Western Copper And Gold Appoints Sandeep Singh As Ceo

VANCOUVER, Feb. 22, 2024 - Western Copper and Gold Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sandeep Singh as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Singh will work closely with Dr. Paul West-Sells, who will continue in the role of President in connection with the succession process. Further, Mr. Kenneth Williamson has retired from his role as Director and Interim Chairman. Current board member, Dr. Bill Williams, has taken on the role of Interim Chairman as the Company searches for a replacement.

As a highly respected mining professional with 20 years of sector expertise, Mr. Singh adds meaningful capital markets and strategic expertise to the Company. He was previously the President and CEO of Osisko Gold Royalties, where he led the successful turnaround of the company. For the fifteen years prior, Mr. Singh was an investment banker focusing on the North American metals and mining sector with BMO Capital Markets, Dundee Securities, and ultimately co-founding Maxit Capital, a leading independent M&A firm. He has advised numerous mining companies on financing alternatives and strategic matters as well as having acted on some of the most complex and value-enhancing M&A transactions in the mining sector. Mr. Singh holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Concordia University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Oxford University.

Dr. Bill Williams, Interim Chairman, commented "The Board would like to thank Ken for his dedication, and contributions to the Company. We wish him the best as he focuses his energy on his family and retirement. I'd also like to commend Paul on playing an active role in the succession planning efforts that led to the appointment of Mr. Singh. Paul has been the driving force behind the Casino project since the very beginning and we are hopeful he will continue to play an important role as we build out the management team necessary for the next phases of the Company's growth.

The Board is delighted to have someone of Sandeep's caliber joining the team. Throughout his impressive career, he has shown a dedication to stakeholder value, above all else, and will be aligned with shareholders through a significant personal investment into the Company. With Sandeep's addition, we are strengthening the Company's management capabilities to better unlock the value potential of the Casino project."

Mr. Singh commented "I see tremendous value in Casino as one of very few viable assets in the copper-gold development space. Casino strikes a unique balance of important scale, attractive commodity mix, low jurisdictional risk, and quick payback through the higher-grade core of the deposit. The credible data, underpinning a thorough feasibility study, and remaining upside from additional resources or optimizations to the project provide tangible upside potential. I am excited to be joining the Western Copper and Gold team at a pivotal time for the Company."

The Company also announces a C$3 million private placement (the "Placement") with Mr. Singh for the purchase of 2.22 million common shares at a price of C$1.35 per common share. The closing of the Placement is subject to entering into a customary subscription agreement and the receipt of approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC. The shares issued pursuant to the Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corp. is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

