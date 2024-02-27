Menü Artikel
Artemis Gold Announces Granting of Stock Options and Share Units

01:31 Uhr  |  CNW

TSXV: ARTG

VANCOUVER, Feb. 26, 2024 - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,413,500 incentive stock options (the "Options"), 503,500 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 33,000 deferred share units ('DSUs") pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan, to directors, officers and employees of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $7.22 per share (based on the closing price on February 23, 2024) and will expire five years from the grant date.

The Options, RSUs and DSUs collectively represent the Company's annual grant of long-term incentives consistent with the Company's regular annual compensation cycle. The grant date had been deferred until February 23, 2024, in accordance with the Company's Insider Trading Policy, its Corporate Disclosure Policy, as well as with securities regulations.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The company's current focus is the construction of the Blackwater Mine project in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450km northeast of Vancouver. The project is one of the largest capital investments in the Bulkley-Nechako, Fraser-Fort George and Cariboo regions of B.C. in the last decade. The first pour of gold and silver from Blackwater Mine is expected in H2 2024. Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol ARTG. For more information visit www.artemisgoldinc.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steven Dean
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
+1 604 558 1107

For further information

Investor Relations contact:
Meg Brown
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 778 899 0518

Media relations contact
media@artemisgoldinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Artemis Gold Inc.


