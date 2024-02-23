Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - GLDL

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) - Halts/Resumptions
For further information about CIRO's trading halt policy, please see Trading Halts & Timely Disclosure at www.iiroc.ca under the Markets tab. For company-related enquiries, please contact the company directly.
