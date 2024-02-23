Lundin Gold Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

Production and Cost Performance Meets Upgraded Guidance

VANCOUVER, Feb. 22, 2024 - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG); (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG); (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Lundin Gold's year is highlighted by its production of 481,274 oz of gold at an all-in sustaining cost ("AISC")1 of $860 per oz sold, meeting upwardly revised production guidance of 450,000 to 485,000 oz and AISC1 guidance of $820 to $870 per oz sold. Cash from operating activities of $519 million was generated for the year resulting in free cash flow¹ of $263 million which is net of a one-time interest and finance charge payment of $129 million from the full repayment of the gold prepay facility (the "Gold Prepay Facility"). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. PDF Version

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO commented, "Lundin Gold continues its strong track record by meeting its upgraded production and improved cost guidance for 2023, and in doing so generating significant cash flow. Looking ahead to 2024, we are focused on operational excellence and delivering the Process Plant Expansion Project to achieve increased throughput and recovery improvements. Furthermore, we continue to make significant headway on our exciting exploration programs; 2024 will be the largest drilling program ever conducted in the district that hosts Fruta del Norte. We expect continued generation of free cash flow, which will enable the Company to continue to pursue debt reduction, M&A and potential increase in returns to shareholders through increased dividends."

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS SUMMARY

The following two tables provide an overview of key operating and financial results.



Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Tonnes ore mined 405,705 365,250 1,635,550 1,492,230 Tonnes ore milled 427,743 420,838 1,654,520 1,559,178 Average head grade (g/t) 8.2 10.0 10.2 10.6 Average recovery 88.1 % 89.6 % 88.4 % 89.5 % Average mill throughput (tpd) 4,649 4,574 4,533 4,272 Gold ounces produced 99,310 121,139 481,274 476,329 Gold ounces sold 98,005 119,890 474,365 470,103

________________________________ 1 Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found on pages 16 to 18 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023 available on SEDAR+.



Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues ($'000) 190,688 210,961 902,518 815,666 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold)1 2,021 1,814 1,958 1,789 Income from mining operations ($'000) 78,051 92,095 435,180 369,754 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ($'000)2 67,274 141,274 493,976 543,660 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ($'000)1 95,908 112,057 526,045 467,343 Net income (loss) ($'000) 11,062 (68,259) 179,457 73,558 Basic income (loss) per share ($) 0.05 (0.29) 0.76 0.31 Cash provided by operating activities ($'000) 92,574 133,390 519,395 426,145 Free cash flow ($'000)1 62,330 91,179 263,473 269,435 Cash operating cost ($/oz sold)1 832 713 697 671 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold)1 1,062 865 860 805 Free cash flow per share ($)1 0.26 0.39 1.11 1.15 Adjusted net earnings ($'000)1 33,236 33,584 204,310 125,003 Adjusted net earnings per share ($)1 0.14 0.14 0.86 0.53 Dividends paid ($'000) 23,782 - 94,914 47,033 Dividends paid per share ($) 0.10 - 0.40 0.20

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Financial Results - Cash Flow Story Intact

Fourth quarter gold sales of 98,005 oz, consisting of 65,223 oz of concentrate and 32,782 oz of doré, at an average realized gold price 1 of $2,021 per oz for total gross revenues from gold sales of $198 million. For 2023, sales totalled 481,274 oz gold and total revenues from gold sales amounted to $929 million.







of $2,021 per oz for total gross revenues from gold sales of $198 million. For 2023, sales totalled 481,274 oz gold and total revenues from gold sales amounted to $929 million. Net of treatment and refining charges, revenues in the fourth quarter and 2023 were $191 million and $903 million, respectively.







Cash operating costs 1 and AISC 1 for the quarter were $832 and $1,062 per oz of gold sold, respectively. Both metrics were impacted by a decrease in oz sold compared to previous quarters. In particular, AISC 1 was impacted by the timing of sustaining capital expenditures incurred to complete the fourth raise of the tailings dam plus other projects, including the underground maintenance facility. For 2023, cash operating costs 1 and AISC 1 were $697 and $860 per oz of gold sold, respectively, which are in line with the Company's improved 2023 guidance.







and AISC for the quarter were $832 and $1,062 per oz of gold sold, respectively. Both metrics were impacted by a decrease in oz sold compared to previous quarters. In particular, AISC was impacted by the timing of sustaining capital expenditures incurred to complete the fourth raise of the tailings dam plus other projects, including the underground maintenance facility. For 2023, cash operating costs and AISC were $697 and $860 per oz of gold sold, respectively, which are in line with the Company's improved 2023 guidance. Cash provided by operating activities was $92.6 million in the fourth quarter and the Company generated free cash flow 1 of $62.3 million from operations, or $0.26 per share. For 2023, cash from mining operations was $519 million, and the Company generated free cash flow 1 of $263 million, or $1.11 per share. At the end of 2023, the Company had a cash balance of $268 million.







of $62.3 million from operations, or $0.26 per share. For 2023, cash from mining operations was $519 million, and the Company generated free cash flow of $263 million, or $1.11 per share. At the end of 2023, the Company had a cash balance of $268 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization 1 ("EBITDA") and adjusted EBITDA 1 during the fourth quarter were $67.3 million and $95.9 million, respectively, with the difference resulting from derivative losses recognized during the year. For the year, EBITDA 1 and adjusted EBITDA 1 were $494 million and $526 million, respectively.







("EBITDA") and adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter were $67.3 million and $95.9 million, respectively, with the difference resulting from derivative losses recognized during the year. For the year, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA were $494 million and $526 million, respectively. In the fourth quarter, net income was $11.1 million including a derivative loss of $28.6 million, and net of corporate, exploration, finance costs, and associated taxes. Adjusted earnings1, which exclude the derivative loss, were $33.2 million. In 2023, net income and adjusted earnings1 were $179 million and $204 million, respectively, or $0.86 per share.

Production Results - Another Strong Quarter, Room to Improve

Gold production during the fourth quarter totalled 98,310 oz, comprised of 65,298 oz in concentrate and 34,012 oz as doré. Gold production for 2023 was 481,274 oz, achieving the upper end of upgraded production guidance.







During the fourth quarter, 405,705 tonnes of ore were mined while the mill processed 427,743 tonnes of ore at an average throughput of 4,649 tpd. In 2023, a total of 1,635,550 and 1,654,520 tonnes of ore were mined and processed, respectively. Ore inventory management is the primary reason for the difference between ore mined and processed. Both the fourth quarter and annual processing tonnages are records for FDN.







The average ore grade milled in the fourth quarter was 8.2 g/t, with average recovery at 88.1%. For 2023, the average grade of ore milled was 10.2 g/t with average recovery at 88.4%. The lower ore grade experienced during the quarter was expected based on the current mine plan while recoveries were affected by processing of ore from sectors that contain higher levels of finely disseminated sulphide minerals which impacted flotation recovery.

Outlook

Gold production at FDN in 2024 is projected to be between 450,000 to 500,000 oz based on an average throughput rate of 4,500 tpd, average recoveries of 89% and average head grade of 9.9 g/t.







Completion by the end of the year the $36 million Process Plant Expansion Project to increase plant throughput to 5,000 tpd and improve metallurgical recoveries by approximately 3%.







2024 cash operating costs 1 are estimated to average between $680 and $740 per oz of gold sold and AISC 1 is expected to average between $820 and $890 per oz of gold sold. Both cash operating costs 1 and AISC 1 will vary throughout the year.







are estimated to average between $680 and $740 per oz of gold sold and AISC is expected to average between $820 and $890 per oz of gold sold. Both cash operating costs and AISC will vary throughout the year. Total sustaining capital in 2024 is expected to range between $35 to $45 million and will include conversion drilling, preliminary works for future TSF expansion, implementation of a mine dispatch system, and upgrade of camp facilities.







The Company intends to release updated estimates of Mineral Reserves and Resources for FDN near the end of the first quarter of 2024 based on the results of its 2023 conversion drilling program.







Expansion of the near-mine and regional exploration programs with a planned 56,000 metres of drilling in 2024 and a budget of $42 million, the largest program in the history of FDN since its discovery in 2006.







Continued focus on deleveraging the balance sheet, including assessing options related the potential buyback of the Stream Facility, which has a 50% buyback option for $150 million in June 2024 and a further 50% buyback option for $225 million in June 2026.







The Company anticipates continuing to declare quarterly dividends of at least $0.10 per share, which is equivalent to approximately $100 million annually.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At the end of 2023, the Company is in a strong financial position.







(in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at December 31,

2023 As at December 31,

2022 Financial Position:



Cash 268,025 363,400 Working capital 346,859 194,804 Total assets 1,468,209 1,668,865





Long-term debt



Senior debt facility



Principal and accrued interest - 183,638 Deferred transaction costs - (10,784) Fair value of stream credit facility and offtake 305,647 287,666 Fair value of gold prepay credit facility - 207,446 Total long-term debt 305,647 667,966

As at December 31, 2023, the Company had cash of $268 million and a working capital balance of $347 million compared to cash of $363 million and a working capital balance of $195 million at December 31, 2022.

The change in cash during 2023 was primarily due to the full repayment of the Gold Prepay Facility of $208 million; full repayment of the Senior Facility totalling $193 million, including interest; principal repayments, interest and finance charges, including associated taxes, under the Stream Facility totalling $79.9 million; dividends of $94.9 million; and cash outflows of $53.5 million relating to investing activities. This is offset by cash generated from operating activities of $519 million, which is net of a $25 million voluntary advance income tax payment to the Government of Ecuador during the fourth quarter that will reduce the Company's corporate income tax payment due in April 2024, and proceeds from the exercise of stock options and anti-dilution rights totalling $14.2 million.

The Stream Facility is the last remaining debt on the Company's balance sheet following the full repayment of both the Gold Prepay Facility and Senior Facility during 2023. The Company has the option to repay (i) 50% of the Stream Facility outstanding on June 30, 2024 for $150 million and / or (ii) the other 50% outstanding on June 30, 2026 for $225 million.

Capital Expenditures

Sustaining Capital

Total sustaining capital spent during the year was $47.9 million, of which $14.5 was spent during the fourth quarter.







The fourth raise of the tailings dam and underground mine maintenance facility were completed during the fourth quarter. The new warehouse was completed during the second quarter.







Other sustaining capital projects such as extending two underground levels to the south for the 2024 conversion drill program, implementing a mine dispatch system, upgrading the sewage treatment plants, and other efficiency improvement projects were well-advanced in 2023 and are expected to be completed in 2024.







The 2023 conversion drilling program focused on the north-central and southern extension of FDN with approximately 11,233 metres drilled across 79 holes.





In the southern sector, 51 drill holes were completed and mostly intercepted the mineralized zones associated with manganoan carbonate, chalcedony veins and sulphides. In the north-central sector, 28 drill holes were completed and positive assay results are associated with zones of hydrothermal breccias along the downdip extension and the north limit of FDN. The geological and mineral resource model is nearly complete, and an updated Mineral Resources and Reserves estimate is expected before the end of the first quarter of 2024.



Process Plant Expansion Project

The Process Plant Expansion Project is expected to deliver increased plant throughput to 5,000 tpd and increased metallurgical recoveries of approximately 3% by the end of 2024 with upgrades to the concentrate dewatering, new tailings and reclaim lines, the addition of three Jameson cells, and other ancillary works. During the fourth quarter, expenditures of $0.9 million were incurred of the total estimated expansion project capital estimate of $36.0 million.

Health and Safety

During 2023 there were no Lost Time Incidents ("LTIs") and seven Medical Aid Incident ("MAIs"). The Total Recordable Incident Rate across exploration and operations was 0.24 per 200,000 hours worked during 2023. FDN operations had more than one year and over 7.6 million hours worked without a LTI as of December 31, 2023. Subsequent to year end, FDN operations experienced an LTI on February 2, 2024.

Community

Various community projects supported by the Company progressed during the year including initiatives focused on community health and education. Lundin Gold continued to support an innovative program which provides mental health services to local community members. Education programs sponsored by the Company which improve local student access to higher education continued to show success as a cohort of local students prepare to graduate from university in the coming months, a significant milestone for the Los Encuentros Parish. The Company also launched a complementary program designed to improve the quality of local education during the year.

Infrastructure investment continues to be a priority for Lundin Gold. In addition to the Company's long-standing commitment to support road maintenance, Lundin Gold co-funded with the Ministry of Education the rehabilitation of the local school, which more than 1,300 children from the Los Encuentros Parish attend. Work on this project was nearing completion at the end of the year.

Lundin Gold continued to support local businesses in conjunction with the Lundin Foundation, including women-led businesses through the third series of the program "Soy Emprendadora". Among the supported businesses, the local textile manufacturer, fire extinguisher maintenance company, and pest control/fumigation company all increased their business activities during the year with Lundin Gold as an anchor client. Efforts have continued to ensure that local farmers retain access to local, national, and international markets. The Company also continued to engage with local indigenous people, especially the Shuar Federation of Zamora Chinchipe, to jointly implement projects that promote economic opportunities and the Shuar culture.

Following the election of new local authorities, the round table dialogue process restarted during the third quarter, with high participation rates by local community members.

EXPLORATION

Near-Mine Exploration Program

During the year, the Company completed a total of 35,305 metres across 68 holes from surface and underground, of which approximately 13,372 metres across 31 holes were drilled in the fourth quarter. Drilling from underground explored to the east and at depth of the FDN deposit, while drilling from surface continued to test along the extensions of the controlling structures of the FDN deposit.

The surface drilling program continues along the south extension of the East Fault, where Bonza Sur and the FDN South ("FDNS") targets were discovered. During the fourth quarter, 14 surface drill holes were completed, mostly at Bonza Sur, where the drilling program continues to indicate continuity of mineralization. Exploratory holes were also completed along the north and south extensions of the FDN deposit and at the FDN East target.





At Bonza Sur, located only one kilometre from FDN, seven surface drill holes were completed and continue to expand the recently discovered epithermal system. Drilling continued to achieve multiple positive intersections and has extended mineralization along north-south strike as well as at depth. The mineralized zones are represented by veins/veinlets of quartz and minor chalcedony and manganoan-carbonate associated with the occurrence of sulphides. The Bonza Sur mineralization has already been identified for more than 1.1 kilometres along the north-south strike and for at least 500 metres along the downdip and remains open in all directions.





At FDNS, three surface drill holes were completed along the south extension which intercepted gold mineralization with variable widths. This vein system remains open along the northeast-southwest direction and at depth.





The exploratory drilling program aimed to explore new sectors advanced on distinct targets near the FDN deposit. At FDN East, one drill hole intercepted zones of hydrothermal alteration hosted on volcanic rocks associated to gold mineralization. In the north extension of the FDN deposit, three exploratory holes were completed and intercepted large zones of hydrothermal alteration with narrow intervals of gold mineralization.







The underground drilling program continues to explore the continuity of the FDN deposit at depth and beyond the major east and west faults. During the fourth quarter of 2023, a total of 17 drill holes were completed. At depth, in the north sector of the FDN deposit, the drilling program confirmed hydrothermal alteration zones and gold mineralization below the mineral envelope of FDN. In the southern sector, the drill holes intercepted hydrothermal alteration zones represented by manganoan-carbonate veins/veinlets with sulfides and narrow intervals of gold mineralization along the downdip extension. Furthermore, the drilling program continued to explore the continuity of the FDN mineral envelope beyond the East fault and one drill hole intercepted narrow zones of hydrothermal alteration with no significant gold mineralization.

Regional Exploration Program

The regional program continued to advance the identification of important indicators that point toward the presence of buried epithermal deposits in the southern basin. The 2023 drilling program focused on distinct sectors along the southeastern and southwestern borders of the Suarez basin and a total of 3,120 metres across five drill holes were completed in the fourth quarter resulting in 8,461 metres completed under the 2023 program across 12 drill holes. Regional drilling focused on the Crisbel, Barbasco SE and Quebrada La Negra targets.

At the Crisbel target, two drill holes were completed testing a geochemical soil anomaly (gold and epithermal pathfinder elements such as Sb, As) along the southwest contact between the Suarez Border and the volcanic sequence. Limited hydrothermal alteration was intercepted and no significant results were returned.







At Barbasco SE, one drill hole was completed and tested the extension of the FDN East Fault along the southeastern extension of the Suarez basin. Zones of hydrothermal alteration with illite-silica was intercepted, suggesting the presence hydrothermal activity in this sector.







At Quebrada La Negra, two drill holes tested a Au-As-Sb soil anomaly and silicified conglomerate outcrops. The drilling intercepted zones of hydrothermal alteration represented by silica-illite-marcasite with associated chalcedony veinlets, suggesting further follow up drilling is required in this sector. Results are pending.

Newcrest Earn-In Agreement

At the end of the fourth quarter, Newcrest Mining Ltd. ("Newcrest"), a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), elected not to exercise its option to proceed to earn a 25% interest in Surnorte S.A., which holds eight exploration concessions located to the north and south of Fruta del Norte. As a result, the earn-in agreement has been terminated. The Company is now assessing various options for some or all of these concessions.

CORPORATE

The Company paid quarterly dividends of $0.10 per share for a total of $94.9 million during the year. With the release of its 2023 year-end results, the Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share which is payable on March 25, 2024 (March 28, 2024 for shares trading on Nasdaq Stockholm) to shareholders of record on March 8, 2024.

The Company's second TCFD-aligned climate change report and seventh annual sustainability report were published in May. Based on publicly available data from 152 gold mines that reported their Scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 and on Lundin Gold's 2022 emissions performance, the emissions intensity of Fruta del Norte was among the lowest in the industry. The Company has set a target to be carbon neutral by 2030 with respect to its Scopes 1 and 2 emissions based on its current life of mine plan.

A number of changes to the Company's directors took place in 2023. At the Company's annual shareholders' meeting on May 15, 2023, Ms. Angelina Mehta was elected as a director, replacing Ms. Chantal Gosselin who did not stand for re-election. Furthermore, upon the acquisition of the Company's largest shareholder, Newcrest Mining Ltd. ("Newcrest"), by Newmont Corp. ("Newmont") on November 6, 2023, the Company appointed two new directors to the Board as Newmont nominees: Ms. Melissa Harmon and Mr. Scott Langley. Mr. Craig Jones and Ms. Jill Terry, the former Newcrest nominees, resigned from the Board on the same day.

The Company also announced several changes to the Company's officers during the year including the appointment of Mr. Christopher Kololian as Chief Financial Officer, shortly after the retirement of Mr. Alessandro Bitelli, and Mr. Terry Smith as Chief Operating Officer. With the departure of Mr. Nathan Monash, Vice President, Sustainability, Ms. Sheila Colman took on the role of Vice President, Legal and Sustainability and Corporate Secretary, while Ms. Iliana Rodriguez, Vice President, Human Resources, departed the Company early in the first quarter.

Qualified Persons

The technical information relating to FDN contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Ron Hochstein P. Eng, Lundin Gold's President and CEO who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The disclosure of exploration information contained in this press release was prepared by Andre Oliveira, P.Geo, Lundin Gold's V.P. Exploration, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador and a large exploration land package that hosts the Fruta del Norte deposit at its northern edge. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

