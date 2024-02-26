Orogen Royalties Announces Expanded Silicon Project Royalty Resource Update and Webcast

VANCOUVER, February 26, 2024 - (TSX.V:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce an update to the Expanded Silicon project in Nevada, USA. Project owner AngloGold Ashanti NA ("AngloGold") has announced an initial Inferred Resource of 9.05 million ounces gold at the Merlin deposit. 1 The resource at Merlin is a significant discovery, separate and contiguous to the previously announced 4.22 million ounces gold resource at the Silicon deposit. 2

Orogen holds a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Expanded Silicon project that includes the Silicon and Merlin deposits with exposure to approximately 13.27 million ounces gold:

Table 1: Expanded Silicon Project Summary Mineral Resources1,2

*Note: Some figures may be rounded. AngloGold reports content for gold to two decimal places.

Merlin Deposit Highlights

Pit-constrained Inferred Resources at Merlin of 284 million tonnes grading 0.99 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold for 9.05 million ounces. 1

Current mine plan considers large-scale open pit mining supported by milling and heap leach operations with potential to average over 500,000 ounces annually over a multi-year period. 4

Resources at the Merlin and Silicon deposits are oxide-ore domains possibly resulting in lower production costs. 4

Significant growth potential continues with the Merlin deposit remaining open to the west, from deeper ore horizons, and from nearby exploration targets. 4,5

The Prefeasibility Study for the Expanded Silicon project is in progress and expected to be completed in the next 18 to 24 months.5

"Over US$73.9 million was invested by AngloGold on the Expanded Silicon project in 2023 including 129,000 metres of drilling, with a focus on the Merlin deposit,"6 commented Orogen CEO, Paddy Nicol. "We are delighted to see those efforts resulting in one of the largest gold discoveries in North America in the past decade. AngloGold stated that work on the Prefeasibility Study has already started and will include infill and extension drilling, and several trade-off studies for mining, processing, and infrastructure."4

Webcast Details

Orogen is hosting a webcast to discuss the Expanded Silicon project on Tuesday February 27, 2024, at 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET). Please register to watch the webcast online. An accompanying PDF presentation will be available on the Events section of our website under the Investors tab in advance of the webcast. To replay the webcast at a later time, please use the same link.

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET)

Webcast Registration: https://www.gowebcasting.com/12473

About the Merlin Deposit

The Inferred Resource at Merlin consists of 9.05 million ounces gold (283.9 Mt grading 0.99 g/t gold) occurring over a strike length of two kilometres in a thick semi-conformable sheet principally hosted within the Crater Flat Group.3 The deposit is strongly oxidized and is comprised of disseminated mineralization along with epithermal veins and breccias (Figure 2).4 In addition, drilling that focused on multiple high-grade cores has identified significant visible gold (Photo 1) with highlight intercepts of:

MER 23-0112-RD 103.6 metres at 7.30 g/t gold

MER 23-00460RD 236.3 metres at 3.36 g/t gold

MER-23-0119-RD 158.8 metres at 4.07 g/t gold

Merlin is a pit constrained resource with a cut-off grade of 0.137 g/t gold.1 A metallurgical recovery factor of 94% for gold and 22% for silver was applied for mill material, and a metallurgical recovery factor of 70% for gold and 12% for silver was applied for crushed heap leach material. Currently only the oxide-domains are included in the resource.4 AngloGold indicates the deposit remains open to the west and significant upside potential exists from deeper ore horizons and nearby exploration targets.

AngloGold has initiated a Prefeasibility Study for the Expanded Silicon project focused on mining, processing, and infrastructure trade-off studies, drilling for resource conversion and extension, and exploration programs.4 In addition, AngloGold is working on hydrogeological, geotechnical, and metallurgical programs.

Figure 1: Overview of AngloGold Ashanti's Beatty District and Expanded Silicon Projects

Photo 1: Left: Visible gold from Merlin Drill Core (MER-23-0243-RD).

Right: Visible gold in a Metallurgical gravity concentrate from Merlin.4

Figure 2: Long section looking NW across the Merlin Deposit.4 (Section location shown on Figure 1).

Qualified Person Statement

All new technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been reviewed by Laurence Pryer, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP. Exploration for Orogen. Dr. Pryer is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Certain technical disclosure in this release is a summary of previously released information and the Company is relying on the interpretation provided by the relevant referenced partner. Additional information can be found on the links in the footnotes or on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) or EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties Inc. is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver mine in Sonora, Mexico (2% NSR royalty) being mined by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Expanded Silicon project (1% NSR royalty) in Nevada, USA, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti NA. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being explored under joint ventures.

