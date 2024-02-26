NMG Is Gearing up for Its Phase 2 Commercial Operations in Bécancour  Innovative Workforce Training Program Established and Relationships Forged With Contractors and Suppliers

Launch of a training program in green technology industrial processes in partnership with the region's education and industrial partners to secure a local and qualified workforce

Meetings held with over 300 regional companies in recent months to identify local capacity and plan the Company's procurement strategy

Progress in pre-construction, permit applications, and engineering for the final investment decision, supported by offtake and investment agreements with GM and Panasonic

Implementation of NMG's Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Materials Plant in the heart of the Bécancour industrial park, where construction on the GM-Posco, Ford and Nemaska Lithium plants is underway

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") (NYSE:NMG, TSXV: NOU) is ramping up its efforts in Bécancour, Québec, to implement its Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Materials Plant. To meet its expected needs for a skilled workforce, construction contractors, and product and service suppliers, NMG is actively engaged in regional development initiatives in the areas of training and procurement. The Company is also continuing its engineering, permitting, and pre-construction work towards the final investment decision ("FID"). These activities are underpinned by offtake agreements and strategic investments with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") (TYO: 6752) and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") (NYSE:GM).

Panasonic Energy and NMG leaders celebrate the new chapter in their collaboration. (Photo: Business Wire)

Arne H Frandsen, NMG's Chair of NMG, declared: "Beyond its industrial infrastructure and the synergy from the battery industry, Bécancour is a region full of talent, dedication and expertise. With our Phase-1 plant operations up and running, our Phase-2 execution plan is taking shape with the commitment of our anchor customers and investors, Panasonic and GM. This is the ideal time to align all key ingredients-qualified employees and performing business partners-to make the launch of our commercial operations a success."

Training the local workforce

NMG is working closely with education and industrial partners in the region, to support the implementation of an innovative, customised training program to equip the local workforce with qualifications and training for green tech jobs, integral for both the development of NMG and the fast-faced establishment of a regional battery hub. The first cohort of the Attestation of Collegial Studies ("ACS") program in green tech industrial processes began at the Cégep de Trois-Rivières at the end of January. The alternating work-study program is paid, and lasts 15 months. The program allows students to apply what they have learned at an actual plant, become accustomed to working in an industrial environment, and build relationships with their future colleagues. NMG is supporting five students within this first cohort who will work at its Phase-1 plants throughout their training period and who are on track to become permanent employees upon their graduation.

Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Minister of Employment and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region, commented: "The training offered by the Cégep de Trois-Rivières will certainly meet the needs of businesses. The Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec regions will be key players in the energy transition with the battery industry, and this announcement enables us to invest in jobs of the future today."

This mutually beneficial and collaborative approach to developing training services echoes the formula that NMG developed with stakeholders in Saint-Michel-des-Saints to create a diploma of vocational studies ("DVS") in production equipment operation. Launched in 2021, this DVS supports NMG's training and recruitment efforts for the Phase-1 operations at the Matawinie Mine. Preparations are currently underway for a ninth cohort of this program, a significant mark of its historical success and impact.

Connecting with local contractors and suppliers

NMG is taking advantage of the broad reach of the battery industry in the Bécancour industrial park to position itself in the business community ahead of the FID. The Centre-du-Québec and Mauricie regions boast a large pool of specialized contractors in construction and industrial services along with a variety of suppliers that provide a range of products and services.

Furthering its 2023 efforts to build relationships with the regional business community, NMG took part in the Rendez-vous économique held by the Ville de Bécancour and Investissement Québec on January 30 to connect with entrepreneurs and suppliers in the region. At the event, NMG representatives presented the project for the Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Materials Plant as well as its ESG requirements and procurement process. NMG has met with over 300 companies in recent months to promote business opportunities and determine regional capabilities.

Work is already well underway in the Bécancour industrial park for the GM-Posco, Nemaska Lithium and Ford plants. The planned construction of NMG's Bécancour Battery Materials Plant should fit in with the current mobilization, allowing the sequence of work to be staggered by specialty, across the jobsites, to reduce pressure on trades, ease construction management logistics, and maximize synergies between major projects.

Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President and CEO of NMG, said: "The priority for our Phase-2 execution plan is to responsibly develop our commercial facilities in partnership with the community. So many workers, contractors and suppliers have responded to our invitation to take part in this project that is shaping the future of the Bécancour region and Québec's economy. We are excited to start working together!"

Along with field-based activities to promote NMG's training program and its procurement strategy, the Company's project team is also working closely to advance the engineering, pre-construction, and permit applications for the FID. The Bécancour Battery Materials Plant is expected to supply the North American market with approximately 43,000 tonnes of active anode material per year. NMG's 200,000-m² site in the heart of Québec's battery industry will enjoy robust industrial infrastructure, access to clean and affordable hydroelectricity, a direct supply of chemicals, and a multimodal logistics base.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada, for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers by providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

Cautionary Note

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca), and for United States readers on EDGAR (www.sec.gov), and on the Company's website at: www.NMG.com

Contact

MEDIA

Julie Paquet

VP Communications and ESG Strategy

+1-450-757-8905, ext. 140

jpaquet@nmg.com

INVESTORS

Marc Jasmin

Director, Investor Relations

+1-450-757-8905, ext. 993

mjasmin@nmg.com