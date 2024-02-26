Thesis Gold Appoints William (Bill) Lytle as Non-Executive Chairman

Vancouver, February 26, 2024 - Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (FSE: A3EP87) (OTCQX: THSGF) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of William (Bill) Lytle as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

Ewan Webster, President and CEO, shared, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to warmly welcome Bill to the Board. With an impressive track record and currently the Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of B2Gold Corp. ("B2Gold"), Bill brings unparalleled expertise in managing mining and engineering operations from development to closure. His extensive experience in overseeing engineering due diligence, construction, and operations aligns seamlessly with our vision for growth and success and will be a welcome addition to the Board."

About Bill Lytle

Mr. Lytle is currently the Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of B2Gold. Bill manages all mining and engineering operational activities from acquisitions through closure, and coordinates engineering teams for due diligence, acquisitions, engineering, construction, operations and closure while ensuring compliance with B2's sustainability, HSE, supply chain and IT functions.

Bill originally joined the Bema Gold team in 1998, working on the Kupol and Julietta projects, and later became the Vice President of Environmental, Health, Safety and Permitting for B2Gold. Bill advanced to the role of Country Manager for B2Gold Namibia, overseeing the Otjikoto mine construction and the transition into operations, and was promoted to Vice President, Africa in 2014 during which time he oversaw the mine construction at the Fekola Project. In February 2016, Bill was promoted to Senior Vice President, Operations and ultimately, COO; In these various roles, Bill has been instrumental in B2Gold's dramatic growth and resulting success over the years. He is currently working closely with the construction team to bring the Goose Project (Nunavut, Canada) into production. Bill has a BSc in Chemical Engineering, MSc in Civil Engineering, and is a registered professional engineer (Colorado, USA).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Thesis Gold Inc.

"Ewan Webster"

Ewan Webster Ph.D., P.Geo.

President, CEO, and Director

About Thesis Gold Inc.

Thesis Gold, following its strategic merger with Benchmark Metals, is unlocking the combined potential of the Ranch and Lawyers Gold-Silver Projects in the Toodoggone mining district of north central British Columbia, Canada. A 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Lawyers project alone projected an open-pit mining operation yielding an average of 163,000 gold equivalent ounces annually over a 12-year span1. By integrating the Ranch project, the company aims to enhance the economics and bolster the overall project's potential. Central to this ambition is the expansive 2023 drill program, which aims to define the high-grade underground resource at Lawyers and augment the near-surface high-grade deposits at Ranch. The company's roadmap includes releasing a combined Ranch-Lawyers resource estimate by Q2 2024, with an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment slated for Q3 2024. Through these strategic moves, Thesis Gold aspires to elevate the Ranch-Lawyers project to the forefront of global precious metals ventures.

1Preliminary Economic Assessment: Lawyers Gold & Silver Project (2022). JDS Energy & Mining.

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Dave Burwell

Vice President Corporate Development

Email: daveb@thesisgold.com

Tel: 403-410-7907

Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, intended use of proceeds from the Offering, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199130