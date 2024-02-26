Carolina Rush Reports Drill Results from the Tanyard Zone, South of the Historic Brewer Mine

Toronto, February 26, 2024 - Carolina Rush Corp. (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Carolina Rush", "Rush" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial assay results from drilling on the recently identified Tanyard breccia zone located south of the historic Brewer mine in South Carolina. The Tanyard Zone is a new diatreme breccia zone identified about 150 m south of the Brewer pit. The breccia was recognized in drill hole B21C-015 in 2021, intersecting 62.4 m of 1.03 g/t Au and 0.15% Cu from 44.6 m (see news release of 24 November 2021).

The Company recently completed drill holes 21 and 22 following up on these encouraging results (see Figure 1). Both holes successfully intersected the diatreme breccia and contain strong sulfide and visible copper mineralization.

Drill results include:

B23C-021: assays delayed;

B23C-022: 56.0 m @ 0.7 g/t Au and 0.11% Cu from 49.0 m. including 27.0 m @ 1.01 g/t Au and 0.13% Cu.



Patrick Quigley, Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager, stated: "The results from drill hole 22 on the new Tanyard Zone confirms that the Brewer property has an encouraging new gold-copper zone outside of the historic Brewer pit. We are excited about this new zone which is open in all directions, while we anticipate the pending results from drill hole 21, which have been delayed."

Table 1: Drill Results to Date at the Tanyard Zone

Hole ID From (m) To (m)



Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) B21C-015



44.60 107.00 62.40 1.03 0.15 including



76.50 97.70 21.20 2.23 0.36 B23C-021



Assays pending B24C-022



49.00 106.50 56.00 0.70 0.11 including



53.88 80.85 26.97 1.01 0.13





Figure 1: Plan Map Showing Most 2023-2024 Brewer Drill Holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5156/199045_0c1ab52e44c5e85e_003full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Statement

The Company's 2023-2024 exploration diamond core drilling was HQ and/or NQ size. The core was logged and marked for sampling and assaying by geologists contracted by Rush. Samples, typically 1.5 meters in length, were sawn in half using a diamond core saw and one-half of the core was placed in sample bags and tagged with unique sample numbers, while the remaining half was kept in the core box for storage. Each bagged core sample was shipped to ALS Laboratory in Twin Falls, ID where it was dried, crushed and pulverized to >80% passing -200 mesh. Gold was analyzed by fire assay (30 g) with an AA (atomic absorption) finish (method Au-AA23) with detection limits of 0.005 g/t gold. Samples containing greater than 10.0 g/t gold are analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (method Au-GRA21). Multielement analyses were analyzed with ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (method ME-MS61) and samples containing >1.0% copper are analyzed via method Cu-OG62. Strict sampling and QA/QC protocols are followed, and assay integrity is monitored internally with a quality control program including the insertion of gold standards and blanks in the sample stream on a regular basis.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Patrick Quigley, MSc, CPG-12116, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Carolina Rush

Carolina Rush Corp. (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) is exploring the Carolina Terrane in the southeastern USA. Its flagship Brewer Gold-Copper Project is located at the past-producing, 397-hectare Brewer Gold Mine property in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, 17 kilometers along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine. In January 2023, the Company signed exclusive mineral exploration lease and purchase option agreements for both the 246.6-hectare New Sawyer Gold Mine Property and the 54.6-hectare Sawyer Gold Mine Property, both located on the Sawyer Gold Trend and in Randolph County, North Carolina.

