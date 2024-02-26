Rome Resources to Commence Drilling at Its Bisie North Tin Project

Vancouver, February 26, 2024 - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR) (FSE: 33R) ("Rome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has started preparations to commence extension diamond drilling on its Kalayi and Mont Agoma Prospects on PEPM 13274 and PR 15130 respectively. The Company further identified a 26m wide zone of anomalous tin in a trench manually excavated across the high-grade tin in soil anomaly in the recent infill soil sampling programme at Kalayi.

CEO and President Mark Gasson commented: "We are extremely excited about mobilising the drill rig back to site now that we have received funding from Pathfinder Minerals. This places our technical team in a good position to confirm our model for mineralisation at both prospects where all indications are that tin (Sn), copper (Cu) and silver (Ag) mineralisation increases at depth at Mont Agoma and that high grade tin mineralisation can be expected over 2km at Kalayi where initial results reported grades of up to 0.5m at 11% Sn."

"Recent soil sampling at Kalayi defined a high-grade soil anomaly over 700m within the broader 2km anomaly where a single trench has defined a zone of anomalous tin over 26m wide where maximum Niton grades of 0.1% Sn over 1m were reported at surface. Drilling below the trench will define true grade and widths of the zone."

"Our technical team, which discovered and drilled out the maiden mineral resource at neighbouring Alphamin's Mpama North tin mine, is seeing many similarities in structural controls on mineralisation at Kalayi, whereas Mont Agoma is more analogous to the San Rafael tin mine in Peru, which commenced as a copper and base metal mine at surface and gradually transgressed through a copper and tin transition zone, and today is one of the world's highest grade producing tin mines."

Infill Soil Sampling, Trenching and Planned Drilling at Kalai Prospect

Recent infill soil sampling confirmed a high-grade tin in soil anomaly (>80ppm Sn; maximum 1066ppm Sn using the Niton XRF analyser) is associated with the highly significant drilling results of 12.5m at 1.06% Sn including 2.5m at 3.39% Sn and 0.5m at 11.7% Sn from 41.5m in KBDD003 and 2.5m at 2.60% Sn incl 0.5m at 7.15% Sn from 79m in KBDD002. Drilling to date was below limited artisanal workings.

A trench was excavated manually 100m NW of the workings along the same trend as shown in Figure 1. A broad 26m wide anomalous tin zone with maximum Niton XRF values of 0.1% Sn at surface was exposed and will be tested at depth in the planned drilling programme.

Additional holes have been planned to intersect the mineralization identified in the first 4 holes at deeper levels and on strike to better understand the geometry of these mineralized bodies which typically pinch and swell at Kalayi. The Company will be targeting tin only at Kalayi in a similar setting to Alphamin's deposits.



Figure 1: Tin in Soil Results, Trench 1 Location, Drillhole Intersections and Artisanal Workings on Topography (Contours) at Kalayi.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/199193_6e324e44e4f788ee_001full.jpg

Mont Agoma Prospect Drilling

Drilling at Mont Agoma has defined a broad 250m wide zone of copper, zinc, lead, silver and tin mineralisation over 300m which is open in all directions. Mineralisation is focused in 3 main structures comprised of a >100m wide western zinc zone, a central copper, zinc, silver and tin zone and an eastern tin zone. Drilling to date suggests that the focus has been on the upper portion of the mineralised system with a strong likelihood for tin mineralisation to dominate at deeper levels as tin crystalizes out much higher fluid temperatures therefore closer to the granitic source. Drillhole MADD010A intersected 26m at 0.2% Sn together with a significant 41m at 3.5% Cu which supports an increase in tin at depth and equates to the transition zone at San Rafael in Peru which is currently one of the world's largest tin producers.

The planned drilling will target tin mineralisation at much deeper levels than the current drilling to confirm the model.

QP Statement

Dr Deon Vermaakt is a consultant of Rome Resources Ltd. and qualified geologist and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP Reg. No. 400074/03). Dr Vermaakt is a qualified person (QP) under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Dr Vermaakt reviews all sampling procedures and results of QAQC samples, which are inserted at regular intervals throughout the sample submissions on an on-going basis. The handheld Niton XRF is frequently checked and calibrated to ensure accurate analysis and measurements. The regular QAQC samples inserted into the sampling stream performed satisfactorily as did checks of pulps from previously reported samples, which suggest that XRF results under reported by 10% to 15%. The QP is of the opinion that the XRF measurements are representative.

About Rome Resources

Rome Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements and a binding term sheet where it has acquired 51% indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern DRC, which are collectively referred to as the "Bisie North Tin Project". Rome has completed an initial phase of drilling on the project where it is responsible to fund exploration up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

