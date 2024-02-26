Hot Chili Advances Regional Water Supply Opportunity

Highlights

Hot Chili has completed a Water Supply Concept Study for the Huasco valley region of Chile, confirming the potential for a large, multi-user, desalination water supply network

Hot Chili holds the only active granted maritime water concession and most of the necessary permits to provide critical water access to the Huasco valley region

Huasco valley region contains six major undeveloped copper projects and two new large-scale greenfield copper discoveries, all of which require desalinated water supply

Water Supply Business Case Study now underway to assess a potentially 100% renewable energy driven desalination water business to supply community, agricultural and new mining demand of up to 3,700 litres per second (l/s) over the long-term

Staged water network development being studied, with initial 300 l/s scale supported by potential foundation off-takers, including Hot Chili

Significant economic, environmental and social synergies identified for all potential customers

Potential customer and infrastructure partner engagement process commenced

Hot Chili's Managing Director and CEO, Christian Easterday said:

"The opportunity to develop a regional water business for the southern Atacama is exciting. It brings together the perfect marriage of economic, environment and social benefits for a wide range of stakeholders.

One, single, desalination water supplier, with the potential to unlock several significant mining investments, is a blueprint for the future of responsible water supply in the Atacama and a significant opportunity to surface value for Hot Chili, following over 10 years of investment to obtain the necessary water concession and permits."

PERTH, Feb. 26, 2024 - Hot Chili Ltd. (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has completed an initial concept study for a potential water supply business for the Huasco valley region of Chile.

Hot Chili holds the only granted maritime water concession and most necessary permits to provide critical water access to the Huasco valley region following over a decade of permitting advance for the Company's coastal range, Costa Fuego copper-gold project.

While Costa Fuego's mine development plan considers the use of raw seawater for future processing, the Water Supply Concept Study (the "Study") confirms potential to also develop a large, multi-user, desalination water supply business.

The Study outlines an opportunity to develop a potentially 100% renewable energy driven desalination water business to supply community, agricultural and new mining demand of up to 3,700 litres per second (l/s) over the long-term. Staged development scenarios were assessed considering an initial development of a 300 l/s desalination plant being supported by potential foundation off take partners, including Hot Chili.

Water scarcity in the Atacama region of South America is one of the largest challenges facing new global copper supply.

Leveraging Hot Chili's water assets to enable the development of multiple, nearby, large-scale copper projects, comes at a time where Chile's government is actively encouraging investment in multi-user desalination water networks in the Atacama.

Similar market, regulatory and commercial conditions occurred in Chile's energy market ahead of a surge in renewable power investment over the past decade, which has led to a dramatic reduction in energy costs across the Atacama region.

A Water Supply Business Case Study is now underway, and the Company has commenced early engagement with potential desalinated water customers. In addition, Hot Chili is also engaging with several large, potential water infrastructure partners.

Key Outcomes from the Water Supply Concept Study

Market Opportunity

Located in the southern Atacama with a 150 km area of influence.

Multiple potential customers: CMP (Los Colorados) Nueva Union (Relincho and La Fortuna) Lundin Group Developments (Josemaria, Filo del Sol and Los Helados) Hot Chili (Costa Fuego) Huasco Valley Communities (multi-purpose)

Total water demand estimated at over 3,700 l/s in the long-term

Initial stage of development estimates water demand of 300 l/s including Hot Chili as potential foundation customer

Long term business from which other industrial/mining projects can be incorporated

Engineering

Infrastructure/assets considered: Water intake, desalination plant, discharge, distribution, waste collection, distribution points

Similar projects of this nature are being completed in Chile, e.g. Aguas Horizonte (Joint Venture between CODELCO and Marubeni)

Secured electrical concession rights to grid (Maintencillo substation)

Pipeline right of way secured from coast to Costa Fuego

Opportunity to utilise 100% renewable energy

Large amount of local engineering and construction expertise available

Access to existing infrastructure

Existing road network facilitate the supply to communities and reduce environmental/permitting risks

Stakeholder and Regulatory

Good relationship with local communities. Early engagement process ongoing

Granted maritime concession with land access (Huasco department) large enough to support the infrastructure needed

Second maritime concession filing process underway, near Hot Chili's current maritime concession, to facilitate desalinated water supply

Legal/Environmental due diligence and market assessment supports the business opportunity case

Potential for direct government support being reviewed

Potential customer engagement commenced

Financing and Investment

Market interest is high from organisations recognising the opportunity to participate in an early life cycle project with strong foundations

Opportunity to explore a range of financing and investment options

Water Supply Concept Study provides basis for further detailed engineering studies for the full development plan to commence in March 2024

The Company looks forward to providing further updates on its Costa Fuego copper-gold project and Hot Chili's advancement of economic, social and environmental synergies for the Huasco valley region.

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors for release to ASX and TSXV.

Hot Chili's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr Christian Easterday is responsible for this announcement and has provided sign-off for release to the ASX and TSXV.

