)

Telfer Projects, Australia (4)

100%

-

-%

-

51,700

0.35%

400

51,700

0.35%

400

1,900

0.4%

-

74%

Total Tungsten

-

-%

-

51,700

0.35%

400

51,700

0.35%

400

1,900

0.4%

-

74%

(1)

Resources are reported exclusive of reserves.

(2)

Resources are estimated at a tungsten price of $16.00 per pound for 2023. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000.

(3)

Pounds are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Pounds may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 100 million.

(4)

Site acquired through the Newcrest transaction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Reserve and Resource Estimates:

The reserves stated herein were prepared in compliance with Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K adopted by the United States Securities and Exchanges Commission ("the SEC") and represent the amount of gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum and tungsten estimated, at December 31, 2023, could be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. The term "economically," as used in this definition, means that profitable extraction or production has been established or analytically demonstrated in at a minimum, a pre-feasibility study to be viable and justifiable under reasonable investment and market assumptions. The term "legally," as used in this definition, does not imply that all permits needed for mining and processing have been obtained or that other legal issues have been completely resolved. However, for a reserve to exist, Newmont (or our joint venture partners) must have a justifiable expectation, based on applicable laws and regulations, that issuance of permits or resolution of legal issues necessary for mining and processing at a particular deposit will be accomplished in the ordinary course and in a timeframe consistent with Newmont's (or our joint venture partners') current mine plans. Reserves in this presentation are aggregated from the proven and probable classes. The term "Proven reserves" used in the tables of the appendix means reserves for which (a) quantity is estimated from dimensions revealed in outcrops, trenches, workings or drill holes; (b) grade and/or quality are estimated from the results of detailed sampling; and (c) the sites for inspection, sampling and measurements are spaced so closely and the geologic character is sufficiently defined that size, shape, depth and mineral content of reserves are well established. The term "Probable reserves" means reserves for which quantity and grade are estimated from information similar to that used for Proven reserves, but the sites for sampling are farther apart or are otherwise less closely spaced. The degree of assurance, although lower than that for Proven reserves, is high enough to assume continuity between points of observation. Newmont classifies all reserves as Probable on its development projects until a year of production has confirmed all assumptions made in the reserve estimates. Proven and Probable reserves include gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, molybdenum or tungsten attributable to Newmont's ownership or economic interest. Proven and Probable reserves were calculated using cut-off grades. The term "cutoff grade" means the lowest grade of mineralized material considered economic to process. Cut-off grades vary between deposits depending upon prevailing economic conditions, mineability of the deposit, by-products, amenability of the ore to gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, molybdenum or tungsten extraction and type of milling or leaching facilities available.

Estimates of Proven and Probable reserves are subject to considerable uncertainty. Such estimates are, or will be, to a large extent, based on the prices of gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, molybdenum and tungsten and interpretations of geologic data obtained from drill holes and other exploration techniques, which data may not necessarily be indicative of future results. If our reserve estimations are required to be revised using significantly lower gold, silver, zinc, copper, lead, molybdenum and tungsten prices as a result of a decrease in commodity prices, increases in operating costs, reductions in metallurgical recovery or other modifying factors, this could result in material write-downs of our investment in mining properties, goodwill and increased amortization, reclamation and closure charges. Producers use pre-feasibility and feasibility studies for undeveloped ore bodies to derive estimates of capital and operating costs based upon anticipated tonnage and grades of ore to be mined and processed, the predicted configuration of the ore body, expected recovery rates of metals from the ore, the costs of comparable facilities, the costs of operating and processing equipment and other factors. Actual operating and capital cost and economic returns on projects may differ significantly from original estimates. Further, it may take many years from the initial phases of exploration until commencement of production, during which time, the economic feasibility of production may change. Estimates of resources are subject to further exploration and development, are subject to additional risks, and no assurance can be given that they will eventually convert to future reserves. Inferred resources, in particular, have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and their economic and legal feasibility. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of all of the Inferred resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. The Company cannot be certain that any part or parts of the resource will ever be converted into reserves. In addition, if the price of gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, molybdenum or tungsten declines from recent levels, if production costs increase, grades decline, recovery rates decrease or if applicable laws and regulations are adversely changed, the indicated level of recovery may not be realized or mineral reserves or resources might not be mined or processed profitably. If we determine that certain of our mineral reserves or resources have become uneconomic, this may ultimately lead to a reduction in our aggregate reported mineral reserves and resources. Consequently, if our actual mineral reserves and resources are less than current estimates, our business, prospects, results of operations and financial position may be materially impaired. For additional information see the "Proven and Probable Reserve" and "Measured and Indicated and Inferred Resource" tables herein.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, estimates and expectations of future production, reserve estimates, exploration outlook and expected expenditure, and operational and financial performance. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the "forward-looking statements". Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to the key assumptions set forth on page 4 hereof. Investors are also encouraged to refer to the Company's Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2022, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023, as updated by the current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023, Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on October 26, 2023 as well as Newmont's other SEC filings, including the definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on September 5, 2023, under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

Investors are also encouraged to review our Form 10-K expected to be filed on, or about, February 27, 2024.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.



Contact

Media Contact
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Investor Contact - Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Investor Contact - Asia Pacific
Christopher Maitland
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com


