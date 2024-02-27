Find E3 Lithium at PDAC 2024; Booth 2944 in the Investors Exchange and Presentation on March 5

Highlights:

E3 Lithium invites investors and interested parties to visit its team at Booth 2944 throughout the convention

The Company is excited to participate in the Canada Investment Forum on Monday, March 4, co-hosted by Natural Resources Canada, Invest in Canada and Global Affairs Canada

Additionally, investors are welcome to join Chris Doornbos, President and CEO, for his presentation on Tuesday, March 5

E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3 Lithium" or the "Company," a leader in Canadian lithium, today announced it will be attending the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

PDAC Investors Exchange - Booth 2944: March 3-6

The Company invites investors and interested parties to visit its team Sunday through Wednesday at booth 2944 located in the Investors Exchange area. Technical and corporate team members will be available to discuss the company's assets, plans and vision for the future.

Canada Investment Forum Presentation: Monday, March 4

Co-hosted by Natural Resources Canada, Invest in Canada and Global Affairs Canada, E3 Lithium is participating in the Canada Investment Forum, which includes a presentation, moderated Q&A and B2B meetings. The forum showcases Canadian companies with advanced exploration, processing and/or recycling projects, and is taking place from 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Monday, March 4 in Room 105, North Building.

PDAC Presentation: Tuesday, March 5

E3 Lithium's President and CEO, Chris Doornbos, will participate in the Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors on March 5, 2024, providing insight into the Company's activities and developments. E3 Lithium's presentation is at 2:38 p.m. local time in room 801A.

About PDAC

PDAC is the world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention that brings together 30,000 professionals, governments, companies and organizations from around the world to explore the latest advancements in the mining industry through a wide range of programming, courses, and networking events. Learn more about PDAC here.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 Lithium Ltd.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 16.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated and 0.9 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. As outlined in E3's Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products to power the growing electrical revolution. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is amended Sept 17, 2021. Gordon MacMillan, P.Geol, QP, Fluid Domains Inc. and Grahame Binks, MAusIMM, QP (Metallurgy), formerly of Sedgman Canada Limited (Report Date: June 15, 2018, Effective Date: June 4, 2018 Amended Date: September 17, 2021). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bashaw District Project, effective March 21, 2023, identified 16.0Mt LCE (measured & indicated). All reports are available on the E3 Lithium's website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

