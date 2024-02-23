Europacific Appoints New CFO and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, February 23, 2024 - Europacific Metals Inc. (TSXV:EUP) ("the Company" or "Europacific") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Crawford as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary to the Company effective immediately. Mr. Crawford replaces Mr. Mihai Draguleasa. The Company thanks Mr. Draguleasa for his time and contributions during his tenure.

Mr. Crawford is a chartered professional accountant (CPA), Brian holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and has extensive experience as a senior financial executive. He was formerly a partner with a national firm of Chartered Professional Accountants, presently he serves as a Director, Corporate Secretary and or Chief Financial Officer of several Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") and Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") listed issuers.

Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are pleased to welcome Brian to the executive team. Brian's extensive experience in financial management and strategic planning will be of great benefit to EuroPacific at such pivotal time in steering Euro Pacifics growth strategy in Portugal and further expansion into Iberian Peninsula. I would like to thank Mihai for his service to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors.

About Europacific Metals Inc.

Europacific Metals Inc. is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB. The Company holds brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal. The Company is focused on exploration in highly prospective geological settings in Europe.

