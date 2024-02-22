VR completes final drill planning site visit to New Boston

February 22 - Vancouver, B.C. - VR Resources Ltd. (TSXV:VRR), (FSE:5VR); (OTC:VRRCF), the "Company", or "VR", has just completed its final field visit in preparation for the maiden drill program planned for its New Boston property and polymetallic Cu-Mo-Ag porphyry system in west-central Nevada.

Confirmed drill hole designs while standing on recently permitted drill sites in the field;

Met with drill contractors to discuss logistics and timing for an efficient drill program;

Staked out earth work plans for drill pads and roads with a local equipment operator, and;

Verified local water supply, hauling and storage plans for the drill program.

From VR's VP Exploration, Justin Daley, "It was great to be back in the field at New Boston last week. Despite recent winter storms, the property was free of snow, a testament to the year-round exploration potential there. Detailed plans are now in place with both drillers and local equipment operators for our planned maiden drill program into the East Zone conductor. We are ready!

Our mapping continues to show a consistent correlation between surface copper veins and conductivity anomalies across the property, as illustrated by interconnected sulfides from East Zone shown in Photo 1. As such, I encourage our shareholders to review the information available on our website, including the previous two news releases on New Boston in order to fully appreciate the size, amplitude and clarity of the conductivity anomaly at East Zone that we intend to drill (see Photo 2).

Almost as compelling as the surface copper and conductivity target at East Zone are the field logistics for this drill program. As shown in Photo 3, with highway 95 just 4km from planned drill sites atop copper oxides, and with access to water, accommodations and services nearby, we look forward to running the most efficient and cost-effective drill program that VR has yet planned in Nevada.

Stay tuned for further updates as we progress towards drilling.

Field Videos

A short video from this recent field visit, along with video from several previous site visits are available on the New Boston Project Page on the Company's website at www.vrr.ca. Also, on the Home Page itself is a 20 minute video review of the New Boston project and drill targets, illustrated in PowerPoint.

Technical Information

Summary technical and geological information for the Company's various exploration properties including New Boston is available at the Company's website at www.vrr.ca.

Technical information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Justin Daley, P.Geo., VP Exploration and a non-independent Qualified Person oversees and/or participates in all aspects of the Company's mineral exploration projects, and the content of this news release has been reviewed on behalf of the Company by the CEO, Dr. Michael Gunning, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person.

About the New Boston Property

Location

New Boston is within the Walker Lane mineral belt and structural province in west-central Nevada. More specifically, it is within the co-spatial belts of Jurassic - and Cretaceous-aged copper and moly porphyry deposits, including the Yerington camp and Hall deposit.

New Boston is located in the Garfield Range in Mineral County, approximately 150 km southeast of Reno. Vegetation is sparse in the range; outcrop or colluvium predominate on the property itself, with quaternary cover developed off its eastern border and eastern flank of the range.

The property location facilitates cost-effective exploration, year-round. Access is from the nearby town of Luning, located just 5 km to the east on State Highway 95 connecting Reno and Las Vegas. The property itself is criss-crossed by a myriad of active, historic trails and roads which are reachable from the highway.

Property Description

The New Boston property is large: it consists of 77 claims in one contiguous block approximately 3 x 5km in size and covering 583 hectares in total (1,441 acres). It covers the entire extent of the known copper-moly-silver porphyry-skarn mineral system exposed on surface between Blue Ribbon and East Zone, and its inferred down-dip potential to the north.

The property is on federal land administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). There are no state or federal land use designations, or privately-owned land which impede access to the property; nor is the property within the BLM's broadly defined area of sage grouse protection.

The property is owned 100% by VR. There are no underlying annual lease payments; nor are there any joint venture or back-in interests. The vendor of the property retains a royalty.

About VR Resources

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver (TSX.V: VRR; Frankfurt: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF). VR evaluates, explores and advances large-scale, blue-sky opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. The Company has also made Canada's newest diamond discovery in northern Ontario, and controls a new field of kimberlite targets around it. VR applies modern exploration technologies and leverages in-house experience and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint mineral systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. The Company is well-financed for its mineral exploration and corporate obligations. VR owns its properties outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

Photo 1. An example of a showing where the East Zone conductor comes to surface in the East Zone bowl. Quartz veins have copper oxides after interconnected copper sulfide (chalcopyrite), with garnet locally. Grab sample assays are up to 1.7% copper and 56 g/t silver (VR Resources, November 2023).



Photo 2. Photograph looking across the East Zone bowl, over state highway 95 connecting Reno and Las Vegas. Shown are two planned drill holes into the East Zone conductor derived from the DCIP survey completed in April, 2023, with copper-silver gossans where it comes to surface. The conductor plunges westerly into the ridge to the left of the photo for 900 metres, or more. There are no historic drill holes into the conductor, period.



Photo 3. Blue-green copper oxide in quartz vein rubble in the foreground, with 0.17% copper in soil nearby, and the drill pad for the first hole planned for the 2024 drill program in behind. View is east, looking out of the East Zone bowl over State Highway 95 in the valley, connecting Reno and Las Vegas.

