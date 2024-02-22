DFR Gold Inc. Announces US$500,000 Loan

Vancouver, February 22, 2024 - DFR Gold Inc. (TSXV: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an agreement with Mr. Brian Kiernan pursuant to which Mr. Kiernan has agreed to provide a US$500,000 loan to the Company (the "Loan"). The Company intends to use the Loan for general working capital purposes.

The Loan carries an eight percent (8%) annual interest rate and, together with the interest, is repayable in full on January 31, 2025 (the "Final Repayment Date"). DFR shall prepay the Loan upon receipt of the proceeds of any debt, equity, or other financing in excess of US$2,000,000 that occurs prior to the Final Repayment Date.

Brian Kiernan holds 36.5% of DFR's outstanding shares and is a Director of the Company, and as such, the Loan constitutes a related party transaction (the "Transaction") as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as no securities of the Company are listed on certain exchanges specified by MI 61-101, and exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61- 101 as, at the time the Transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the Transaction nor the consideration therefor exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Transaction was reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors of DFR, with Mr. Kiernan abstaining from voting. The material change report in relation to the related party transactions will be filed less than 21 days before the completion of the proposed Loan as the Company wished to complete the Loan as soon as commercially feasible.

DFR Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company focused on gold in West Africa. DFR Gold holds interests in a portfolio of West African gold exploration projects including the highly prospective Cascades gold project ("Cascades") in Burkina Faso. Cascades has a Mineral Resource* prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. Please see the Company's technical report titled "Amended and Re-stated Technical Report on the Labola Project Burkina Faso" dated April 2, 2022, with an effective date of April 20, 2022 for further information regarding Cascades. This report can be located at www.dfrgold.com.

In Madagascar, DFR Gold has an advanced high grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the west of the country, approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano and close to a state road. DFR Gold acquired Beravina from Pala Investments and Austral Resources in 2016.

Website: www.dfrgold.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com.

