Lavras Gold Corp. Chosen to Exhibit at PDAC Core Shack, March 3-4, Booth #3101A & Investors Exchange Booth 2831

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSX-V:LGC, OTCQX:LGCFF) ("Lavras" or the "Company") is pleased to have been chosen to exhibit at the PDAC Conference Core Shack on Sunday March 3 and Monday March 4 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center. Lavras Gold encourages participants to stop by and chat with senior management and senior geologists and view core from the Fazenda do Posto discovery and from the Butiá deposit, two of the nine gold targets drilled at the LDS Project near the town of Lavras do Sul in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil.

CEO Michael Durose, Senior Geologist João Moller and Geologist Guilherme Marques will be on hand for details on this new discovery, the geology of the Lavras do Sul Intrusive Complex and the prospectivity of the broader area around the intrusive complex.

Lavras Gold will also participate in the Investors Exchange at the conference (Booth #2831) from Sunday March 3 to Wednesday March 6 (please drop by to meet Lavras Gold's Country Manager, Paulo Serpa and CFO, Hemdat Sawh) and the Precious Metals Summit PDAC 1:1 investor meetings on Monday March 4 and Tuesday March 5.

Lavras Gold, CEO, Michael Durose, will be presenting on Tuesday March 5 at 3:00pm in room 801B.



Location: Metro Toronto Convention Center, South Building Core Shack: Sunday March 3 & Monday March 4 Booth #: 3101A Investors Exchange: Sunday March 3 - Wednesday March 6 Booth #: 2831 Attending: President & CEO, Michael Durose Senior Geologist, João Moller Geologist, Guilherme Marques Brazil Country Manager, Paulo Serpa CFO, Hemdat Sawh VP Investor Relations, Naomi Nemeth Discovery info: https://lavrasgold.com/lds-project/fazenda-do-posto-discovery/

PDAC Registration: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration

Precious Metals Summit Registration:

https://www.precioussummit.com/event/pdac-2024-one-on-one-meeting-program/

About the LDS Project in Southern Brazil

The LDS Project is centred on the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is approximately 320 kilometres, or a 4.5-hour drive, from the state capital of Porto Alegre. The Company, through its subsidiary, holds directly or indirectly, contractual interests over 29 mineral rights covering 22,000 hectares.

The LDS intrusive complex is a multiphase intrusive centre that is surrounded by coeval volcanic rocks to the east. Geologically, LDS is in the far south of the Neoproterozoic Mantiqueira Province, a 2,700-kilometre-long belt of tectonically and magmatically accreted terrains that stretch as far south as the coastline of central Uruguay and north into southern Bahia State in Brazil. The most advanced targets are the Butiá and Cerrito gold deposits, which have consolidated NI 43-101 resources of approximately 1 million ounces.

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC, OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and YouTube.

For further information, please visit the Lavras Gold Corp. website at www.lavrasgold.com, or contact:

Michael Durose, President & CEO or Naomi Nemeth, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +1-289-624-1343 or +1-289-624-1377

Email: investor@lavrasgold.com

Website: www.lavrasgold.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lavras-gold-corp

X (Twitter): @LavrasGold